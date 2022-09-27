Read full article on original website
Related
newstalk941.com
Sleep Apnea Less Known High-Risk Factor For Heart Attack
Thursday is World Heart Day, serving as a good reminder that most heart-related can be prevented. In a seminar on heart health, Cookeville Regional Medical Center Cardiologist Dr. Stacy Brewington said one high-risk factor for heart attacks is the treatable condition of sleep apnea. However, he said that the general population might be unaware of this fact.
newstalk941.com
Retrofitting Old Park View Into Cookeville PreK Deemed Feasible
A recently-completed study found retrofitting the current Park View School to become a Cookeville PreK Center would be feasible. The project would free up an estimated 22 classroom spaces around other Cookeville campuses. Putnam County Director of Schools Corby King said the estimated cost could be just under $8 million.
newstalk941.com
Local Matters With Caroline Moore: The History Of Standing Stone
Rafferty and Rebekah talk about Standing Stone Day and the history in Monterey. On today’s Local Matters…Caroline Moore meets with Monterey Cultural Administrator Rafferty Cleary and Standing Stone Committee member Rebekah Beeler. The three talk about where Rafferty and Rebekah are from and how they wound up in Monterey, the history of Standing Stone and Monterey, and how Rebekah learned Cherokee and if it came naturally.
newstalk941.com
High School Rodeo Coming To Cookeville This Weekend
The Tennessee High School Rodeo stopping in Cookeville Friday night kicking off a weekend full of roping and riding. Sparta’s Matthew Taylor will compete Saturday and Sunday in the team and calf roping events. “Since I was in diapers and really since I was old enough to be able...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSMV
Kona Ice of Cookeville can be at your next event
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Chad and Bonny Day are the owners of Kona Ice of Cookeville. They offer a fun experience and can come to festivals, birthday parties, schools and more. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo gives us an inside look of their Kona Ice Truck.
Household hazardous waste collection in East TN counties happening Saturday
People in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties can bring their household hazardous waste to TDEC-run mobile collection sites on Saturday.
newstalk941.com
High School Playbook: Upperman Wins Big Region Battle
Clay County remains on top in Region 4-1A while Stone Memorial stays undefeated. Every week on The High School Playbook, we break down high school games from around the Upper Cumberland. Upperman gets a huge region win on the road in Lafayette. Clay County wins big to stay in first place in Region 1-1A. The Stone Memorial Panthers win the Battle of Cumberland County and remain undefeated.
thunder1320.com
Area students on Fall Break next week
Coffee County schools have announced that Fall Break takes place in the first week of October. Students will be excused from classes beginning Oct. 3, and expected back Monday, Oct. 10 – which is also Columbus Day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Electric Sending Crews To Florida In Response To Hurricane Ian
Two Cookeville linemen crews are heading to Lakeland, Florida in response to Hurricane Ian. Electric Department Director Carl Haney said eight men and five trucks left at 11:00 a.m. Thursday. Haney said their main mission is to help restore power to some 60,000 residents. “Cookeville’s been in the same situation...
newstalk941.com
Putnam School Board To Gather New Park View 5-8 Estimates From Subcontractors
Putnam County School Board working to gather new cost estimates from subcontractors for the new Park View School’s desired 5th-8th grade addition. Upland Design Architect Kim Chamberlain said there is no deadline to decide on moving forward with that project, but it should be done sooner than later. “At...
newstalk941.com
Crossville Hosting Fly-In Open House At Memorial Airport
The Crossville Memorial Airport hosting its annual fly-in and open house Saturday. City Manager Greg Wood said participants can get an up close look at jets, helicopters and learn about airport operations. “A lot of people don’t realize what goes on at the airport, and they just think it is...
Roaches, dirty equipment found in Crossville restaurant
A roach in the kitchen was one of nearly half a dozen violations checked off during a recent inspection at a Crossville restaurant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newstalk941.com
Sparta Approves Man Hole Project In Special Called Meeting
The Sparta Board of Aldermen approved a manhole project as the city tries to lift its sewer moratorium. Public Works Director Dillard Quick said the $60,000 project would improve overflow issues along Highway 111 near Mose Drive. “Once the water table rises, there is a constant amount of water going...
Lebanon parent worries for students who struggle to read with new Tennessee law
It is now state law that if a third grader doesn't do well enough on a statewide test, they can be held back. The law was passed last year and takes effect this school year.
newstalk941.com
White Co Hires Building Inspector For In-House Building Permits
White County has hired a new building codes enforcer in its next step to provide building permit services locally. County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson said Brett Nash will be the county’s Residential Building Inspector. Robinson said before, the state issued permits. “Those vendors quit issuing that, so we had...
WBIR
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
ucbjournal.com
Corps of Engineers Award $91,250,000 For Spillway Gates Replacement Project on Center Hill Dam
NASHVILLE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District awarded a $91,250,000 contract today to American Bridge Company for the Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project. Center Hill Dam is located on the Caney Fork River in Lancaster, Tennessee. The dam forms Center Hill Lake, which covers parts of DeKalb, Putman, White and Warren Counties. It controls the runoff from a drainage area of 2,174 square miles.
dalehollowhorizon.com
Roller Coaster sale starts today
CELINA-The 37th Annual Roller Coaster Yard Sale kicks off today and will run through the weekend here and throughout the 150-mile route around the region. A concentration of wares can be found locally here at the Clay County Recreation Complex (Fairgrounds). “You can start and end anywhere along the route...
WSMV
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for two children in Van Buren County
SPENCER, Tenn. (WSMV) -TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert late Friday night for 9-year-old Navaeh Ford and 12-year-old Cyrus Clark. The two children were last known to be in the custody of their non-custodial mother and Keenan Ford, Navaeh’s non-custodial father. They were last seen in Spencer, Tennessee. Nevaeh...
newstalk941.com
Local Matters With Ben Rodgers: Fentress County Mayor
Jimmy Johnson talks all things Fentress County while starting his second term. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers visits with Fentress County Mayor Jimmy Johnson. Jimmy talks about the adjustment it takes from moving from a county commissioner to being a county mayor, the newly elected officials in Fentress County, and projects that are coming to fruition that Jimmy wanted to see completed.
Comments / 0