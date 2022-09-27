Rafferty and Rebekah talk about Standing Stone Day and the history in Monterey. On today’s Local Matters…Caroline Moore meets with Monterey Cultural Administrator Rafferty Cleary and Standing Stone Committee member Rebekah Beeler. The three talk about where Rafferty and Rebekah are from and how they wound up in Monterey, the history of Standing Stone and Monterey, and how Rebekah learned Cherokee and if it came naturally.

MONTEREY, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO