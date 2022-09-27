ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

MAYOR BARAKA AND NEWARK TO AID VICTIMS OF HURRICANE FIONA WITH DONATION DRIVE ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1, AT THE WATERFRONT, 2 GRAFTON AVENUE

Newark, New Jersey
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VFQmU_0iClyi8i00

Newark, NJ—September 27, 2022—Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced today that the City of Newark is partnering with nonprofits, community organizations, and businesses to host a donation drive for Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. The hurricane battered the islands on Monday, September 19. Millions of residents lost electrical power, while thousands suffered from major flooding.

The donation drive will be held on Saturday, October 1, from noon to 6 p.m., at The Waterfront, located at 2 Grafton Avenue, in the North Ward.

“Five years ago, almost to the day, Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Once again, nature has unfortunately impacted the lives and homes of millions of our brothers and sisters in the Caribbean, many of whom have direct personal links to the people of Newark. As a caring community with deep ties to this region, we are uniting to bring hope, relief, strength, and love to those who are directly affected,” Mayor Baraka said.

Supplies being sought:

  • Water filters
  • Cases of water
  • Batteries
  • Lanterns
  • Flashlights
  • Personal hygiene products
  • First Aid kits
  • Baby formula
  • Diapers for babies and adults
  • Solar chargers
  • Clothes
  • Canned or packaged food

“Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic are still rebuilding from the damage of Maria. The flooding and power outages caused by Fiona are already far more severe and life threatening than they should be,” said Deputy Mayor of Community Engagement Jacqueline Quiles. “We are asking our community, nonprofits, business, and local cities to help us support Puerto Rican and Dominican residents.”

“This year, as our parade kicked off on September 18, Puerto Rico was hit by Hurricane Fiona and the Dominican Republic soon after. As we celebrated with smiles on our faces, our hearts were with them. It’s our duty and commitment to put the best efforts into providing aid to our islands in need. We must put immediate action into relief efforts, but not forget the long-term impact our island will suffer. Newark stands in solidarity with Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic,” said Newark Puerto Rican Day Parade President Griselle Ponce.

“We are so saddened by the wreckage Hurricane Fiona caused to Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic. We want to send our prayers and anything we can do to help our fellow brothers and sisters. Please feel free to stop by this Saturday to bring any donation or just to help out,” said Miguelon Mina, President of the Dominican Parade & Cultural Festival of Essex County.

Partners in the efforts include the City of Newark; Asspen Agencia de Servicios Sociales Pentecostales; the Newark Puerto Rican Day Parade, Inc.; Ecuadorian-American Chamber of Commerce; United Community Corporation; La Casa de Don Pedro; Amerigroup; Hispanic Law Enforcement Society of Essex County; Hispanic Firefighters Association of Newark; Roberto Clemente Little League of Newark; LIT21; Little Tijuana; Newark Women’s Softball Team; Merengue Restaurant; Latin Flavor Restaurant and Lounge; Belleville Mayor Michael Melham Civic Association; Mantena Global Care; Popular Bank; Desfile y Festival Cultural Dominicano de Essex County and Temple Rock.

Hurricane Maria battered Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic on September 20, 2017.

-NEWARK-

For more information on the City of Newark, please visit our website

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25bznG_0iClyi8i00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

‘Redlining is racist’: $12 million settlement ends lending inquiry

The agreement follows similar ones the Justice Department negotiated in the past year with lending institutions in Houston, Tennessee, and Philadelphia. A New Jersey-based bank accused by the Justice Department of redlining to avoid making loans in predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods agreed Wednesday to create a $12 million homeownership fund, in one of the largest federal settlements of its kind.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident

New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
GARFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Passaic County town immerses itself in poetry

Word Seed Inc.’s fifth annual Paterson Poetry Festival will take place in downtown Paterson this weekend at the Passaic County Court House Plaza, 77 Hamilton St. The event will be held in-person from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, with virtual programming planned 5 to 9:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Society
New Jersey Globe

Greenberg, Caufield, Rice — and now Burgess

When Renee Burgess takes the oath of office at 12:30 PM as the new state senator from the 28th district, she will become just the fourth person to represent the Essex County legislative district since New Jersey went to a 40-district map in 1973. When the district was first drawn...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Puerto Rican Day Parade#Hurricanes#Charity#Grafton Avenue
NJ.com

Native plant sale in Hudson; Hudson County fair returns and more

Native Plant Society’s Hudson Chapter to host Hudson County’s largest native plant sale. The Native Plant Society of New Jersey’s Hudson County Chapter will hold their fall plant sale on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at James J. Braddock Park/Nature’s Park Café & Eatery, 5 Lakeside Dr. S, North Bergen.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Sheriff Arrests 21 Jersey City Residents in Warrant Sweep

The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 21 Jersey City residents during a warrant sweep across Hudson County on Saturday. Led by Sheriff Frank X. Schillari, the arrests were part of the HCSO’s “Operation Fall Sweep.”. “Taking these alleged criminals off of our streets...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Jersey City Now the Most Expensive US City for Renters

Despite Manhattan’s reputation for a high cost of living, luxury apartments, and rising taxes, its prices are now bowing to a new behemoth—Jersey City. The Garden State city is commonly referred to as New York City’s sixth borough based on its proximity and relationship to the metropolis. As of June, its average rent has surpassed other pricey cities, making it the most expensive U.S. city for renters. So, just how pricey is Jersey City and why?
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Charities
Community News

Grace Little’s Big Sound Hits New Brunswick

You might say vocalist-bandleader Grace Little grew her musical career organically, the old-fashioned way. Like so many other African-American singers of note, Little got started singing in church as a young kid, not fully aware of her vocal gift. It wasn’t until she was about 11 or 12 when others urged her to take singing lessons to further polish an already promising young voice.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
hudsontv.com

33 People Arrested During Warrants Sweep

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ – The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33 people during a warrant sweep across the county on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Led by Sheriff Frank X. Schillari, the arrests were part of the HCSO’s “Operation Fall Sweep.”. “Taking these alleged criminals off of...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Body found in Staten Island water was a missing NJ resident

UNION BEACH – State Police have identified the woman whose body was found on Staten Island Thursday morning as being from New Jersey. Susan Mikson, 65, was reported missing late Wednesday night to Monmouth County 911, which led to an all-night search of Raritan Bay between Keansburg and Great Bay Park with two Coast Guard helicopters and a boat crew.
CBS New York

Woman shot in Newark, investigation ongoing

NEWARK, N.J. -- Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Newark on Wednesday.Officers responded to calls of shots fired near Central Avenue just before 3 p.m.At the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital.The details surrounding the shooting at unknown at this time.
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy