MAYOR BARAKA AND NEWARK TO AID VICTIMS OF HURRICANE FIONA WITH DONATION DRIVE ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1, AT THE WATERFRONT, 2 GRAFTON AVENUE

Newark, NJ—September 27, 2022—Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced today that the City of Newark is partnering with nonprofits, community organizations, and businesses to host a donation drive for Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. The hurricane battered the islands on Monday, September 19. Millions of residents lost electrical power, while thousands suffered from major flooding.

The donation drive will be held on Saturday, October 1, from noon to 6 p.m., at The Waterfront, located at 2 Grafton Avenue, in the North Ward.

“Five years ago, almost to the day, Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Once again, nature has unfortunately impacted the lives and homes of millions of our brothers and sisters in the Caribbean, many of whom have direct personal links to the people of Newark. As a caring community with deep ties to this region, we are uniting to bring hope, relief, strength, and love to those who are directly affected,” Mayor Baraka said.

Supplies being sought:

Water filters

Cases of water

Batteries

Lanterns

Flashlights

Personal hygiene products

First Aid kits

Baby formula

Diapers for babies and adults

Solar chargers

Clothes

Canned or packaged food

“Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic are still rebuilding from the damage of Maria. The flooding and power outages caused by Fiona are already far more severe and life threatening than they should be,” said Deputy Mayor of Community Engagement Jacqueline Quiles. “We are asking our community, nonprofits, business, and local cities to help us support Puerto Rican and Dominican residents.”

“This year, as our parade kicked off on September 18, Puerto Rico was hit by Hurricane Fiona and the Dominican Republic soon after. As we celebrated with smiles on our faces, our hearts were with them. It’s our duty and commitment to put the best efforts into providing aid to our islands in need. We must put immediate action into relief efforts, but not forget the long-term impact our island will suffer. Newark stands in solidarity with Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic,” said Newark Puerto Rican Day Parade President Griselle Ponce.

“We are so saddened by the wreckage Hurricane Fiona caused to Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic. We want to send our prayers and anything we can do to help our fellow brothers and sisters. Please feel free to stop by this Saturday to bring any donation or just to help out,” said Miguelon Mina, President of the Dominican Parade & Cultural Festival of Essex County.

Partners in the efforts include the City of Newark; Asspen Agencia de Servicios Sociales Pentecostales; the Newark Puerto Rican Day Parade, Inc.; Ecuadorian-American Chamber of Commerce; United Community Corporation; La Casa de Don Pedro; Amerigroup; Hispanic Law Enforcement Society of Essex County; Hispanic Firefighters Association of Newark; Roberto Clemente Little League of Newark; LIT21; Little Tijuana; Newark Women’s Softball Team; Merengue Restaurant; Latin Flavor Restaurant and Lounge; Belleville Mayor Michael Melham Civic Association; Mantena Global Care; Popular Bank; Desfile y Festival Cultural Dominicano de Essex County and Temple Rock.

Hurricane Maria battered Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic on September 20, 2017.

