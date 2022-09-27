In tonight's edition: Former Guinean dictator Moussa Dadis Camara is finally in court for a long-awaited trial, 13 years after more than 150 people were killed by security forces at a Conakry stadium. Also, authorities in Kenya are trying to prevent the Ebola virus from crossing into the country from Uganda. And the latest Hollywood blockbuster "The Woman King" tells the story of the Dahomey Amazons: an all-female army sworn to protect their kingdom in modern-day Benin.

