Click2Houston.com
THEA calls on state to conduct in-depth studies on the health of residents living in Kashmere Gardens and the Fifth Ward
The Texas Health and Environmental Alliance (THEA) held a press conference Thursday to call on the state to conduct in-depth studies on the health of residents living in Kashmere Gardens and the Fifth Ward. Ronald Harden, 59, grew up in the Fifth Ward, not far from the Union Pacific railyard....
KHOU
Two Houston doctors nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for work on COVID vaccine
HOUSTON — Houston is living up to its reputation as the medical capital of the world. Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine have helped to develop a new COVID-19 vaccine that's been approved for emergency authorization in Indonesia. The two Houston-based doctors who helped develop the...
League City family in 'nightmare' situation under Texas abortion law
A pregnant woman shares her story exclusively with ABC13 after learning at 15 weeks that her baby will not survive the pregnancy, but Texas laws will not allow an abortion.
fox26houston.com
Houston chiropractor accused of sending racist, threatening messages to Black patient
HOUSTON - Dr. Karim Eissa is a Chiropractor with LifeCare Spine and Joint Clinics. One of his patients, Chaz Simmons claims that he sent racist and demeaning messages to him. He shared screenshots of those messages with FOX 26. FOX 26 stopped by Dr. Eissa's office on Thursday afternoon, but...
fox26houston.com
Fighting COVID, feet-first!
A new "medi-cure" treatment is launching in a Houston-area spa, using products formulated with the COVID-fighting compound benzalkonium chloride. Fox 26's Chelsea Edwards tries out the four-step process and speaks with Le'K creator Dr. Havy Nguyen about her push to make medical pedicures mainstream.
KHOU
'Life was threatened by gangs': KHOU 11 rides along with Border Patrol as they encounter illegal migrants in south Texas
MCALLEN, Texas — Working border security is no easy task, especially if you work in McAllen. "McAllen is the busiest of all the stations," said BP agent Greg Aldaya ."We still get 700 to 900 people a day in the area." Border security remains a hot-button issue for most...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Flu season in Texas beginning earlier than usual; expert recommends not waiting for flu shot
Flu season may have come earlier than expected in 2022, with the virus already spreading through the Houston area. On Tuesday’s Houston Matters with Craig Cohen, Dr. Wesley Long, Medical Director of Diagnostic Microbiology at Houston Methodist Hospital, said that there are more cases than typical of influenza in September. The current numbers aren’t usually seen until December or January. Flu season typically runs from September until March, according to Dr. Long.
Which Greater Houston district reviewed the most school threats last year
HOUSTON — Texas schools are required to have Safe and Supportive School Program teams and also train members on how to assess and address threats to determine which ones are legitimate and whether to handle them internally or get law enforcement involved. All school districts in Greater Houston have...
KHOU
Drones being tested out to help Houston-area law enforcement fight crime
Many Houston-area departments have been helping test the new technology to fine-tune its best uses. Some are calling it the “future of policing."
fox26houston.com
Houston doctor first in the country to offer new cataracts procedure
HOUSTON - Cataracts are something that will affect each and every one of us as we age. It's basically sun damage to the eyes. A woman from Missouri City is one of the first patients to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology for cataracts. She's in awe of seeing clearly once more.
More than 100 employees exposed to over-applied chemical at Richmond-area plant, officials say
RICHMOND, Texas — More than 100 employees were examined Thursday after being exposed to a chemical at a Richmond-area plant, according to the Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management. Six of those employees were taken to the hospital with the most severe symptoms being dizziness and lightheadedness. Officials...
Body found in school dumpster at Austin Middle School in Galveston
Galveston ISD says the investigation is not affecting classes at the campus.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Chemical exposure at Houston-area power plant sends six workers to hospital
Six workers were hospitalized and another 100 were evaluated by medical personnel Thursday because of a chemical exposure at a power plant southwest of Houston. A hazardous materials response team and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the W.A. Parish Generating Station near Richmond after multiple 911 calls were placed regarding a chemical exposure, according to a statement released Thursday night on Twitter by Fort Bend County Judge KP George. The chemical was initially feared to be ammonia but later determined to be a biodegradable cleaner and degreaser that was overly applied, according to the statement.
Judge denies bond for man charged with killing 4 members of Cypress family in 2014
HOUSTON — The man charged in the 2014 killings of a Cypress-area family will stay behind bars for now. A Harris County judge denied a bond request for 58-year-old Feng Lu. He is charged with capital murder for the execution-style shooting deaths of Maoye Sun, 50, Mei Xie, 49, and their sons, 7-year-old Timothy and 9-year-old Titus.
KHOU
VERIFY: Fact-checking what was said during the Texas gubernatorial debate
EDINBURG, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and his challenger in November, Beto O’Rourke, faced off in a debate in the Rio Grande Valley Friday night. During the back and forth, there were claims that we set out to verify. Border security was a major issue on the debate...
Community mourns Bellaire mother and 2 daughters killed in Waller County car crash
"When your time comes, your time comes. But it came too soon for them. Way too soon," a family friend who taught Indian classical dance to both daughters, said.
KHOU
Parents, how safe do you feel your kids are at school?
HOUSTON — As your Education Station, we want to make sure we're reporting on issues at Houston-area schools and school districts that are important to you. In a parent survey we posted just before the school year began, you told us your biggest concern was your child's safety at school. So we want to know more about those concerns. By filling out the survey below, you'll help us shape our coverage on safety in our schools and address your concerns. If you're having trouble seeing the form below, here's a link.
Baytown woman enraged neighbor wasn't arrested after attacking her on public sidewalk
BAYTOWN, Texas — A Baytown woman said she no longer feels safe in her own home after she was attacked by her neighbor. She's upset he wasn't arrested and is frustrated that police didn't even call medics to check out her injuries. Virgen Morales said she was going to...
Houston rapper helps stock closet at HISD school meant to help students experiencing homelessness
HOUSTON — A popular Houston rapper is continuing his philanthropic work around the city. Trae Tha Truth has a reputation for helping out the community, and on Wednesday, he was at it again. Trae converted an HISD classroom into a store-like experience for students experiencing homelessness. The Truth's Do...
Body found in dumpster outside Galveston school, police say
GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston police are at a middle school where a body was found in a dumpster this morning. The discovery was made at Austin Middle School on Ursuline Street near 15th Street just before 9:30 a.m. Galveston police detectives and the police chief are on the scene...
