Harris County, TX

Fighting COVID, feet-first!

A new "medi-cure" treatment is launching in a Houston-area spa, using products formulated with the COVID-fighting compound benzalkonium chloride. Fox 26's Chelsea Edwards tries out the four-step process and speaks with Le'K creator Dr. Havy Nguyen about her push to make medical pedicures mainstream.
Flu season in Texas beginning earlier than usual; expert recommends not waiting for flu shot

Flu season may have come earlier than expected in 2022, with the virus already spreading through the Houston area. On Tuesday’s Houston Matters with Craig Cohen, Dr. Wesley Long, Medical Director of Diagnostic Microbiology at Houston Methodist Hospital, said that there are more cases than typical of influenza in September. The current numbers aren’t usually seen until December or January. Flu season typically runs from September until March, according to Dr. Long.
Houston doctor first in the country to offer new cataracts procedure

HOUSTON - Cataracts are something that will affect each and every one of us as we age. It's basically sun damage to the eyes. A woman from Missouri City is one of the first patients to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology for cataracts. She's in awe of seeing clearly once more.
Chemical exposure at Houston-area power plant sends six workers to hospital

Six workers were hospitalized and another 100 were evaluated by medical personnel Thursday because of a chemical exposure at a power plant southwest of Houston. A hazardous materials response team and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the W.A. Parish Generating Station near Richmond after multiple 911 calls were placed regarding a chemical exposure, according to a statement released Thursday night on Twitter by Fort Bend County Judge KP George. The chemical was initially feared to be ammonia but later determined to be a biodegradable cleaner and degreaser that was overly applied, according to the statement.
Parents, how safe do you feel your kids are at school?

HOUSTON — As your Education Station, we want to make sure we're reporting on issues at Houston-area schools and school districts that are important to you. In a parent survey we posted just before the school year began, you told us your biggest concern was your child's safety at school. So we want to know more about those concerns. By filling out the survey below, you'll help us shape our coverage on safety in our schools and address your concerns. If you're having trouble seeing the form below, here's a link.
Body found in dumpster outside Galveston school, police say

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston police are at a middle school where a body was found in a dumpster this morning. The discovery was made at Austin Middle School on Ursuline Street near 15th Street just before 9:30 a.m. Galveston police detectives and the police chief are on the scene...
