KFYR-TV
Crafting traditions
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - Food is just one thing bringing people to Norsk Hostfest. The handmade artisan products are a favorite as well. Culture and passion are being interwoven in traditional Scandinavian artisan practices. “A guy sitting here having the time of his life weaving, it’s fun. It’s fun to...
KFYR-TV
Norsk Høstfest: What’s New in 2022
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – It’s hard to believe but in just a few hours, thousands of festival-goers from the United States, Canada and other parts of the world will take over the State Fair Center for the first Norsk Høstfest in three years. While the Høstfest provides...
KFYR-TV
Anita Knutson case to be featured on the ‘Cold Justice’ 100th episode
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - With a person now charged in her killing, the cold case of Anita Knutson has returned to the forefront of the minds of many in Minot. Now, her case will take center stage for a special episode of the investigative serial ‘Cold Justice’ Saturday night.
KFYR-TV
Longtime visitors, newcomers celebrate return of Norsk Høstfest to Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - The 43rd Norsk Høstfest kicked off Tuesday morning in the Magic City. You don’t need to travel far to get a taste of Scandinavian culture right here in the Magic City. You can find food, crafts, and much more over the next four days here at Høstfest.
tsln.com
EMERGENCY CALL: Badlands Circuit Finals barrel racer is ER nurse, cowgirl
Minot, N.D. (September 26, 2022) – There’s an emergency room nurse in Minot who, after she’s done dealing with blood and trauma, likes to relax by getting on her horse. And if there’s plenty of adrenaline in the ER, there’s just as much on a barrel racing horse.
KFYR-TV
15 year old author sells book at Hostfest
MINOT N.D. (KFYR) - Not many 15-year-olds can say they have written a 10-page paper, let alone an over 300-page book. However, Lindsey Undlin can. Undlin is selling her first novel, “Stolen,” at Norsk Hostfest this week. The book details a girl wanting to regain her position on the varsity basketball team. What inspired her to write the book was her love for looking inside the character’s mind.
KFYR-TV
Yikes! North Dakota hunter has close encounter with moose
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A North Dakota bow hunter looking to harvest a white-tailed deer got more than she bargained for on the hunt, and quite a story to tell. Breann Zietz said she was hunting southwest of Minot on Sept. 21 when a “curious cow moose” approached her ground blind.
KFYR-TV
Floridians at the Høstfest share concerns about Hurricane Ian
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Høstfest brings people from all across the country to Minot to celebrate Scandinavian heritage — even people from Florida. One couple from Florida, whose family homesteaded from Norway to Watford City, is in town for the Høstfest. Waid Tribiano shared footage...
Stephanie Land shares her homeless experience
Land exposed some of the problems that many people living in poverty face and some ways that society can help others in need.
Bomber Task Force returns to Minot Air Force Base
According to a news release, throughout the BTF, the 23rd EBS built essential relationships across Europe and Southeast Asia.
KFYR-TV
Next hearing in case of person charged in Anita Knutson killing pushed back a month
The courts have pushed back the next court appearance for the person charged in the 2007 killing of college student Anita Knutson in Minot. The pretrial conference for 35-year-old Nichole Rice has been pushed back month to Dec. 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Minot, according to online court records.
kvrr.com
Man Pleads Not Guilty In Fatal I-94 Crash Into Stalled Tow Truck
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Minot man charged in the death of a woman in a crash on I-94 near Tower City in January has pleaded not guilty. 43-year-old Mario Butler is charged with reckless endangerment, driving under suspension, and driving without liability insurance. Butler is accused of leaving...
ETOnline.com
'Cold Justice': Watch a Sneak Peek of the 100th Episode About a 2007 College Murder (Exclusive)
After six seasons, Cold Justice has finally reached its 100th episode as the Oxygen true-crime series starring veteran prosecutor Kelly Siegler and her rotating team of seasoned detectives continue to investigate unsolved homicide cases from around the country. Only ET has an exclusive sneak peek of the program’s upcoming milestone, “The Key to the Crime,” which will air over two parts on Oct. 1 and Oct. 8 as Siegler and her team dig into the case surrounding the 2007 murder of college student Anita Knutson.
KFYR-TV
Taking a bite out of heritage
MINOT N.D. (KFYR) - Norsk Hostfest is underway in Minot. One of the biggest attractions is the various food options. Visitors got to see an inside kitchen look into how some traditional recipes are made. People were getting whisked away on a culinary journey. “It’s just really fun to celebrate...
Civilian found dead at Minot Air Force Base
MINOT, ND (KXNET) — An adult civilian was found dead at the Minot Air Force Base on Wednesday, September 21. According to the Minot AFB, authorities are investigating the situation and will provide more details as they become available. No information regarding the civilian has been released at this time. This is a developing story […]
18-year-old killed in Bottineau rollover crash
BOTTINEAU, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has reported a rollover crash occurring on 11th Avenue Northeast, approximately 1 mile north of Bottineau. According to the NDHP, the driver- an 18-year-old Bottineau female- was traveling southbound on 11th Ave NE when her vehicle left the roadway, then overturned. The driver was pronounced deceased […]
