lynnwoodtoday.com
Council breaks silence on investigation of Lynnwood Councilmember Jim Smith
The Lynnwood City Council spent a large portion of its Sept. 26 business meeting discussing the findings of the external investigation that was launched into allegations of racial and sexual discrimination by Councilmember Jim Smith in May of this year. The investigation, conducted by Haggard & Ganson LLP, substantiated one...
The Stranger
The Mayor Wants to Pay Human Service Providers Less
In a Wednesday Budget Committee meeting, staff briefed the City Council on the Mayor’s budget proposal for the first time this year. While members of the public and the budget chair continue to pick through the 744-page document, they seem to agree that at least one line-item needs to change: a measure to effectively cut pay for shelter workers, case managers, and other human service providers.
KUOW
After years of sewage spills, King County settles tribal lawsuit, agrees to plant upgrades
In 2017, catastrophic failures at the West Point Treatment Plant in Discovery Park turned into one of the worst infrastructure disasters in the region’s history – sending 30 million gallons of untreated sewage into the Sound. The Department of Ecology fined King County and ordered improvements. But smaller...
myedmondsnews.com
Officials: ‘Very brave student’ led to quick arrest of E-W teen with loaded handgun
The actions of “a very brave student” coupled with a coordinated police and school response resulted in the speedy arrest of a 15-year-old with a loaded handgun at Edmonds-Woodway High School Thursday. Local officials shared the latest details of the incident during a Friday morning press briefing on the steps of the Edmonds police station.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Parents want answers after traumatic bus ride for students in Lakewood
Students aboard bus 678 in the Clover Park School District experienced a chaotic ride to school Wednesday morning. Sofie Lindenfeld was one of the students on the bus. She said another student suffered a seizure and the bus driver didn’t do enough to help. “I was screaming at the...
westseattleblog.com
No charge for under-19 Washington State Ferries riders starting Saturday – with one exception
(Photo by Ann Anderson – state ferry off Duwamish Head during recent smoky sunset) Starting Saturday, Washington State Ferries will no longer charge people under 19 – with one exception. Here’s the reminder WSF sent today:. Starting Saturday, October 1, youth will board for free as a...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Shifting careers? What to look for when making a change
If you’re feeling sticker shock at the gas pump and grocery store, you’re not alone. Recent data shows that inflation in the Puget Sound region has spiked by over 10% in the past year, with the price of gas up 48.4%. And as the cost of living continues to rise, local employers have seen renewed interest in careers that offer competitive wages and paid training.
nypressnews.com
Protesters want King County to rethink developing ‘homeless megaplex’
Outraged over the development of what they call a “homeless megaplex”, more than 100 protesters from Seattle’s Chinatown-International District marched into a King County Council meeting. Just before noon, a group of more than 100 gathered in Hing Hay Park. Grassroots organizers hastily handed out translated call-and-response...
Chronicle
Aviation Commission Recommends Three Sites for Washington Next Airport — Including One in Thurston County
The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three “greenfield” sites for a new commercial airport in Washington state as part of a plan to deal with the fact that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050. The three sites were chosen from a list...
'First-of-its-kind' federal pilot program will provide diapers to Washington families in need
SEATTLE — A new federal pilot program aims to help provide diapers to thousands of families in need. WA Senator Patty Murray's Office says the program will distribute $800,000 to the Washington State Community Action Partnership and $1.2 million to the South Puget Intertribal Planning Agency. Each will coordinate the allocation of diapers and diapering supplies to a number of community organizations.
The Suburban Times
Demolition of old I-5 bridge brings closure of southbound SR 167 and I-5 ramps in Tacoma
TACOMA – One of the last remaining sections of the 1965 Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge that spans southbound State Route 167 in Tacoma is being removed. Starting the night of Friday, Sept. 30 construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close southbound SR 167 under the interstate in Tacoma for three consecutive nights to remove the old bridge spans.
q13fox.com
Black-owned coffee shop in Shoreline vandalized again; owners say 'enough is enough'
SHORELINE, Wash. - A popular Black-owned coffee shop in King County was vandalized yet again early Wednesday morning. Black Coffee Northwest has been the target of multiple racist attacks and incidents of vandalism in the past. "We were once again vandalized early this morning," the company wrote in a tweet...
arlnow.com
Arlington students walk out to protest proposed state guidelines on transgender students
Groups of Arlington Public Schools students walked out today (Tuesday) to protest model policies the Commonwealth says local school boards should adopt regarding the treatment of transgender children. Released last week, the draft policies from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE), among other things, direct schools only to affirm a...
myedmondsnews.com
Police Thursday arrest EWHS student who was in class with handgun
Updated at 5:20 p.m. with a letter from Edmonds-Woodway High School Principal Allison Larsen to EWHS families. Thanks to a tip from a student, Edmonds police said they arrested a 15-year-old male at Edmonds-Woodway High School who was in a classroom Thursday armed with a handgun. “There are no injuries...
Gunfight erupts in Everett, several businesses damaged
A gunfight erupted in Everett Wednesday night, damaging multiple businesses, according to the Everett Police Department. Just before 10 p.m., deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office who were on a call in the 11800 block of Evergreen Way, heard several gunshots and men leaving the area. When officers...
ilovekent.net
Kent Police’s undercover theft emphasis operation at Lowe’s ‘quite successful’
The Kent Police Department recently conducted an undercover theft emphasis at a local Lowe’s store, and officials say it was successful. “We’ve had some very aggressive thefts occurring in a few of our stores; many of them leading to assaults when a store employee tries to object to the five-fingered discounts. Your KPD Patrol Officers have been brainstorming ways to combat this trend. It is costly to the business and impacts the safety for the store’s employees.
seattlemedium.com
Washington Healthcare Providers In Trouble ￼
The state has revoked and suspended licenses, certifications, and registrations of three healthcare providers. Information about healthcare providers is on the Washington State Department of Health’s website. People are asked to click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov).
State patrol investigating shooting on I-5 express lanes near elementary school
SEATTLE — Two men were shot along the Interstate 5 southbound express lanes Friday morning. Firefighters were called to the scene near Northeast 45th Street in Seattle’s University District at 6:49 a.m. after someone driving by heard gunshots and reported a person was hit, the Washington State Patrol confirmed.
Burien doctor caught performing unauthorized plastic surgeries, loses license
BURIEN, Wash. — The Washington State Medical Commission (WMC) has suspended the license of Dr. Kristine Brecht, a family practice doctor and cosmetic surgeon who state investigators caught carrying out plastic surgeries she had been ordered to stop performing. Brecht, whose practice was based in Burien, was sanctioned by...
gigharbornow.org
Gig Harbor man dies in collision near Port Orchard
A 72-year-old Gig Harbor man died Thursday in a collision with a South Kitsap School District bus, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office. The collision occurred at the intersection of Sidney and Spruce roads, just north of the Pierce-Kitsap county line, around 4 p.m. Thursday. The bus contained no students at the time of the crash.
