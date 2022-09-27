ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

lynnwoodtoday.com

Council breaks silence on investigation of Lynnwood Councilmember Jim Smith

The Lynnwood City Council spent a large portion of its Sept. 26 business meeting discussing the findings of the external investigation that was launched into allegations of racial and sexual discrimination by Councilmember Jim Smith in May of this year. The investigation, conducted by Haggard & Ganson LLP, substantiated one...
LYNNWOOD, WA
The Stranger

The Mayor Wants to Pay Human Service Providers Less

In a Wednesday Budget Committee meeting, staff briefed the City Council on the Mayor’s budget proposal for the first time this year. While members of the public and the budget chair continue to pick through the 744-page document, they seem to agree that at least one line-item needs to change: a measure to effectively cut pay for shelter workers, case managers, and other human service providers.
SEATTLE, WA
Local
Washington Society
City
Lynnwood, WA
Local
Washington Government
Lynnwood, WA
Government
Lynnwood, WA
Society
lynnwoodtimes.com

Shifting careers? What to look for when making a change

If you’re feeling sticker shock at the gas pump and grocery store, you’re not alone. Recent data shows that inflation in the Puget Sound region has spiked by over 10% in the past year, with the price of gas up 48.4%. And as the cost of living continues to rise, local employers have seen renewed interest in careers that offer competitive wages and paid training.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
nypressnews.com

Protesters want King County to rethink developing ‘homeless megaplex’

Outraged over the development of what they call a “homeless megaplex”, more than 100 protesters from Seattle’s Chinatown-International District marched into a King County Council meeting. Just before noon, a group of more than 100 gathered in Hing Hay Park. Grassroots organizers hastily handed out translated call-and-response...
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

'First-of-its-kind' federal pilot program will provide diapers to Washington families in need

SEATTLE — A new federal pilot program aims to help provide diapers to thousands of families in need. WA Senator Patty Murray's Office says the program will distribute $800,000 to the Washington State Community Action Partnership and $1.2 million to the South Puget Intertribal Planning Agency. Each will coordinate the allocation of diapers and diapering supplies to a number of community organizations.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Suburban Times

Demolition of old I-5 bridge brings closure of southbound SR 167 and I-5 ramps in Tacoma

TACOMA – One of the last remaining sections of the 1965 Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge that spans southbound State Route 167 in Tacoma is being removed. Starting the night of Friday, Sept. 30 construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close southbound SR 167 under the interstate in Tacoma for three consecutive nights to remove the old bridge spans.
TACOMA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Police Thursday arrest EWHS student who was in class with handgun

Updated at 5:20 p.m. with a letter from Edmonds-Woodway High School Principal Allison Larsen to EWHS families. Thanks to a tip from a student, Edmonds police said they arrested a 15-year-old male at Edmonds-Woodway High School who was in a classroom Thursday armed with a handgun. “There are no injuries...
EDMONDS, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Gunfight erupts in Everett, several businesses damaged

A gunfight erupted in Everett Wednesday night, damaging multiple businesses, according to the Everett Police Department. Just before 10 p.m., deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office who were on a call in the 11800 block of Evergreen Way, heard several gunshots and men leaving the area. When officers...
EVERETT, WA
ilovekent.net

Kent Police’s undercover theft emphasis operation at Lowe’s ‘quite successful’

The Kent Police Department recently conducted an undercover theft emphasis at a local Lowe’s store, and officials say it was successful. “We’ve had some very aggressive thefts occurring in a few of our stores; many of them leading to assaults when a store employee tries to object to the five-fingered discounts. Your KPD Patrol Officers have been brainstorming ways to combat this trend. It is costly to the business and impacts the safety for the store’s employees.
KENT, WA
seattlemedium.com

Washington Healthcare Providers In Trouble ￼

The state has revoked and suspended licenses, certifications, and registrations of three healthcare providers. Information about healthcare providers is on the Washington State Department of Health’s website. People are asked to click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov).
WASHINGTON STATE
gigharbornow.org

Gig Harbor man dies in collision near Port Orchard

A 72-year-old Gig Harbor man died Thursday in a collision with a South Kitsap School District bus, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office. The collision occurred at the intersection of Sidney and Spruce roads, just north of the Pierce-Kitsap county line, around 4 p.m. Thursday. The bus contained no students at the time of the crash.
GIG HARBOR, WA

