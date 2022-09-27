SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The annual Ed Polzin Game feed in Brandon is still a few months away. But the organization behind the fundraiser has come up with something new. This Saturday, they are holding a fish Fry and gun raffle. 30 guns in 30 minutes, that”s the idea behind a new fundraiser. The same people who organize the annual Wild Game Feed are raising more money to help kids with cancer and other serious illness. They are selling 300 tickets for one hundred dollars apiece. Then drawing the names for 30 guns, many of them hunting rifles.

BRANDON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO