How Kid Link is helping Terry Redlin neighborhood
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new survey is highlighting the strengths and challenges in a Sioux Falls neighborhood. It’s all a part of Sioux Falls Thrives’ Kid Link expansion into the area around Terry Redlin Elementary School. More than 30 people were surveyed for the report.
Angela Kennecke to focus on Emily’s Hope
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is Angela Kennecke’s last day at KELOLAND News. She’s one of the most familiar faces here in our KELOLAND studio. She’s also led the investigative team at KELOLAND News. As many of you know, after the death of her daughter,...
A centennial worship for the Good Samaritan Society
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Good Samaritan Society has been a staple of Sioux Falls ever since it’s central office moved here in 1963. But the faith-based organization began 41 years prior to that. Thursday it celebrating its 100th anniversary. “If you think that we’ve grown from...
Saturday Boredom Busters: October 1st
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Festival of Bands in Sioux Falls features schools from South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota competing for first-place honors in parade and field competitions. Activities begin at 8 a.m. with a parade starting on West Madison Street. The marching competition begins at 9:45 a.m. at Howard Wood Field. The marching finals begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $15.
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, October 1
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, October 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A former child care worker is under arrest for 10 counts of sexual contact with children. A 52 year old Aberdeen...
Eye on KELOLAND: Marching to her own beat
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of kids across KELOLAND are busy with football, soccer, volleyball, and a long list of other fall activities. If you step outside, you may also hear the sounds of a local marching band practicing or performing. As the sunrise shows off its colors...
Hundreds of thousands view Vermillion PD mountain lion video
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Vermillion is known for its Coyotes, but on Friday morning a mountain lion made an appearance in the heart of town. Just before 5 a.m., the Vermillion Police Department posted a video on its Facebook page, noting with it that an officer spotted a mountain lion at around 4:15. USD student and football player Nicholas Gaes lives nearby.
30 Guns in 30 Minutes, Fundraiser for Kids with Cancer
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The annual Ed Polzin Game feed in Brandon is still a few months away. But the organization behind the fundraiser has come up with something new. This Saturday, they are holding a fish Fry and gun raffle. 30 guns in 30 minutes, that”s the idea behind a new fundraiser. The same people who organize the annual Wild Game Feed are raising more money to help kids with cancer and other serious illness. They are selling 300 tickets for one hundred dollars apiece. Then drawing the names for 30 guns, many of them hunting rifles.
SiouxperCon takes flight in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A convention celebrating everything from comic books to cosplay to professional wrestling is underway in Sioux Falls. SiouxperCon took flight in 2016 as a destination for all things pop culture and fandom. “If you’re into Supernatural or you’re into Harry Potter or you’re into...
Prayer vigil held in Sioux Falls for Faulkton student
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Families and students from Faulkton as well as surrounding communities gathered outside the Sanford Children’s Hospital tonight to pray for Kayden Hammond. Hammond is a junior at Faulkton High School. He was diagnosed with leukemia in January of 2022. On September 14th Hammond...
Worthington farmers take over entire season for fallen neighbor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Harvest season is just beginning for many soybean farmers across KELOLAND, but even in this busy season, many farmers in the Worthington community are taking time to help a neighbor…something they’ve all been doing the past six months. “This is our home...
Families encouraged to apply for free, reduced meals
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Families are back to paying for meals at public schools. A pandemic-era program that provided free meals ended this summer. The Sioux Falls Falls School District is encouraging families to apply for free and reduced meals. Before the pandemic, nearly 50 percent of students...
The Buffalo Roundup draws thousands to the Black Hills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thousands gathered at Custer State Park to witness approximately 60 horse riders herd buffalo through the Black Hills. The Buffalo Roundup is both important to spectators and help keeps the herd healthy and active. According to KOTA TV News and KEVN, a herd...
Hy-Vee rolls out Disaster Relief Fleet to help survivors of Hurricane Ian
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee rolled out it’s Disaster Relief Fleet to Florida to provide meals to emergency responders and impacted residents after Hurricane Ian on Friday. Hy-Vee employees departed from the Hy-Vee Fresh Commissary in Ankeny this morning in several of the company’s response vehicles. The...
City looks to dismiss slaughterhouse injunction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The city of Sioux Falls has made a motion to dismiss a civil suit filed by the group looking to stop future slaughterhouses in the city. Earlier this month, Smart Growth Sioux Falls filed a lawsuit against the city to prevent Wholestone Farms from building a pork plant near Interstate 229 and Benson Road. The motion from attorney Reed Rasmussen, the attorney for Mayor Paul TenHaken and Sioux Falls City Council members, says Smart Growth Sioux Falls lacks standing and the “complaint fails to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.”
Will it snow in South Dakota this October?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
Sioux Falls native survives first hurricane
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Like many people in Florida, a Sioux Falls native is just beginning to assess the widespread damage after Hurricane Ian slammed the west side of the coastal state yesterday. When millions of Floridians evacuated, Sara Plucker decided to hunker down and weather out the...
Inside KELOLAND: Investigation rewind
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In March of 1981, Duane McCormick was discovered dead in his bed. His roommate, Jeff Howard was captured in Georgia with McCormick’s backpack. He was put on trial and convicted of first-degree murder. Howard has always claimed he is innocent. And now new evidence has surfaced and the Innocence Project has taken up the case.
READ: RFP from Hillsdale professor to revise social studies standards in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State of South Dakota is paying retired Hillsdale College professor William Morrisey $200,000 to facilitate a revision of the state’s social studies content standards. Morrisey was selected by the state after submitting an RFP for the contract. The state has not told...
Vermillion mountain lion; video of suspicious person; sobriety checkpoints
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, September 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police are asking from the public’s help in identifying someone trying to get into homes. A 52-year-old Aberdeen...
