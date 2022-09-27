Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Local area to receive IDOT grants for various projects
(25 News Now) - Peoria County, the City of Peoria and McLean County are just some of the recipients of $10 million in Illinois Department of Transportation grants. A brief description says money for the city and county is going towards a smart and connected communities master plan with a focus on engagement with community stakeholders to identify pain points and critical needs for disadvantaged urban and rural populations.
wglt.org
Leaders break ground on new Heartland Community College EV and training facility
A ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday morning at Heartland Community College signaled the start of construction on a new $17.5 million facility aimed at training students for electric vehicle-oriented professions. Called the Electric Vehicle Energy Storage (EVES) Manufacturing Training Academy (MTA), the 45,000-square-foot building north of the Student Commons building will give...
wglt.org
Central Illinois Regional Airport wins state recognition
The Central Illinois Regional Airport has been named the primary airport of the year, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The agency said the Bloomington-Normal airport has a strong record of cooperation with the transportation department, a commitment to customer safety and satisfaction, and good facility maintenance. “Our community...
25newsnow.com
This year’s harvest looks ‘good, but not great’ for some central Illinois farmers
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s that time of year when central Illinois farmers are spending hours upon hours out in their fields. The fall harvest is underway, so we checked in on how harvest is going so far. Mother nature has provided great weather conditions for harvesting. DeAnne Bloomberg, the Director of Issue Management for the Illinois Farm Bureau, said “What we’re hearing from our leaders across the state and from our county farm bureaus that are represented across the state, things are off to a good start. It’s a slow start, but we’ve had some ideal weather conditions here.”
wglt.org
Pandemic relief money could boost services to homeless in Bloomington
Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason said pandemic relief money could be used to help the homeless, after Prairie State Legal Services promoted the idea of a renter-landlord community navigator program a couple of months ago. Gleason said Home Sweet Home Ministries is likely to apply for money to set up...
Herald & Review
Decatur school board violated state law, attorney general says
DECATUR — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released a decision late Friday afternoon that the Decatur Public Schools Board of Education violated state law by holding discussions and making decisions about a proposed new Dennis School in Lincoln Park. Continue to the bottom of this story to read the...
wjbc.com
Prominent local firms reach deal including sale of key Bloomington property
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington-based insurance company COUNTRY Financial is selling its Financial Services Building on the Twin-Cities’ east side to agricultural cooperative GROWMARK. The Financial Services facility at 1705 Towanda Avenue will become GROWMARK’s new headquarters, according to a news release. The sale is expected to be completed later...
25newsnow.com
Dental facility on the way to address access problem in McLean County
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Taking aim at a major health disparity, McLean county’s federal health center is about to add dental work to their offerings in Bloomington. Today, U.S. Congressman Rodney Davis (R-13th District) helped announce the $430,000 that will help open a dental clinic for Chestnut Family Health Systems, which treats some 3,000 Medicaid clients per year, who now often use the emergency room for dental care.
1470 WMBD
Civic Center: FY ’22 was a big year financially
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria Civic Center made budget, revenue per event has increased, and the return on investment is as big as it’s ever been. That’s the short version of a report Peoria Civic Center General Manager Rik Edgar gave to the Peoria City Council. “Fiscal...
wcbu.org
Peoria Park District seeking grant to buy property, link trail sections
An ongoing effort to extend the Illinois River Bluff Trail is taking the next step, with the Peoria Park District seeking state funding to buy a piece of land that would help fill one of the gaps in the pathway. The district’s Board of Trustees on Wednesday approved a request...
classichits106.com
Ramp closures coming to I-39
MINONK – An extended ramp closure will be coming to I-39 in Woodford County. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that starting October 3rd the ramps to and from northbound I-39 at Minonk, exit 27 will be closed for construction. The patching and resurfacing work is expected to take two weeks and detours will be posted.
wglt.org
ISU administrator dies following on-campus crash with bicyclist
An Illinois State University administrator has died four days after he collided with a bicycle on the Illinois State University campus. According to a joint news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, 49-year-old Adam Peck died on Friday morning. Peck was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near South University Street in Normal, according to police.
wglt.org
Pritzker stumps in Bloomington as early voting begins
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said he's open to tweaking the Safe-T Act that will do away with the cash bail system in the state starting in January. Pritzker's Republican opponent, Darren Bailey, claims the law will let people out of jail who should be kept behind bars. During a stop in Bloomington on Thursday, Pritzker said that is not the case.
1470 WMBD
Council approves new Grandview Ave AirBnB over stiff opposition
PEORIA, Ill. — Despite loud opposition from local residents this week, Peoria city council members have approved special permitting for a new Air-BnB style short term rental property in Peoria’s upscale Grandview Drive neighborhood. Before the final vote Tuesday, one local resident after another came forward pleading with...
Central Illinois Proud
One dead after bicycle crash on ISU campus Monday
UPDATE (4:55 p.m.) — Illinois State University (ISU) has released a statement after the death of ISU Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Adam E. Peck Thursday. According to a message sent to ISU students and staff from ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy, Peck started working at ISU in January 2021 and made a significant impact on the division of student affairs.
Retirees poised to lose access to Carle doctors barring agreement
URBANA, Ill. WCIA — There is no guarantee Carle Health will continue to treat retired state workers after the end of the year. “Carle is not committing” to see patients who enroll in the only health insurance plan the state has offered its retirees for the next at least five years — Aetna Medicare Advantage […]
1470 WMBD
Echevarria talks police response if a bus of migrants comes to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – Would Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria be worried about any potential criminal history of any migrants that might show up on a bus from Chicago or the southern border, as has been rumored in the last week or so?. Echevarria tells WMBD’s Craig Collins no, not...
25newsnow.com
Short-term rental wins approval despite neighbors’ push back
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Neighbors of a soon-to-be short-term rental property on E Grandview Ave in Peoria expressed their disapproval, but didn’t win over the city council this week. “There is overwhelming neighborhood support in opposing this STR (short-term rental) ‚” said a man who spoke during Tuesday...
Bloomington man dead after collision with bicyclist
NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — A 49 year-old Bloomington man has died after he was hit by a bike while walking on the Illinois State University campus on Monday. In a joint release, McLean County Coroner Kathleen Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff said Adam E. Peck was walking along South University Street when he […]
