Tulsa school board approves contract extension for Superintendent Deborah Gist
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education voted to approve Superintendent Deborah Gist contract extension on Thursday. The board voted 4-3 in executive session. “It is a gift to serve Team Tulsa and our city’s children and families, and it is a privilege to be your...
Oklahoma schools, families face additional economic burden, as universal free school lunch ends
For more than two years during the pandemic, the waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture meant all kids qualified for free breakfasts and lunches. It saved families with one child hundreds of dollars per year, and for families with multiple kids, it saved thousands. It meant families who might qualify for free or reduced lunches didn’t have to handle paperwork, and no students had to navigate lunch debt.
Slain commissioner's wife addresses mental health amid Tulsa DA stabbing
A day after Tulsa District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler was stabbed by what he says was his mentally ill daughter, he expressed the need for state legislators to govern mental health laws.
Tulsa Glassblowing School Holding Glass Pumpkin Sale
The Tulsa Glassblowing School is hosting a pumpkin patch, but they aren't your ordinary pumpkins. Artists have been handcrafting beautiful glass creations for months. The Tulsa glassblowing school has its pumpkin patch sale going on right now and this school offers free classes for veterans, for kids, and a lot more. The glassblowing process happens quickly, starting with a trip to the hot shop to melt the glass before it gets a dip in color.
TPS mother says son is suffering mentally after allegedly being attacked by a school dean
TULSA, Okla. — A mom has filed a police report after alleging her son was physically assaulted by a dean in a Tulsa Public School. Lynnette Parker said it happened in May 2022, and is still waiting for answers from Tulsa Public Schools (TPS). “I be having headaches and...
Miami schools stops travel to Tulsa McLain after homecoming game shooting
MIAMI, Okla. — Miami Public Schools has halted travel to Tulsa McLain for student activities following a deadly shooting at a football game on Friday. A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed and another teen was wounded after football play wrapped up for the night, Tulsa police said. Police...
Tulsa district attorney calls for mental health funding after daughter allegedly stabs him
TULSA, Okla. (TCD) -- The Tulsa County district attorney was reportedly stabbed Tuesday night during an argument with his daughter. On Sept. 27, the Tulsa Police Department tweeted that officers responded to a stabbing call involving District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler. He and his daughter were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, and his daughter, Jennifer Kunzweiler, was arrested.
Oklahoma lawmakers approve $125 million investment in new psychiatric hospitals
Oklahoma lawmakers approved $125 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to support two new state behavioral health hospitals on Thursday.
EXCLUSIVE: State legislators seek answers on contested Turnpike; local officials remain silent
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Two Oklahoma legislators are joining Berryhill-area residents in calling for answers about the legality of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA)’s plan to charge tolls on a stretch of the Gilcrease Expressway. But getting answers from the local officials behind the project hasn’t been so easy.
Tulsa nonprofit asks for help after vandals damage car used for transportation
TULSA, Okla. — A local nonprofit is asking for help after vandals damaged one of their cars. Modus offers rides to those in need. Tulsans who need rides to school, the doctor, or work can get a lift. The vandalized car is unsafe to drive until repairs are made....
City officials announces plans to build an inclusive playground in Tulsa
According to officials, the new playground at Whiteside Park will be one of "the most inclusive play spaces" in the Sooner State.
Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister speaks in Tulsa
Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister visited Tulsa on Thursday for a conversation with Tulsa World columnist Ginnie Graham. The two covered a lot of material onstage at The University of Tulsa during what was billed as a forum for issues facing young people. Listen above for more.
Tulsa Police respond to a shooting at McLain High School
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are on the scene of a shooting at McLain High School in north Tulsa. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News App to receive updates as they happen. FOX23 has crews on their way to the scene now. ©2022 Cox Media Group...
Police: One dead, another wounded in shooting at McLain High School
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said one person is dead following a shooting at McLain High School Friday night. Just before 10:00 p.m., TPD officers responded to McLain High School near 49th and N Peoria Ave for reports of a shooting. When TPD officers arrived, they found...
North Tulsa cemetery finally being cleaned up after months without grounds keeping
TULSA, Okla. — Knee-high grass and weeds choke the headstones at Crown Hill Cemetery on 66th Street North. The cemetery was originally founded for African Americans. Some buildings there were built with bricks reclaimed from the destruction of Greenwood during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The cemetery owner, Arik...
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office using new camera technology to keep children safe
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is using new technology to keep children safe at the Tulsa State Fair during the "11 days of awesome."
Tulsa City Councilor discusses disappearance of rainbow crosswalk on Pride Street
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A section of 4th Street between Elgin Avenue and Lansing Avenue in downtown Tulsa is known as Pride Street, and it's no stranger to vandalism or hate. That's why when a rainbow section of the crosswalk was paved over, Councilor Kara Joy McKee's district, some feared the worst.
Reclaiming the Family Ranch
COUNCIL HILL, OKLA. – Wyatt Ezell remembers almost every detail about his family ranch. As a young boy in Eastern Oklahoma, he worked and played on land that had been part of his lineage since the early 1900s. Back when Wyatt’s great-grandfather purchased 160 acres, Oklahoma had recently become...
Several Unique Food Options Available At The Tulsa State Fair
It's day two of the Tulsa State Fair and there's all kinds of unique foods to try. Fairs are known to have wacky food options, but some of the foods at the Tulsa State Fair aren't just unique, they are award winning. You can count on deep-fried favorites like corn...
Fake parking ticket left on SUV outside Tulsa hotel
A little slip of paper under your windshield wiper can put a damper on your day, but a man in Tulsa got a different sort of message left for him on Thursday.
