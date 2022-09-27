ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma schools, families face additional economic burden, as universal free school lunch ends

For more than two years during the pandemic, the waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture meant all kids qualified for free breakfasts and lunches. It saved families with one child hundreds of dollars per year, and for families with multiple kids, it saved thousands. It meant families who might qualify for free or reduced lunches didn’t have to handle paperwork, and no students had to navigate lunch debt.
Tulsa Glassblowing School Holding Glass Pumpkin Sale

The Tulsa Glassblowing School is hosting a pumpkin patch, but they aren't your ordinary pumpkins. Artists have been handcrafting beautiful glass creations for months. The Tulsa glassblowing school has its pumpkin patch sale going on right now and this school offers free classes for veterans, for kids, and a lot more. The glassblowing process happens quickly, starting with a trip to the hot shop to melt the glass before it gets a dip in color.
Tulsa district attorney calls for mental health funding after daughter allegedly stabs him

TULSA, Okla. (TCD) -- The Tulsa County district attorney was reportedly stabbed Tuesday night during an argument with his daughter. On Sept. 27, the Tulsa Police Department tweeted that officers responded to a stabbing call involving District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler. He and his daughter were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, and his daughter, Jennifer Kunzweiler, was arrested.
Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister speaks in Tulsa

Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister visited Tulsa on Thursday for a conversation with Tulsa World columnist Ginnie Graham. The two covered a lot of material onstage at The University of Tulsa during what was billed as a forum for issues facing young people. Listen above for more.
Reclaiming the Family Ranch

COUNCIL HILL, OKLA. – Wyatt Ezell remembers almost every detail about his family ranch. As a young boy in Eastern Oklahoma, he worked and played on land that had been part of his lineage since the early 1900s. Back when Wyatt’s great-grandfather purchased 160 acres, Oklahoma had recently become...
Several Unique Food Options Available At The Tulsa State Fair

It's day two of the Tulsa State Fair and there's all kinds of unique foods to try. Fairs are known to have wacky food options, but some of the foods at the Tulsa State Fair aren't just unique, they are award winning. You can count on deep-fried favorites like corn...
