Here are the top 3 Netflix movie releases in September
Wondering what to watch? We may have the answer. What’s new on Netflix in September 2022? What are new movie releases in September?
dexerto.com
Suzume anime movie from Your Name director gets new trailer
Fans of Your Name, get ready, because another film by the same creators is on the way, with a new trailer and poster to boot. If you’re someone who loved the anime movie Your Name, then now’s the time to get excited, since the same creators are bringing out a new film, Suzume no Tojimari, otherwise known as Suzume’s Door-Locking.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Gears Up Ashido for Season 6
My Hero Academia is setting up for its big return with the sixth season of the anime this Fall as part of one of the most packed anime schedules of the year so far, and now one awesome cosplay is gearing up for what's next for each of the heroes with Mina Ashido! The anime's fifth season spent its time getting both the heroes and villains ready for a massive conflict that will explode in the sixth season, and part of the build up was spent seeing how each of the young heroes at Class 1-A have been improving since we last got to see them in action.
WDW News Today
‘Deadpool 3’ Release Date Confirmed, Hugh Jackman to Return as Wolverine
Thanks to a rather amusing video on Ryan Reynolds’ Twitter page, we now have brand-new information about Deadpool 3, including a release date and the return of a beloved character!. The two minute video starts off with Reynolds apologize for missing D23 Expo before joking about soul-searching to find...
ComicBook
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 4 Returning in 2023 With Next Arc
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? brought the first half of the fourth season to an end with a huge cliffhanger putting Bell and Ryuu in danger, and now the series has announced it will be returning for the next major arc of Season 4 next year! The fourth season of the series ended its run together with the rest of the ending Summer 2022 anime schedule, and with the final episodes of the first half getting as intense as they did, it's going to be a tough wait before we get to see what comes next.
PopSugar
Madonna's Daughter's Latest Song Is an "Ode to One of Those Never-Quite-Ending Romances"
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Reacts to Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3: "He's the Gold Standard"
This week saw some huge news for Marvel fans when Ryan Reynolds announced that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Both Reynolds and Jackman appeared in two videos this week, one announcing the big reveal, and one explaining why the new movie won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Jackman's return to the role he first played 22 years ago has been a hot topic on social media this week, and longtime Marvel superfan Kevin Smith talked about the news on the latest episode of Fatman Beyond.
ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Preps Albedo for Season 4 Finale
Overlord is gearing up for the final episode of the fourth season, and one awesome cosplay is ready to see how it all ends with Albedo! The fourth season of the series taking on Kugane Maruyama and So-bin's original light novel series has been powering through the Summer 2022 anime schedule, but it's time for the season to end as many of its fellow anime have ended their runs already. Overlord's one of the last few holdouts before the Fall season kicks into high gear, but there's a question as to how this season will end.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Revisits Luffy's Undercover Style
The Straw Hat Pirates have worn many different outfits throughout the decades in One Piece's history, with Luffy mostly sticking to his patented red shirt but oftentimes having to wear disguises as he goes undercover throughout the various exploits in the Grand Line. With Wano Country seeing Luffy gaining a radically different look thanks to his Gear Fifth transformation, new cosplay has arrived that takes us back to Luffy's time during the Dressrosa Arc, in which Luffy wore a different shirt along with sporting a hilariously fake beard.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Calls Upon the Mist Hashira Ahead of Season 3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of anime's biggest franchises, and it is no wonder given its formidable cast. Tanjiro and Nezuko may be the stars of the show, but every slayer and Hashira we've met continues to build up the series. Of course, the anime will bring new fighters to center stage when season three drops and one of them will be the Mist Hashira himself. So of course, it was only a matter of time before one fan managed to nail Muichiro's look in a cosplay ahead of time.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Debuts New Season One Ending: Watch
Spy x Family has come back to screens with new episodes as part of the opening week of new anime coming over the course of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, and its midseason premiere has revealed a new ending theme sequence for the series! The debut anime adaptation taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series initially premiered earlier this year and took over much of the conversation surrounding the anime world this Spring, and now the series has returned for the second half of its first season together with a ton of new anime now showing off their plans for the next few months.
‘Chucky’ Season 2 Release Schedule and Everything We Know
'Chucky' Season 2 is coming and there are multiple ways to watch it. Showbiz Cheat Sheet is here to help with everything we know so far.
ComicBook
The Rings of Power Teases Epic Finale With New Poster
With only two episodes left in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1, Prime Video is hyping fans up for the finale. The streaming services tweeted a new poster. "It's all led to this," the account tweeted. "Watch the epic finale for #TheRingsOfPower Friday, Oct 14 at 12am ET on @PrimeVideo." The poster features most of the members of the show's ensemble cast, including Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Disa (Sophia Nomvete), Durin (Owain Arthur), Nori (Markella Kavanagh), Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) and the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) are notably absent, which is certainly interesting as they're both suspected of possibly being Sauron in disguise.
IGN
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Tenoch Huerta’s Namor Is Confirmed to Be a Mutant, First Look Revealed
Marvel Studios has revealed the first look of Namor, who is the new antagonist in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film. Namor is played by Mexican actor Lenoch Huerta (The Forever Purge, Tigers Are Not Afraid) and it is confirmed that the Sub-Mariner is a mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
epicstream.com
The 10 Best Isekai Anime With Romance
The isekai genre, where the protagonist is transported from one world to another, encompasses a wide variety of themes. From fantasy to history, this genre is vast, but love also becomes a subplot in isekai, and sometimes, it even ends up driving the main plot. Here are the best isekai anime with romance.
Enola Holmes 2 release date: When is the sequel arriving? Check out the new trailer
There are less than two months to go until Millie Bobby Brown returns as corset-wearing, fourth-wall-breaking heroine, Enola Holmes – and now fans have been treated to a first trailer for the sequel as well as to the official release date for the movie. Released as part of Netflix's...
ComicBook
League of Legends' Cosplay Sees Arcane Sisters At War
Netflix has gone all-in when it comes to adapting video games into the anime world, with Castlevania and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners being two popular examples of animated series that became successful. With the streaming service currently working on projects including Far Cry, Onimusha, Devil May Cry, and more, the League of Legends adaptation, Arcane, was able to not just gain popularity but an Emmy for "Best Animated Series" to boot. Now, two cosplayers have recreated the struggle between sisters Vi and Jinx, with the siblings having quite a complicated history.
Don Cheadle's Armor Wars Will No Longer Be A Marvel Disney+ Show, But There's Great News
Marvel's developing Armor Wars show starring Don Cheadle is undergoing a major change.
