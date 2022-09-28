ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Trent Alexander-Arnold left out as Kieran Trippier’s game ‘ahead’ of England rival’s, says Gareth Southgate

By Richard Jolly
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SMmrz_0iCltNGI00

Gareth Southgate has explained that he did not even name Trent Alexander-Arnold as a substitute against Germany because he thinks Kieran Trippier ’s all-round game is superior to that of Liverpool’s attacking right-back.

The England manager may have been implying that Alexander-Arnold, who has been prolific at creating chances for his club, lacks the defensive excellence he requires but he also said his omission was because he thought it was unfair to omit some of his players from the matchday squad for both September matches.

Southgate preferred to give Ben Chilwell the spot on the bench for Monday’s 3-3 draw after the Chelsea player was not among the replacements for Friday’s defeat to Italy.

But Alexander-Arnold, who has only played in one international in 2022, looks the manager’s fourth-choice right-back now.

Reece James started both matches, while Kyle Walker began against Italy and came off the bench against Germany, both as the right of three centre-backs, and Trippier was an unused replacement for each game.

Southgate argued that, with Luke Shaw starting against Germany, he wanted the option of Chilwell as like-for-like cover.

He said: “Firstly, I didn’t want any player to sit in the stand for two matches so I think the way we manage a group of people has been a big strength for us in the tournaments and we need to do that.

“The other night, we didn’t need the left-back cover, against Germany we did because of the way we went with the team so we needed Chilly on the bench and we had Kieran who, at the moment, I feel his all-round game is ahead [of Trent].”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jesse Marsch not worried by touchline ban as he bids to guide Leeds from up high

Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch aims to turn his touchline ban for Sunday’s home Premier League game against Aston Villa into an advantage.Marsch has been an animated presence in the technical area since taking over from Marcelo Bielsa in February, but over-stepped the mark in Leeds’ recent defeat at Brentford.His furious protests after his side were denied a second-half penalty earned him a red card. He was later hit with a one-match suspension and fined £10,000 by the Football Association.The American said: “I actually like the vantage point of being up high, I think it allows you to see the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Arsenal face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola thanks Manchester City physios for Erling Haaland’s improved fitness

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised the club’s physios for keeping Erling Haaland fit and firing.The striker has made quite the splash since joining the side in the summer, scoring 14 goals in 10 appearances in all competitions.“The most important department in the backroom staff ... is the physios. They take care of the legs and Erling last season struggled a lot,” Mr Guardiola said, adding the Norwegian’s work ethic was also a big contributing factor.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Brighton predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

The Premier League returns on Saturday and two bosses will be eager to take to the pitch for very different reasons when Liverpool host Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield.While victory in their last match before the international break would have boosted spirits somewhat, the Reds’ poor start to the campaign and heavy defeat to Napoli in particular had questions being asked of the team under Jurgen Klopp this year, if not of the manager specifically.They’ll be keen to get out and show they can recapture the relentless form of last year, though whether or not that will be enough...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Kyle Walker
Person
Luke Shaw
Person
Kieran Trippier
The Independent

Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart LIVE: Bundesliga team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Wolfsburg take on Stuttgart in the Bundesliga today.Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
SOCCER
The Independent

Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Arsenal and Tottenham will go head to head in the Premier League today (Saturday 1 October) in what could be a crucial clash at the top of the table.Hosts Arsenal enter the north London derby as league leaders on 18 points, one clear of second-placed Manchester City and third-placed Tottenham, who would leapfrog their rivals with a win this afternoon.Before the international break, Spurs thrashed Leicester 6-2 as Son Heung-min scored a second-half hat-trick off the bench to surely earn himself a starting spot here, while Mikel Arteta’s Gunners were 3-0 victors at Brentford.That result saw Arsenal bounce back from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Contrasting fortunes in spending and success mean Manchester derby only a barometer of progress for United

Manchester United were back on top, restored to the summit of the English game, reaching a historic high. When their financial results were released last week, their wage bill, of £384.2m, was the biggest ever in the Premier League.As it came in their worst season since the 1980s, when they finished 35 points behind their neighbours and as close to Watford as to Manchester City, it showed the cost of failure has never been higher.United reclaimed their title as big spenders in the summer; given the inflated fees, it might be wrong to say they brought in £200m of players,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

865K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy