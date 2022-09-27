Read full article on original website
WMTW
Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills endorsed by Independent Senator Angus King
BRUNSWICK, Maine -- Sep. 30, 2022 — Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills on Friday picked up the endorsement of the state’s best known Independent politician, Senator Angus King, who cited three C’s for his support – Covid, collaboration, and character. King told reporters gathered at Moderation...
WOWK
Shying from Trump, ex-Maine Gov. Paul LePage seeks job back
YARMOUTH, Maine (AP) — When then-Maine Gov. Paul LePage endorsed Donald Trump in 2016, he credited himself as a prototype for the insurgent presidential candidate. “I was Donald Trump before Donald Trump became popular, so I think I should support him since we are one of the same cloth,” said LePage, whose two terms in office were punctuated by brash behavior and frequently offensive comments.
Sportsman's Alliance responds to LePage accusation
AUGUSTA, Maine — David Trahan is the executive director of the Sportsman's Alliance of Maine, but he spent a lot of time this week indoors, at his desk, listening to his computer. He searched for answers after former governor and current gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage posted on Twitter and...
spectrumlocalnews.com
As voting processes face scrutiny, Maine’s election organizer stays above the fray
For 27 years, Deputy Secretary of State Julie Flynn has organized every aspect of every election. Training clerks. Proofreading ballots. Checking ballot tabulators and requiring local clerks to check them again before Election Day. Countless other small details that go into overseeing elections in Maine’s 500 cities, towns and plantations.
wgan.com
Maine to receive millions for heating assistance under federal spending bill
Maine’s heating assistance program will receive $8 million in additional funding if a short-term government spending bill goes into law. On Thursday, the U.S. Senate approved the short-term bill to keep the federal government funded through Dec. 16. The bill also set aside $1 billion in supplemental appropriations for...
WMTW
Paul LePage says he can curb Maine's opioid epidemic better than Janet Mills
PORTLAND, Maine -- Sep. 28, 2022 — Maine Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage says the policies of incumbent Democratic Gov. Janet Mills on the opioid epidemic are not working, and he can do better. LePage called a news conference in Portland’s Deering Oaks, on Wednesday, next to a pond...
penbaypilot.com
Mills, LePage navigate tricky politics of gun rights
After a downgrade in her first campaign, Gov. Janet Mills’ ranking with one of the most prominent gun lobbying organizations increased this year without much fanfare — reflecting the changing political terrain on gun rights since her first campaign. The release of the National Rifle Association’s campaign scorecards...
deseret.com
This Oregon Republican could win the governor’s race, latest polls show
With only six weeks to go before Election Day, polls show Republican gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan is in a dead heat with the Democratic candidate as she tries to pull off an unlikely win in the race to lead Oregon. The November general election features Drazan, Democratic nominee Tina Kotek, and independent Betsy Johnson in one of the nation’s only all-women races, among serious contenders.
Steamed about lobster: House candidates snippy over donation
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Congressional candidates in a hotly contested Maine race snipped at each other on Tuesday about a contribution from the leader of a conservation group that has discouraged consumers from buying lobster. Democratic Rep. Jared Golden is defending his seat in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District against Republican former Rep. Bruce Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond. Poliquin’s campaign on Tuesday called on Golden to return a contribution of $667 from Julie Packard, the executive director of Seafood Watch. Seafood Watch, which is based at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California that Packard helped found, added American and Canadian lobster to its “red list” of seafood species to avoid this summer because of the risk fishing gear poses to endangered whales. Poliquin’s camp said that listing has caused economic hardship for fishermen in Maine, where most of the U.S.’s domestic lobster comes to the docks. “Seafood Watch’s warning to consumers to avoid Maine lobster, on top of forty-year high inflation and fuel prices have gouged Maine lobstermen’s paychecks,” said Roy Matthews, a Poliquin spokesperson.
WMUR.com
Sununu says he won't support bringing back biomass in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu is shutting the door on the idea of bringing biomass power plants back online to provide energy this winter. To generate more power locally, some lawmakers have said the 2023 legislative session will be the "year of biomass," but in an interview for "CloseUP," Sununu quickly dismissed that idea. The governor vetoed biomass subsidies in 2019.
Confusion Over Massachusetts Ballot Question 4
Question 4 on the Massachusetts statewide ballot on November 8 is controversial. The question asks voters to determine if they want to keep or repeal a recently-enacted state law that grants illegal immigrants the right to apply for a Massachusetts driver's license. The referendum is even more controversial in that...
Kyle Fitzsimons of Maine convicted for assault in U.S. Capitol insurrection
A Maine man who stormed the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a white butcher coat and assaulted officers was found guilty of 11 charges, including seven felonies, in federal court in the District of Columbia Tuesday, officials said. Kyle Fitzsimons, 39, of Lebanon, Maine, was arrested in...
WCAX
New bill to decrease heating costs in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Ahead of the winter months, New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is trying to keep down heating costs. In a statement, Kuster, D-New Hampshire, said the Home Heating Oil Price Reduction Act would quadruple the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve from 1 million to 4 million barrels.
newscentermaine.com
$1.5M Grant aims to improve forestry conservation for western Maine
BRADLEY, Maine — Maine is known for its rolling hills full of trees, with many across New England traveling to see the beautiful colors as the leaves change. According to Maine.gov, the state contains the most forest cover in the U.S. To preserve the staple of the state and...
blackchronicle.com
Poll: Oregon Could Elect Its First Republican Governor Since 1982
Christine Drazan leads her Democratic opponent in a decent race. Oregon voters may very well be able to elect their first Republican governor because the Nineteen Eighties, based on a ballot launched this week. Thirty-two p.c of Oregon voters say they’d vote for Republican candidate Christine Drazan, based on an...
Keller @ Large: Truth test for TV ads in one of NH's congressional races
BOSTON -- It's a season of intense political races in New Hampshire, and in the First Congressional District incumbent Democrat Chris Pappas is facing a tough challenge from Republican nominee Karoline Leavitt, a former press aide in the Trump White House. So we decided to put some of their most recent TV ads to the Truth Test"Chris Pappas votes with Pelosi 100% of the time," claims an attack ad from a PAC tied to House GOP leadership. And that's true. But then the ad gets specific: "100% on tax increases, wasteful spending, more debt."Those assertions are backed up by fine...
WMUR.com
Sununu endorses Leavitt in New Hampshire 1st Congressional District race
CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu, R-New Hampshire, is formalizing his support for one of the Republicans sharing the top of this year’s ticket. On Wednesday, the governor announced his endorsement of Karoline Leavitt, the GOP nominee in the 1st Congressional District. "Karoline Leavitt is the new voice...
Maine’s Largest Fair Returns and It’s Bigger and Better Than Ever Before
You know I'm talking about the 172nd Annual Fryeburg Fair. The Fryeburg Fair was started actually in March of 1851 when a few local farmers and merchants got together and decided to show off their harvest, produce, cattle and wares to the community. It's grown just a tiny bit. The Fryeburg Fair is Maine's largest agriculture fair and the second biggest in New England only to the Big E (Eastern States in Massachusetts).
This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History
Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
Dems Respond to Paul LePage Property Tax Controversy
Former Maine Governor Paul LePage (R)is running for office again, and is facing a property tax controversy in Florida. Now, Democrats have responded. Credit: Chris Boswell (Getty Images)
