kswo.com
Small structure heavily damaged, fire crews douse flames in eastern Comanche County
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Sparks from a power tool are being blamed for a fire in eastern Comanche County which heavily damaged an outside shed. Firefighters from Cox’s Store and Valley View volunteer fire departments responded to a reported outside fire east of Highway 65 on Friday afternoon.
kswo.com
Man transported to OU Medical following overnight accident
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One man was transported to the hospital in the early hours of Friday, following a severe crash just south of Lawton. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Cameron C. Brown, 29, was driving northbound on US-277 when he took a curve incorrectly, causing the vehicle to slide before departing the roadway and hitting a tree.
kswo.com
Residents concerned over bed bugs in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Bed bugs. They’re your worst nightmare they bite, they’re gross, and they’re hard to get rid of. This is what residents at one Lawton apartment complex said they’ve had to deal with for years. Cherita Young, is former military who has spent...
kswo.com
Family devastated after items lost in Little Bear Loop fire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family is heartbroken after a fire at Little Bear Loop, which destroyed three mobile homes. The three mobile homes that were once filled with collectibles and memories are now gone. Madonna Ferguson said the property was owned by her mother who passed away. She said...
OHP: 2 Teens Killed In Caddo County Crash
Two teens were killed in a crash Wednesday night in Caddo County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said this happened at around 7:08 p.m. on County Road 1320 near Fort Cobb, Okla. The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to OHP. Troopers said a 13-year-old and...
texomashomepage.com
Two Wichita Falls gas stations closed for criminal investigation
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are at the scene of two local convenience stores, serving search warrants for unspecified illegal activities in the store. Both Tami’s Sunoco and Convenient Food Mart at Rhea Road and Southwest Parkway have crime scene tape around the gas pumps and customers are being told they are closed.
texomashomepage.com
Man injured in motorcycle accident
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One man was transported to United Regional with unknown injuries after a motorcycle accident on Upper Charlie Road Wednesday night, September 28, 2022. The wreck happened around 9:30 p.m. on FM 171 near Rogers Lane. A Trooper on-scene said the man lost control and went...
kswo.com
Firefighters battle grassfire off Highway 81
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters battled flames north of Marlow Sunday. Trucks from several counties helped manage the burn off of Highway 81. Smoke could be seen in the sky for miles. Flames came within 50 yards of one home and ignited bales of hay near the house. People...
kswo.com
Walters prepares for the “Old is Gold” Car Cruise
WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - Each and every year, the Walters Chamber of Commerce puts together a large Car Cruz on Walters Main Street. Car enthusiasts come from all over Texoma to rev their engines for some quality family fun. 7News was joined by Jack Jacob with the Walters Chamber of...
kswo.com
Comanche Nation Fair kicks off with Warrior Run
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Fair kicks off Friday and runs through the weekend, for the first time in several years. One of the first events which really gets everything going, is the Warrior Run. Today, three groups set off from different locations including Walters, Cache, and Apache,...
texomashomepage.com
SWAT responding to situation in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is responding to a situation on Taylor Street in Wichita Falls Thursday morning. Wichita Falls Police responded to a check suspicious person call that came in at 9:38 a.m. at 9th and Filmore. When police arrived the suspect apparently ran and apparently went into a house in the 1300 block of Taylor.
texomashomepage.com
Man killed after motorcycle wreck on Upper Charlie Rd
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man has died from his injuries following a Wednesday night motorcycle wreck on Upper Charlie Road near the Wichita-Clay County line. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to United Regional at approximately 12:52 a.m. Thursday, September 29, to take a report of a deceased person.
kswo.com
USS Oklahoma City memorial complete
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After two years in the works, the USS Oklahoma City Naval Memorial is finally complete. You can now see the massive submarine anchor up close and personal, at Elmer Thomas Park. The process began in 2020, when Eagle Scout Matthew Aguilar was looking to complete a...
kswo.com
Crews repairing two main breaks in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton crews are working to make repairs at two locations in the city. The first is near the 1400 block of NW Lindy Ave and the second is located in the 1600 block of SE Hillcrest Ave. Both repairs are currently underway and city...
kswo.com
Fort Sill Graduates over 400 soldiers Friday
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Roughly 420 basic trainees officially became soldiers Friday, during a graduation ceremony. Those soldiers graduated with D Battery, 1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery and D Battery, 1st Battalion, 40th Field Artillery. They now head to Advanced individual Training Schools, including Field and Air Defense Artillery,...
texomashomepage.com
Sheriff and deputies stop fleeing woman
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Sheriff David Duke assisted in setting up a pit maneuver in a high-speed chase Tuesday morning, stopping a woman they say led law enforcement on a chase from Sixth Street in Wichita Falls to almost Jolly. Jasmine Lara was taken into custody after...
1600kush.com
Drunk driver admits shooting toward night club
(Stillwater, Okla.) — The driver of a flatbed pickup truck, who had been kicked out of the Blue Diamond Cabaret east of Stillwater along with his passenger, has admitted to returning and firing multiple rounds from a pistol in the direction of the club, while three or four people were standing outside at about 1 am on Feb. 2.
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast- IT’S FINALLY OCTOBER!
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Dust the cobwebs off your artificial cobwebs because spooky season is upon us! And in true Texoma fashion, it won’t actually feel like October. Temperatures for the next several days remain higher than average, warming up slightly before a front on Thursday. For today, highs...
kswo.com
Duncan street to close next week for water main repair
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Some residents in Duncan will need to find an alternate route next week as crews will close a road to make a water main repair. Crews will close Maple Avenue between 4th and 5th Streets starting Tuesday, October 4 at 7 a.m. through Thursday, October 6.
kswo.com
Duncan High School says water gun caused Thursday morning lockdown
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan High School officials said a water gun is responsible for an early morning lockdown. In a Facebook post, officials said they were notified of a possible threat at 8 a.m., forcing students and staff to be secured in classrooms while officials investigated the threat. Duncan...
