Maine District Finds Solution to Handle School Bus Driver Shortage
There’s a 50-plus year-old map of the Lewiston Public School District in Maine that Alisa Roman keeps in her office. “I save it for fun,” said Roman. “It’s a map from the ’70s and how they did busing. And it’s Sharpie dots on the map. And they drew lines. There are towns on there that don’t even exist. It’s a little history lesson.”
First Student Assumes Additional Routes from Competitor to Support Newberg Public Schools
NEWBERG, Ore. – Today, First Student, the leader in home-to-school transportation in the Northwest, announced it has agreed to assume four school bus routes initially awarded to its competitor Student Transportation of America (STA), acknowledging it could not provide Newberg Public Schools with sufficient drivers or buses to fulfill the terms of the contract awarded in July 2021.
October 2022
This month’s issue features the 2022 Rising Stars and how they are going above and beyond at their organizations. Learn more about alternative transportation, new technology to streamline routing, how to navigate rising prices and shipping delays, as well as the top safety challenges onboard the school bus including wheelchair securement and bullying.
Ohio Student Brings Loaded Gun Onto School Bus
A young girl was found carrying a loaded gun on a school bus Monday afternoon, reported Kansas City News. According to the police in Youngstown, Ohio, the article stated, a bus driver was transporting students’ home from St. Joseph the Provider School when another student told him a young girl had a gun in her bag.
Ask the Expert: Kevin Matthews, Head of Electrification for First Student
School districts across the country are navigating the complexities of school bus electrification. The process requires expertise in many areas like grant writing and funding, utility power and supply, vehicle and charger selection, and designing and installing infrastructure. We sat down with Kevin Matthews, Head of Electrification for First Student...
busHive Makes Field Trip Process Easier for Texas School District
Since its August 2021 implementation at Harlandale ISD south of San Antonio, Texas, busHive is helping transportation staff more easily manage field trips. Both Fleet Trainer Rosa Garcia and Administrative Assistant Leticia Olivarez, who until a recent department move was working heavily with the program, agreed that a major benefit of busHive is the ease of tracking and assigning drivers to trips.
Demand Doubles Clean School Bus Rebate Program to Nearly $1B
When announced in the spring, the Clean School Bus Program rebate administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was set to provide only $500 million to applicants, despite the program promising to provide $5 billion over five years, split evenly for the replacement of zero- and low-emission school buses. A...
