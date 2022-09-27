Read full article on original website
kswo.com
Small structure heavily damaged, fire crews douse flames in eastern Comanche County
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Sparks from a power tool are being blamed for a fire in eastern Comanche County which heavily damaged an outside shed. Firefighters from Cox’s Store and Valley View volunteer fire departments responded to a reported outside fire east of Highway 65 on Friday afternoon.
texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls officials ask residents to conserve water
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls are asking all local water customers to begin to take steps to conserve water as lake levels continue to drop. City officials said in a press release on Thursday, September 29, 2022, that as of Monday, September 26,...
kswo.com
Residents concerned over bed bugs in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Bed bugs. They’re your worst nightmare they bite, they’re gross, and they’re hard to get rid of. This is what residents at one Lawton apartment complex said they’ve had to deal with for years. Cherita Young, is former military who has spent...
kswo.com
Family devastated after items lost in Little Bear Loop fire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family is heartbroken after a fire at Little Bear Loop, which destroyed three mobile homes. The three mobile homes that were once filled with collectibles and memories are now gone. Madonna Ferguson said the property was owned by her mother who passed away. She said...
kswo.com
Duncan street to close next week for water main repair
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Some residents in Duncan will need to find an alternate route next week as crews will close a road to make a water main repair. Crews will close Maple Avenue between 4th and 5th Streets starting Tuesday, October 4 at 7 a.m. through Thursday, October 6.
newschannel6now.com
Semi catches fire on U.S. 287, traffic detoured
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Traffic on northbound U.S. 287 in Wichita Falls is being diverted after a semi-truck caught fire. The driver of the semi reportedly made it out unharmed. Our photographer on scene said he could see heavy smoke coming from the semi at U.S. 287 above Old...
texomashomepage.com
Two Wichita Falls gas stations closed for criminal investigation
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are at the scene of two local convenience stores, serving search warrants for unspecified illegal activities in the store. Both Tami’s Sunoco and Convenient Food Mart at Rhea Road and Southwest Parkway have crime scene tape around the gas pumps and customers are being told they are closed.
kswo.com
Duncan High School says water gun caused Thursday morning lockdown
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan High School officials said a water gun is responsible for an early morning lockdown. In a Facebook post, officials said they were notified of a possible threat at 8 a.m., forcing students and staff to be secured in classrooms while officials investigated the threat. Duncan...
kswo.com
The City of Lawton urges residents to complete Customer Service Survey
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has asked residents to complete a new customer service survey for the License & Permits and Utility Services departments, which was launched on Tuesday. It’s all part of a vision by the City’s Finance Director, Joe Don Dunham, to hear more about...
kswo.com
City of Lawton introduces new alert messaging system, replacing previous system
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton launched a new texting service which officials hope will help put information in the hands of Lawtonians with the touch of a few buttons. The service, called “TextMyGov”, uses smart texting technology to provide immediate assistance and relay information back about different...
texomashomepage.com
Former firefighter pleads guilty to burglarizing fire station
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita County volunteer firefighter who served time for setting dozens of fires pled guilty to a charge of burglarizing his old fire station. Kyle Harmon, 38, was sentenced Thursday, September 29, 2022, to 2 years state jail, which then was suspended to 5...
kswo.com
Man transported to OU Medical following overnight accident
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One man was transported to the hospital in the early hours of Friday, following a severe crash just south of Lawton. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Cameron C. Brown, 29, was driving northbound on US-277 when he took a curve incorrectly, causing the vehicle to slide before departing the roadway and hitting a tree.
texomashomepage.com
SWAT responding to situation in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is responding to a situation on Taylor Street in Wichita Falls Thursday morning. Wichita Falls Police responded to a check suspicious person call that came in at 9:38 a.m. at 9th and Filmore. When police arrived the suspect apparently ran and apparently went into a house in the 1300 block of Taylor.
kswo.com
Marie Detty New Directions Shelter Hosts Domestic Violence Ribbon Tying Event
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Marie Detty New Directions Shelter is raising domestic violence awareness with its annual Ribbon Tying event. The Ribbon Tying event began this morning at 10 a.m. at 11th and Gore and went all the way to 2nd and Gore with volunteers tying purple ribbons on trees as they went.
kswo.com
Walters prepares for the “Old is Gold” Car Cruise
WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - Each and every year, the Walters Chamber of Commerce puts together a large Car Cruz on Walters Main Street. Car enthusiasts come from all over Texoma to rev their engines for some quality family fun. 7News was joined by Jack Jacob with the Walters Chamber of...
kswo.com
Comanche Nation Fair kicks off with Warrior Run
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Fair kicks off Friday and runs through the weekend, for the first time in several years. One of the first events which really gets everything going, is the Warrior Run. Today, three groups set off from different locations including Walters, Cache, and Apache,...
kswo.com
USS Oklahoma City memorial complete
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After two years in the works, the USS Oklahoma City Naval Memorial is finally complete. You can now see the massive submarine anchor up close and personal, at Elmer Thomas Park. The process began in 2020, when Eagle Scout Matthew Aguilar was looking to complete a...
newschannel6now.com
At least one injured in Old Iowa Park Road motorcycle wreck
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - At least one person was taken to a hospital on Tuesday after a motorcycle wreck on Old Iowa Park Road. Our photographer on scene said the wreck appeared to involve a motorcycle and one other vehicle. He was also able to see the motorcycle driver lifted into an ambulance.
texomashomepage.com
Sheriff and deputies stop fleeing woman
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Sheriff David Duke assisted in setting up a pit maneuver in a high-speed chase Tuesday morning, stopping a woman they say led law enforcement on a chase from Sixth Street in Wichita Falls to almost Jolly. Jasmine Lara was taken into custody after...
texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls church looks to bounce back from burglary
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — New Birth Baptist Church has been a staple of the community for several decades, serving the east side of Wichita Falls for nearly 20 years. Their motto; “Not just a different church, but a church that makes a difference.”. They live out their motto...
