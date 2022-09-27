Opiate use is related to neuropathological disorders, stroke and stroke attributable risk factors. However, secondary exposure to opiate in relation to the above-mentioned complications is studied only in animal models and remains to be evaluated in human populations. We tested whether passive exposure to opiate is associated with stroke and the known stroke predictive factors. We carried out a cross-sectional study of 1541 never smoker women who participated in the Rafsanjan Cohort Study (RCS) with their husbands (2015"“2017 recruitment phase). RCS is one of the 19 geographic districts of the Prospective Epidemiological Research Studies in Iran (PERSIAN cohort study). Unadjusted and adjusted multiple logistic regression analyses were performed to evaluate the relationship between second-hand opiate exposure (husband opiate smoking after marriage) and the odds ratio of stroke and the following stroke risk factors and predictive parameters: overweight/obesity (BMI"‰>"‰25), cholesterol (chol)"‰>"‰200Â mg/dl, fasting blood sugar (FBS)"‰>"‰125Â mg/dl, low density lipoprotein (LDL)"‰>"‰100Â mg/dl, triglyceride (TG)"‰>"‰"‰="‰150Â mg/dl, hypertension, diabetes, and chronic headache. We observed a significant increased adjusted odds ratio (OR) of stroke (OR"‰="‰3.43, 95% CI:1.33"“8.82) and its risk factors LDL"‰>"‰100Â mg/dl (OR"‰="‰1.37, 95% CI:1.01"“1.87) and FBS"‰>"‰125Â mg/dl (OR"‰="‰1.58, 95% CI:1.08"“2.30) in women associated with husbands' opiate smoking. This relationship was observed after adjusting for the confounding parameters including age, education years, and first-degree family history of the relevant diseases. The increased odds ratio for stroke and high LDL displayed a dose-sensitive trend with years of husband's opiate smoking after marriage (respective p-trends: 0.02 & 0.01). We did not observe a significant association between passive opiate smoking and high TG, high Chol or the diseases diabetes, hypertension and chronic headache. However, 89% increased odds ratio of chronic headache was observed to be associated with passive opiate smoking for more than 10Â years (OR"‰="‰1.89, 95% CI:1.02"“3.50). We found an increased risk of stroke and high LDL and FBS in women associated with passive opiate smoking. Furthermore, a dose-sensitive connection was found between the risks of stroke, high LDL and chronic headache with the years of passive opiate exposure. Our results point to the necessity of the future analyses, which further assess whether passive opiate exposure could be considered as an independent risk factor for stroke and metabolic diseases.

