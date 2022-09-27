Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Retraction Note: Upregulation of long noncoding RNA ZEB1-AS1 promotes tumor metastasis and predicts poor prognosis in hepatocellular carcinoma
Retraction to: Oncogene https://doi.org/10.1038/onc.2015.223, published online 15 June 2015. The Editor-in-Chief has retracted this article. After publication, concerns were raised regarding potential repetitive elements in the following figures:. Fig. 3B between the ZEB1-AS1 Huh7 and SMMC7721 images;. Fig. 4D within various images;. Fig. 4F between the SMMC7721 Control and ZEB1-AS1...
Nature.com
Panels of mRNAs and miRNAs for decoding molecular mechanisms of Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) subtypes utilizing Artificial Intelligence approaches
Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) encompasses three histological subtypes, including clear cell RCC (KIRC), papillary RCC (KIRP), and chromophobe RCC (KICH) each of which has different clinical courses, genetic/epigenetic drivers, and therapeutic responses. This study aimed to identify the significant mRNAs and microRNA panels involved in the pathogenesis of RCC subtypes. The mRNA and microRNA transcripts profile were obtained from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA), which were included 611 ccRCC patients, 321 pRCC patients, and 89 chRCC patients for mRNA data and 616 patients in the ccRCC subtype, 326 patients in the pRCC subtype, and 91 patients in the chRCC for miRNA data, respectively. To identify mRNAs and miRNAs, feature selection based on filter and graph algorithms was applied. Then, a deep model was used to classify the subtypes of the RCC. Finally, an association rule mining algorithm was used to disclose features with significant roles to trigger molecular mechanisms to cause RCC subtypes. Panels of 77 mRNAs and 73 miRNAs could discriminate the KIRC, KIRP, and KICH subtypes from each other with 92% (F1-score"‰â‰¥"‰0.9, AUC"‰â‰¥"‰0.89) and 95% accuracy (F1-score"‰â‰¥"‰0.93, AUC"‰â‰¥"‰0.95), respectively. The Association Rule Mining analysis could identify miR-28 (repeat count"‰="‰2642) and CSN7A (repeat count"‰="‰5794) along with the miR-125a (repeat count"‰="‰2591) and NMD3 (repeat count"‰="‰2306) with the highest repeat counts, in the KIRC and KIRP rules, respectively. This study found new panels of mRNAs and miRNAs to distinguish among RCC subtypes, which were able to provide new insights into the underlying responsible mechanisms for the initiation and progression of KIRC and KIRP. The proposed mRNA and miRNA panels have a high potential to be as biomarkers of RCC subtypes and should be examined in future clinical studies.
Nature.com
Patient-derived tumor organoids as a platform of precision treatment for malignant brain tumors
Malignant brain tumors consist of malignancies originated primarily within the brain and the metastatic lesions disseminated from other organs. In spite of intensive studies, malignant brain tumors remain to be a medical challenge. Patient-derived organoid (PDO) can recapitulate the biological features of the primary tumor it was derived from and has emerged as a promising drug-screening model for precision therapy. Here we show a proof-of-concept based on early clinical study entailing the organoids derived from the surgically resected tumors of 26 patients with advanced malignant brain tumors enrolled during December 2020 to October 2021. The tumors included nine glioma patients, one malignant meningioma, one primary lymphoma patient, and 15 brain metastases. The primary tumor sites of the metastases included five from the lungs, three from the breasts, two from the ovaries, two from the colon, one from the testis, one of melanoma origin, and one of chondrosarcoma. Out of the 26 tissues, 13 (50%) organoids were successfully generated with a culture time of about 2Â weeks. Among these patients, three were further pursued to have the organoids derived from their tumor tissues tested for the sensitivity to different therapeutic drugs in parallel to their clinical care. Our results showed that the therapeutic effects observed by the organoid models were consistent to the responses of these patients to their treatments. Our study suggests that PDO can recapitulate patient responses in the clinic with high potential of implementation in personalized medicine of malignant brain tumors.
Nature.com
Cross-sectional study of passive opiate smoking in relation to stroke and some of stroke attributable risk factors in women
Opiate use is related to neuropathological disorders, stroke and stroke attributable risk factors. However, secondary exposure to opiate in relation to the above-mentioned complications is studied only in animal models and remains to be evaluated in human populations. We tested whether passive exposure to opiate is associated with stroke and the known stroke predictive factors. We carried out a cross-sectional study of 1541 never smoker women who participated in the Rafsanjan Cohort Study (RCS) with their husbands (2015"“2017 recruitment phase). RCS is one of the 19 geographic districts of the Prospective Epidemiological Research Studies in Iran (PERSIAN cohort study). Unadjusted and adjusted multiple logistic regression analyses were performed to evaluate the relationship between second-hand opiate exposure (husband opiate smoking after marriage) and the odds ratio of stroke and the following stroke risk factors and predictive parameters: overweight/obesity (BMI"‰>"‰25), cholesterol (chol)"‰>"‰200Â mg/dl, fasting blood sugar (FBS)"‰>"‰125Â mg/dl, low density lipoprotein (LDL)"‰>"‰100Â mg/dl, triglyceride (TG)"‰>"‰"‰="‰150Â mg/dl, hypertension, diabetes, and chronic headache. We observed a significant increased adjusted odds ratio (OR) of stroke (OR"‰="‰3.43, 95% CI:1.33"“8.82) and its risk factors LDL"‰>"‰100Â mg/dl (OR"‰="‰1.37, 95% CI:1.01"“1.87) and FBS"‰>"‰125Â mg/dl (OR"‰="‰1.58, 95% CI:1.08"“2.30) in women associated with husbands' opiate smoking. This relationship was observed after adjusting for the confounding parameters including age, education years, and first-degree family history of the relevant diseases. The increased odds ratio for stroke and high LDL displayed a dose-sensitive trend with years of husband's opiate smoking after marriage (respective p-trends: 0.02 & 0.01). We did not observe a significant association between passive opiate smoking and high TG, high Chol or the diseases diabetes, hypertension and chronic headache. However, 89% increased odds ratio of chronic headache was observed to be associated with passive opiate smoking for more than 10Â years (OR"‰="‰1.89, 95% CI:1.02"“3.50). We found an increased risk of stroke and high LDL and FBS in women associated with passive opiate smoking. Furthermore, a dose-sensitive connection was found between the risks of stroke, high LDL and chronic headache with the years of passive opiate exposure. Our results point to the necessity of the future analyses, which further assess whether passive opiate exposure could be considered as an independent risk factor for stroke and metabolic diseases.
Nature.com
Role of AI and digital pathology for colorectal immuno-oncology
Immunotherapy deals with therapeutic interventions to arrest the progression of tumours using the immune system. These include checkpoint inhibitors, T-cell manipulation, cytokines, oncolytic viruses and tumour vaccines. In this paper, we present a survey of the latest developments on immunotherapy in colorectal cancer (CRC) and the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in this context. Among these, microsatellite instability (MSI) is perhaps the most popular IO biomarker globally. We first discuss the MSI status of tumours, its implications for patient management, and its relationship to immune response. In recent years, several aspiring studies have used AI to predict the MSI status of patients from digital whole-slide images (WSIs) of routine diagnostic slides. We present a survey of AI literature on the prediction of MSI and tumour mutation burden from digitised WSIs of haematoxylin and eosin-stained diagnostic slides. We discuss AI approaches in detail and elaborate their contributions, limitations and key takeaways to drive future research. We further expand this survey to other IO-related biomarkers like immune cell infiltrates and alternate data modalities like immunohistochemistry and gene expression. Finally, we underline possible future directions in immunotherapy for CRC and promise of AI to accelerate this exploration for patient benefits.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Artificial intelligence defines protein-based classification of thyroid nodules
In this article, the authors have found an error in Data Availability section, the iProX ID is incorrect. The correct one is IPX0001444000. We are sorry for the inconvenience. These authors contributed equally: Yaoting Sun, Sathiyamoorthy Selvarajan, Zelin Zang, Wei Liu, Yi Zhu, Hao Zhang. Westlake Laboratory of Life Sciences...
Nature.com
Do patients with unilateral macular neovascularization type 3 need AREDS supplements to slow the progression to advanced age-related macular degeneration?
The Age-Related Eye Disease Study (AREDS), which was launched in 1992, demonstrated that oral supplements of antioxidant vitamins and minerals have beneficial effects in patients who develop advanced age-related macular degeneration (AMD), in those with at least intermediate AMD, defined as bilateral large drusen with or without pigment changes [1]. An individual eye was classified as having progressed to advanced AMD when it develops a vision-threatening lesion. These lesions included geographic atrophy involving the fovea and macular neovascularization (MNV).
Nature.com
How sugar instigates macrophages to be evils in tumor
Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. In a recent issue of the journal Cancer Cell, Shi et al. reported that glucose metabolism remodels pro-tumoral functions of tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) to support cancer metastasis and chemoresistance. Mechanistically, the consumption of glucose fuels hexosamine biosynthetic pathway (HBP) and enhances O-GlcNAcylation of Cathepsin B in macrophages, which upon secretion disrupts the tumor microenvironment (TME) [1].
Nature.com
Exploring the causal effects of genetic liability to ADHD and Autism on Alzheimer's disease
Few studies suggest possible links between attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and Alzheimer's disease but they have been limited by small sample sizes, diagnostic and recall bias. We used two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR) to estimate the bidirectional causal association between genetic liability to ADHD and ASD on Alzheimer's disease. In addition, we estimated the causal effects independently of educational attainment and IQ, through multivariable Mendelian randomization (MVMR). We employed genetic variants associated with ADHD (20,183 cases/35,191 controls), ASD (18,381 cases/27,969 controls), Alzheimer's disease (71,880 cases/383,378 controls), educational attainment (n"‰="‰766,345) and IQ (n"‰="‰269,867) using the largest GWAS of European ancestry. There was limited evidence to suggest a causal effect of genetic liability to ADHD (odds ratio [OR]"‰="‰1.00, 95% CI: 0.98"“1.02, P"‰="‰0.39) or ASD (OR"‰="‰0.99, 95% CI: 0.97"“1.01, P"‰="‰0.70) on Alzheimer's disease. Similar causal effect estimates were identified as direct effects, independent of educational attainment (ADHD: OR"‰="‰1.00, 95% CI: 0.99"“1.01, P"‰="‰0.76; ASD: OR"‰="‰0.99, 95% CI: 0.98"“1.00, P"‰="‰0.28) and IQ (ADHD: OR"‰="‰1.00, 95% CI: 0.99"“1.02. P"‰="‰0.29; ASD: OR"‰="‰0.99, 95% CI: 0.98"“1.01, P"‰="‰0.99). Genetic liability to Alzheimer's disease was not found to have a causal effect on risk of ADHD or ASD (ADHD: OR"‰="‰1.12, 95% CI: 0.86"“1.44, P"‰="‰0.37; ASD: OR"‰="‰1.19, 95% CI: 0.94"“1.51, P"‰="‰0.14). We found limited evidence to suggest a causal effect of genetic liability to ADHD or ASD on Alzheimer's disease; and vice versa.
Nature.com
Retraction Note to: Expansion of monocytic myeloid-derived suppressor cells ameliorated intestinal inflammatory response by radiation through SOCS3 expression
The authors have retracted this article. After publication the authors found that the staining done in Figure 5D had not been done with the antibody SOCS3 as stated in the article. The authors have, therefore, lost confidence in their results. All authors agree to this retraction. Laboratory of Biodosimetry, National...
Nature.com
Elucidating the nutrient preferences of mouse gut bacteria
Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. In a new study published in Cell, researchers have quantified the nutrient preferences of specific gut bacteria in mice. "Significant progress has been made on understanding how microbiome products change host pathophysiology, however, much less is known about what the microbiome eats," says Xianfeng Zeng, the first author of the study.
Nature.com
Editorial: Exploiting the effect of dietary fibre on the gut microbiota in patients with pelvic radiotherapy
Even though the literature shows limited data regarding the epidemiological studies on dietary fibres in malignancies reduction, these nutritional components proved their efficacy in modulating general health status, reducing abdominal disease-associated symptoms, diminishing the inflammation connected with cancerous pathologies, and in health recovery after pelvic cancer radiotherapy. Lately, the modulation...
Nature.com
New PEARLS of adjuvant wisdom
Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. In 2021, the FDA approved atezolizumab as an additional treatment following adjuvant chemotherapy for patients with completely resected stage II"“IIIA non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and PD-L1 expression on â‰¥1% of tumour cells, based on data from the phaseÂ III IMpower010 trial. Now, data from the phaseÂ III PEARLS/KEYNOTE-091 trial demonstrate broader benefit from adjuvant pembrolizumab for early stage NSCLC.
Nature.com
Outcomes of weekend surgery for acute retinal detachment
The timing of rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) surgery, especially macula-involving cases, in the UK is controversial. Urgency of operation is traditionally dependent on macular attachment. Macula sparing RRD is often regarded as more urgent and operated on within 24"‰h, whilst macula involving RRD generally scheduled for surgery within 1 week or longer [1].
Nature.com
Viruses inhibit TIR gcADPR signaling to overcome bacterial defense
We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The Toll/interleukin-1 receptor (TIR) domain is a key component...
Nature.com
Accelerating therapeutic discoveries for heart failure: a new public–private partnership
The Accelerating Medicines Partnership in Heart Failure is designed to deliver tools and knowledge that enable the development of new approaches to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, which is considered the largest unmet need in cardiovascular medicine. Northwestern University, Chicago, IL, USA. Javed Butler. Baylor Scott White Research...
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Interface engineering breaks both stability and activity limits of RuO for sustainable water oxidation
In this article Chia-Hsin Wang was incorrectly denoted as being one of the equally contributing authors. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Kun Du, Lifu Zhang. Key Laboratory for Advanced Ceramics and Machining Technology of Ministry of Education, Institute of New-Energy, School of Materials Science and...
Nature.com
In hypertensive individuals, sleep time and sleep efficiency did not affect the number of angina episodes: a cross-sectional study
Previous studies have reported adverse effects of short and long sleep duration on cardiovascular health. However, how sleep time and sleep efficiency affect angina have not been studied in hypertensive individuals. This study aimed to assess the relationship of sleep with angina. Using a cross-sectional design, data from 1563 hypertensive individuals were collected from the parent Sleep Heart Health Study (SHHS). Age, alcohol use, average diastolic blood pressure (ADBP), average systolic blood pressure (ASBP), cigarette use, sleep time, sleep efficiency, percent time in stage N3 of sleep, and body mass index (BMI) were used as covariates. Multiple linear regression, the Chi-Square test, and Pearson's correlation coefficient were used for data analysis. Unadjusted sleep efficiency, sleep time, ADBP, and age were significant (p"‰<"‰0.05) predictors of the number of angina episodes (Anginan). When the covariates were adjusted, only ADBP and ASBP were significant (p"‰<"‰0.05) predictors of Anginan. Sleep efficiency, BMI, ADBP, sleep time, and age had a significant (p"‰<"‰0.05) correlation with Anginan. In hypertensive individuals, sleep time and sleep efficiency did not affect Anginan when adjusted for covariates. ADBP and ASBP were found to be significant predictors of Anginan when the covariates were adjusted.
Nature.com
Novel combination delivers prolonged OS
Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Patients with advanced-stage urothelial carcinoma (UC) typically receive cisplatin-based chemotherapy, which confers a median overall survival (OS) duration of around 14Â months. However, not all patients are deemed eligible to receive cisplatin, necessitating treatment with less-effective chemotherapies, such as carboplatin or immune-checkpoint inhibitor monotherapy. Now, data from a phase Ib/II trial suggest the superiority of the nectin-4-targeted antibody"“drug conjugate enfortumab vedotin plus pembrolizumab for cisplatin-ineligible patients.
Nature.com
Gift of life: APC to T cell telomere transfer
To confer long-lasting immune protection, T cells must delay replicative senescence. One way to do this is to activate telomerase, which is the enzyme responsible for protecting chromosome ends from shortening during DNA replication to avoid potentially catastrophic DNA loss. Another way is now proposed by Lanna et al., who show that some T cells elongate their telomeres by acquiring telomeric DNA in extracellular vesicles from antigen-presenting cells (APCs), which rescues T cells from senescence and enables them to adopt stem-cell-like and central memory characteristics.
