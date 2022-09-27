ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8 News Now

20 inmates have escaped from NDOC custody over last 4 decades

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – 20 inmates have escaped from Nevada Department of Corrections custody since the 1970s, including an inmate who escaped from prison on Friday, Sept. 23, records showed. Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole after being convicted for making a bomb that killed a man outside […]
KRMG

Father, teenage son charged in killing of rapper PnB Rock

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A man who was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday, and his 17-year-old son, were charged with murder in the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock at a South Los Angeles restaurant, authorities said. An FBI-led fugitive task force took 40-year-old Freddie Lee...
