Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
Bomb scare had ties to escaped prisoner, authorities say
A bomb scare in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon was connected to escaped prisoner Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the 42-year-old man who was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
Head of Nevada Department of Corrections resigns after convicted murderer escapes
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the resignation of the Nevada Department of Corrections director on Friday, a week after an inmate and convicted murderer escaped from NDOC custody. Gov. Sisolak requested the resignation from Director Charles Daniels, a statement from his office said. Six correctional officers were also on paid […]
Inmate used dummy and acid before trying to flee to Tijuana, authorities say
Fraternal Order of Police founder Paul Lunkwitz says Porfirio Duarte-Herrera used a dummy as a decoy and used battery acid to corrode away the frame of his cell window.
‘Afraid to call:’ Man who turned in escaped inmate was hesitant, he says in 911 call released by Metro
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gabriel Delgadillo, the Las Vegas Shuttles manager who called 911 to report that escaped inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was ready to board a bus to Mexico, was hesitant to make that phone call. “He’s been so natural, though … I was very afraid to just call,” Delgadillo told the 911 dispatcher in […]
Police arrest convicted Vegas bombmaker who escaped prison
Police say they have arrested a convicted bombmaker who escaped from Nevada Department of Corrections where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion outside a Las Vegas Strip.
Convicted murderer who escaped prison captured in Las Vegas
A man who escaped a southern Nevada prison on Friday and eluded police for five days was captured Wednesday near downtown Las Vegas, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.
'May I please hit that?': Man who smoked marijuana in U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 pleads guilty
A man with ties to Las Vegas who smoked marijuana inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot has pleaded guilty to federal charges as part of a deal with prosecutors. Tennessee resident Ronald Sandlin, 35, pleaded guilty Friday in Washington, D.C., to one count each of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers and conspiracy to...
Nevada Gov. Sisolak on Las Vegas-area prison escape: ‘It seems like I didn’t get the whole story’
Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak said he was told a convicted murderer had escaped from a prison outside of Las Vegas on Tuesday morning – four days after the man, who was captured Wednesday, is believed to have escaped.
Sheriff Lombardo to speak on capture of escaped inmate
Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has announced plans to hold a press conference to discuss the apprehension of escaped inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera on Thursday.
Fox5 KVVU
Gov. Sisolak announces resignation of Nevada corrections director after inmate escape
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Governor Steve Sisolak on Friday announced the resignation of Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels after an inmate escaped from an Indian Springs prison on Sept. 23. Gov. Sisolak said in a statement Friday morning that he had “requested and received” Daniels’ resignation, effective...
Head-on DUI crash on U.S. 95 killed UNLV freshman, State Police say
The crash on U.S. 95 that killed a UNLV freshman from Henderson was head-on and caused by a drunken driver, State Police said Friday.
Nevada Department of Corrections director resigns after prison break
The head of the Nevada Department of Corrections has resigned a week after a convicted murderer was able to escape Southern Desert Correctional Center.
wufe967.com
Las Vegas shooting: '11 Minutes' docuseries details events of deadliest US shooting in history
Paramount Plus has released a four-part documentary series titled “11 Minutes” detailing the events of the deadliest shooting in U.S. history five years after the tragedy left 58 people dead in a single evening. Two additional victims of the October 2017 shooting into a massive crowd of people...
Videos show capture of prison escapee moments before boarding bus out of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video shows the arrest of convicted murderer and escaped inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera on Wednesday evening, five days after he escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center on Friday. Surveillance video from the bus stop obtained by 8 News Now shows Duarte-Herrera standing in line to board the bus. He is then […]
1 October shooter's weapons to be destroyed after judge's ruling
In a major victory for families impacted by the 1 October mass shooting, a judge ordered the shooter's guns be sent for destruction.
20 inmates have escaped from NDOC custody over last 4 decades
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – 20 inmates have escaped from Nevada Department of Corrections custody since the 1970s, including an inmate who escaped from prison on Friday, Sept. 23, records showed. Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole after being convicted for making a bomb that killed a man outside […]
Father, teenage son charged in killing of rapper PnB Rock
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A man who was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday, and his 17-year-old son, were charged with murder in the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock at a South Los Angeles restaurant, authorities said. An FBI-led fugitive task force took 40-year-old Freddie Lee...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police arrest man in connection rideshare shooting that injured one woman
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that injured a woman while she was traveling in a rideshare last month. Robert Sult was arrested on Tuesday, September 27, after being identified by detectives as the suspect involved...
Growth and gratitude: Henderson couple heals after trauma of Route 91 Harvest festival shooting
Healing from the trauma of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting took an interesting turn for Tommy and Michelle Delgado. Call it a journey of growth and gratitude.
Report: California man arrested for threatening to 'shoot up' bank
A California man was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 24 after making terroristic threats against employees at a Chase Bank near Arroyo Crossing.
