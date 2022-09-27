ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Comments / 1

Related
kswo.com

Red River Thunder Open House & Airshow

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The long-awaited Red River Thunder Open House and Airshow returns on Saturday, October 1, and it’s free and open to the public. There’s a huge fleet of aircraft set to fly or be on display during the show, including some old-timers, like the B-17 flying fortress, modern marvels like the F-35, and even international aircraft like the Russian Mig-17. And the list keeps on going.
ALTUS, OK
texomashomepage.com

Wichita Falls officials ask residents to conserve water

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls are asking all local water customers to begin to take steps to conserve water as lake levels continue to drop. City officials said in a press release on Thursday, September 29, 2022, that as of Monday, September 26,...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

The City of Lawton urges residents to complete Customer Service Survey

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has asked residents to complete a new customer service survey for the License & Permits and Utility Services departments, which was launched on Tuesday. It’s all part of a vision by the City’s Finance Director, Joe Don Dunham, to hear more about...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Duncan street to close next week for water main repair

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Some residents in Duncan will need to find an alternate route next week as crews will close a road to make a water main repair. Crews will close Maple Avenue between 4th and 5th Streets starting Tuesday, October 4 at 7 a.m. through Thursday, October 6.
DUNCAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Lawton, OK
Lawton, OK
Government
kswo.com

Residents concerned over bed bugs in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Bed bugs. They’re your worst nightmare they bite, they’re gross, and they’re hard to get rid of. This is what residents at one Lawton apartment complex said they’ve had to deal with for years. Cherita Young, is former military who has spent...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

USS Oklahoma City memorial complete

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After two years in the works, the USS Oklahoma City Naval Memorial is finally complete. You can now see the massive submarine anchor up close and personal, at Elmer Thomas Park. The process began in 2020, when Eagle Scout Matthew Aguilar was looking to complete a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#N W 67th Street#Lats#Central Middle School
kswo.com

Comanche Nation Fair kicks off with Warrior Run

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Fair kicks off Friday and runs through the weekend, for the first time in several years. One of the first events which really gets everything going, is the Warrior Run. Today, three groups set off from different locations including Walters, Cache, and Apache,...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Duncan High School says water gun caused Thursday morning lockdown

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan High School officials said a water gun is responsible for an early morning lockdown. In a Facebook post, officials said they were notified of a possible threat at 8 a.m., forcing students and staff to be secured in classrooms while officials investigated the threat. Duncan...
DUNCAN, OK
kswo.com

City of Lawton introduces new alert messaging system, replacing previous system

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton launched a new texting service which officials hope will help put information in the hands of Lawtonians with the touch of a few buttons. The service, called “TextMyGov”, uses smart texting technology to provide immediate assistance and relay information back about different...
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

Lawton Will Poll The Citizens On Unpopular Sports Complex

It was last December that Lawton announced the idea to build a standalone sports complex down in Elmer Thomas Park. While it went mostly unnoticed until March when the design details were given, it was instantly and almost unanimously unpopular among residents. "If we're going to spend $40-million in tax...
LAWTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
kswo.com

Fort Sill Graduates over 400 soldiers Friday

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Roughly 420 basic trainees officially became soldiers Friday, during a graduation ceremony. Those soldiers graduated with D Battery, 1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery and D Battery, 1st Battalion, 40th Field Artillery. They now head to Advanced individual Training Schools, including Field and Air Defense Artillery,...
FORT SILL, OK
kswo.com

Family devastated after items lost in Little Bear Loop fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family is heartbroken after a fire at Little Bear Loop, which destroyed three mobile homes. The three mobile homes that were once filled with collectibles and memories are now gone. Madonna Ferguson said the property was owned by her mother who passed away. She said...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Walters prepares for the “Old is Gold” Car Cruise

WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - Each and every year, the Walters Chamber of Commerce puts together a large Car Cruz on Walters Main Street. Car enthusiasts come from all over Texoma to rev their engines for some quality family fun. 7News was joined by Jack Jacob with the Walters Chamber of...
WALTERS, OK
kswo.com

Lawton/Ft. Sill Chamber announces luncheon with Gov. Stitt

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce has announced an Exclusive Luncheon in the coming weeks, featuring special guest Governor Kevin Stitt. The luncheon will be on Tuesday, October 25th, 2022 at noon at the Hilton Garden Inn, with the latest update from the Oklahoma Capitol from Governor Kevin Stitt.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

INTERVIEW: Hungry Hearts hosting 80s-themed Adult Prom

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The “Forever Young” Adult Prom is coming to Lawton this weekend, and it’s not just for fun, proceeds from the event will go towards a Lawton non-profit organization, whose mission is to fight hunger. The “Forever Young” Adult Prom will be this Saturday...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Semi catches fire on U.S. 287, traffic detoured

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Traffic on northbound U.S. 287 in Wichita Falls is being diverted after a semi-truck caught fire. The driver of the semi reportedly made it out unharmed. Our photographer on scene said he could see heavy smoke coming from the semi at U.S. 287 above Old...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Man transported to OU Medical following overnight accident

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One man was transported to the hospital in the early hours of Friday, following a severe crash just south of Lawton. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Cameron C. Brown, 29, was driving northbound on US-277 when he took a curve incorrectly, causing the vehicle to slide before departing the roadway and hitting a tree.
LAWTON, OK
texomashomepage.com

Wichita Falls church looks to bounce back from burglary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — New Birth Baptist Church has been a staple of the community for several decades, serving the east side of Wichita Falls for nearly 20 years. Their motto; “Not just a different church, but a church that makes a difference.”. They live out their motto...
WICHITA FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy