ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The long-awaited Red River Thunder Open House and Airshow returns on Saturday, October 1, and it’s free and open to the public. There’s a huge fleet of aircraft set to fly or be on display during the show, including some old-timers, like the B-17 flying fortress, modern marvels like the F-35, and even international aircraft like the Russian Mig-17. And the list keeps on going.

ALTUS, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO