ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

McCarthy very pleased with Cowboys defense in win over Giants

By Adam Bradshaw
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zZqGa_0iClpTAa00

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys were back at the Star in Frisco on Tuesday after a big Monday Night Football win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Monday.

The Cowboys only won the game by a touchdown, but pretty much dominated the Giants for most of the game.

Especially strong was the defense which sacked Giants quarterback Daniel Jones five times, with three of those belonging to DeMarcus Lawrence.

Coach Mike McCarthy was very complimentary of his defense when he spoke to reporters at the Star on Tuesday afternoon.

The offense was strong as well, with backup quarterback Cooper Rush winning his 3rd start in the NFL, and his second consecutive game.

Wide receiver Cee Dee Lamb dropped an almost sure touchdown pass in the first half, but made up for it in the fourth quarter with a circus catch in the end zone that was reminiscent of the one-handed catch made by Odell Beckham Jr. for the Giants in 2014.

The 2-1 Cowboys face the Washington Commanders on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Michael Gallup Puts on a Show in Practice

Michael Gallup shocked teammates and coaches with highlight catches in practice. Will we see the return of the Dallas wide receiver in game 4 against Washington?. Finally! The long wait may be over. After Michael Gallup tore his ACL last year (in a contract year) many fans wondered if we would ever see Michael Gallup in a Cowboys jersey again. But Jerry Jones made the decision to bring Michael Gallup back on a 5 year 62.5 million dollar contract. A ringing endorsement from Jones, especially considering who else they let go this past offseason.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Frisco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Football
State
Washington State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Frisco, TX
Football
City
Frisco, TX
City
Star, TX
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Makes His Opinion On Washington Very Clear

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy isn't taking the Washington Commanders for granted heading into Sunday's Week 4 matchup. During a press conference on Thursday, McCarthy said he doesn't think the Commanders' late-game 24-0 deficit against the Philadelphia Eagles is a good indicator of Washington's level of competitiveness. He also doesn't expect Carson Wentz to take another nine sacks this weekend.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Micah Parsons Responds To Lawrence Taylor's Message

One of the NFL's all-time greatest pass rushers acknowledged a current superstar. Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor touted the "special" Micah Parsons, telling the Dallas Cowboys star he "can’t wait to see everything you achieve young man." Parsons responded with emojis of a goat and a lion, referencing...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Tx#The New York Giants#At T Stadium#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
Augusta Free Press

Washington Commanders have a lot to fix with Dallas Cowboys on the horizon

Washington continues to look for answers following last Sunday’s embarrassing 24-8 loss against Philadelphia, but don’t expect head coach Ron Rivera to be pointing any fingers. “We all share a little bit of the blame,” Rivera said during his weekly press conference. The Commanders (1-2) travel to...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Texoma's Homepage

Mickey: LT talks about Micah Parsons

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – When the Dallas Cowboys take the field at MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants on Monday night one of the greatest to ever play the game will be in attendance. Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor, who spent his entire career with the Giants, will be at the […]
DALLAS, TX
msn.com

Saquon Barkley made a call to Odell Beckham Jr. immediately after Giants loss to Cowboys

Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) The New York Giants would love nothing more than to put their Week 3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the rearview mirror, the problem is there will be some lingering effects that go beyond the normal sting of losing to their division rivals. Veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL in the final minutes of Monday night’s game. It’s a crushing blow for the team, which already had numerous question marks at the position — from a disgruntled Kenny Golladay to a banged up Kadarius Toney — and they need answers quick.
NFL
Texoma's Homepage

Traffic stop lands man in jail for human smuggling

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man for alleged human smuggling. According to the arrest report, on Friday, September 23, 2022, around 6:55 a.m., a Wichita County Deputy saw a white Buick SUV driving east on U.S 287 and F.M 1739 and conducted a traffic stop because the license plate was not […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy