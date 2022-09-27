Read full article on original website
Milestone reached for Wall of Honor Organization
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many businesses around the state have installed one or more Walls of Honor, as a tribute to all North Dakotan’s who have served in the military. The organization has recently reached the milestone of installing their 100th kiosk, and it happened to coincide with Eide Ford’s Grand Opening on the strip in Mandan. The business has a personal tie to the veteran community.
North Dakota film ‘Sanctified’ premieres in Bismarck
Bielinski, who founded Canticle Productions, says his crew shot the movie in three weeks near Medora.
A bus load of concerns: One parent worried about the school bus schedule
One parent shares her concerns about the ongoing problem.
Tree branch falls outside Burleigh County Courthouse; no injuries
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Entzel trial was going on inside the Burleigh County Courthouse today, but outside there was a raucous. A branch from one of the trees in front of the courthouse broke and fell to the ground. Luckily, nobody was hurt, but construction workers who were in the area said it gave them quite a fright.
20 percent of sworn Mandan Police Officers are women, nationwide initiative wants 30 percent by 2030
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Police Department is working to be one of the most diverse departments in the state. Officer Hallie Khalifa started her day patrolling the City of Mandan. “Headquarters, 276 traffic,” said Officer Khalifa. “It makes you a little bit uneasy stopping, you know, a...
Fargo Red Cross Volunteers continue journey to disaster area
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two Red Cross volunteers from Fargo are making their way down to Florida to help with hurricane relief efforts. They expect to arrive in Orlando tomorrow with their Emergency Relief Vehicle, or ERV (pronounced as a word not an acronym). Patty Lindholm says this is her first experience responding to a hurricane disaster.
North Dakota’s First Substantial Snowfall: Sooner Than You Think?
For 4 of the last 5 years in North Dakota, we have had early snowfalls. Five years ago much of the state saw snowfall in late September. Four Autumns ago the same thing happened in North Dakota. Three years ago, not only did we see snow early, but it was a major blizzard. From October 10th to 13th 2019, the state saw anywhere from a foot to three feet over much of the state. Here in Bismarck, we officially saw around 17 inches of snow. This came right before the weekend of the pheasant opener in the state. Travel was pretty much at a standstill with exception of the far western portions of the state.
Wachter Middle School discusses National Orange Shirt Day
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Friday, Sept. 30, was Orange Shirt Day, established to acknowledge and honor the memory of Indigenous children who never returned home from residential schools. Speakers at Wachter Middle School’s pep rally explained why tribal flags are displayed in the cafeteria. Students painted orange handprints on a...
Bismarck Taco Bell gets the sign fixed
The sign has been missing for months after the old one was ripped off in a windstorm.
New ‘Loft’ Now Open On Historic Main Street In Mandan
New businesses are popping up all over Bismarck-Mandan, but this one is a little different. "The Loft on Main" now occupies a storefront on historic Main Street in Mandan; it's a place local photographers can rent and use as a studio(s). How cool is that?. People do need spaces for...
Get To Know The North Dakota Interstate Highway Nobody Knows
Just about everybody who has spent some time in North Dakota or has lived here knows about Interstate 94 and Interstate 29. I-94 cuts across the state from the Montana border through Dickinson, Bismarck, Jamestown, and finally Fargo. From there it takes a southeast direction through Minnesota and eventually into Minneapolis-St. Paul, and then heads east across Wisconsin.
Ty Breuer - National Finals Rodeo Qualifier
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the 7th time in his pro career Mandan’s Ty Breuer has qualified for the biggest rodeo in the world. The National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Ty was terrific last month, and he will head to Vegas ranked 14th in the world bareback riding standings. Breuer has $104,194.54 in official earnings this season.
Schlotzsky’s In Bismarck Makes A Decision Concerning Their Future
Schlotzsky's Austin Eatery made an announcement recently on their social media page concerning staffing issues, that are plaguing businesses all across Bismarck Mandan and the country for that matter. More on that in a second. Schlotzsky's is located at 2000 North 12th Street Ste 130 in Bismarck, North Dakota which...
‘I want to be a firefighter’: Dickinson students take part in career day
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Dickinson Public School students are learning more about possible future careers. Fifth grader Emauri Simmons talked with firefighters Friday at Heart River Elementary School. He has hopes of one day joining them. “I want to be a firefighter, so I can save people when I get older,”...
New restaurant coming to the Kirkwood Mall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shoppers at the Kirkwood Mall will have another new restaurant soon. Kirkwood Mall General Manager Jennifer Wilson said Suzzy’s Island Twist is the mall’s first authentic Jamaican eatery. “Every time a new tenant opens it’s like day one and a fresh start for someone...
Four Or More Cats/Dogs, You Need Special Bismarck License
So in Bismarck you can't have more than 3 dogs/cats in a household? Who wants to confess?
15 year old author sells book at Hostfest
MINOT N.D. (KFYR) - Not many 15-year-olds can say they have written a 10-page paper, let alone an over 300-page book. However, Lindsey Undlin can. Undlin is selling her first novel, “Stolen,” at Norsk Hostfest this week. The book details a girl wanting to regain her position on the varsity basketball team. What inspired her to write the book was her love for looking inside the character’s mind.
BSC student from Florida looks to return home to aid in clean up
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Anthony Bertucci was born and raised in Florida but moved to North Dakota after high school to play basketball at Bismarck State College. Although he’s going to school here, his mind is back in Florida. His sister and mother both live in Port Charlotte, which was directly hit by Hurricane Ian. Even though basketball season starts soon, he says he’s trying to find a way back home to help.
Amazing Turnaround – Story Of Hope & Prayers In Bismarck
You may call it what you wish, some people have their own thoughts and beliefs on religion, hopes, and especially prayers. That's what makes our world go round, here in Bismarck and Mandan we are all accustomed to people who care about one another - I wrote an article last week about a man named Gene Seydel - one of the nicest guys you'll ever come across. He was involved in a terrible motorcycle accident just recently while vacationing in Las Vegas. His injuries were so severe that he is still in the ICU, projected to be there for at least another month.....however.
Train hits and kills woman in Bismarck
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 40-year-old Bakersfield, CA woman was found dead near the 2100 block of the train tracks in Bismarck around 3:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 27. According to the Bismarck Police Department, police received a call from BNSF employees regarding the train striking a woman while she was sitting on the train […]
