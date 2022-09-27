Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Daniel Gaul faces misconduct accusations at Columbus hearing

Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland loses fight to settle lawsuit with hand-picked panels
The FOX 8 I-Team has found a judge just ruled against the City of Cleveland, saying a $100 million class-action lawsuit will go to trial.
Ohioans aren’t close to getting all the answers, despite court ruling that Cleveland must refund some income taxes
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Although a judge last week ordered the city of Cleveland to refund income taxes for a doctor working remotely during the pandemic, the ruling has left many Ohioans -- who also worked from home in 2020 -- wondering what it means for them. Cuyahoga County Common...
Babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape
A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
Cuyahoga Councilwoman Meredith Turner condemns ‘absolutely terrible’ jail food, wrestles with new jail debate
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Meredith Turner knows that current conditions in the jail must improve for staff and inmates, though she says she hasn’t made up her mind yet whether that means spending hundreds of millions of dollars building a new one. But one thing she...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Both Cuyahoga County Executive Candidates Strenuously Oppose New Jail Project
Ronayne and Weingart beg county council to pump the freaking brakes
Cuyahoga County corrections officer terminated for time theft
CLEVELAND, Ohio – An officer at the Cuyahoga County Jail was terminated after he was accused of getting paid for work that he didn’t do. Ogunseye Brewer, 46, was dismissed in August on several grounds, including leaving his work area without permission and falsifying sheriff’s records. Authorities estimated that Brewer stole between 30 and 40 hours of time from the county.
Northeast Ohio man and president of radiology services company sentenced to 15 years in prison following healthcare fraud scheme
CLEVELAND — A Northeast Ohio man who was part of a $2 million health care scheme was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 58-year-old Thomas O'Lear of...
Deborah M. Turner for Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge in the Jan. 14 term: endorsement editorial
Two experienced lawyers, one already a Common Pleas judge, are seeking a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judgeship for a six-year term beginning Jan. 14: Denise Joan Salerno, an assistant county prosecutor and South Euclid Republican, and Common Pleas Judge Deborah M. Turner, a Solon Democrat. (The race will be listed as nonpartisan on the Nov. 8 ballot but candidates must contest in partisan primaries under Ohio law.)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man pleads guilty in Ohio insurance fraud case
Juan Rodriguez, aka Johnny Rodriguez, pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree felony charge of insurance fraud and a fifth-degree felony charge of forgery in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday.
Cuyahoga County executive candidates ask council to stop jail planning, lay out concerns, alternatives
CLEVELAND, Ohio – If Cuyahoga County Council moves forward with plans to buy land to build a new jail, the decision is likely to be undone by the next executive. Executive candidates Chris Ronayne and Lee Weingart issued letters this week calling for council to pause jail planning, suggesting there are better options than the proposed $750-million, 1,900-bed facility at a potentially toxic site. Both have also said they will not put a jail at 2700 Transport Road, even if council votes to buy it.
newsnet5
Summit County Court Psychotherapist files federal lawsuit claiming deputies made unfair arrest
AKRON, Ohio — Dr. Curtis Williams II said he's still dealing with emotional trauma and nightmares after he was arrested at the Summit County Courthouse by a half dozen sheriff's deputies during a September, 2020 incident. Williams, and his attorney Peter Pattakos, have now filed a 39-page federal lawsuit...
Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?
Marquee Garfield Heights Board of EducationCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Recently, Garfield Heights Teachers' Association unanimously agreed to issue Garfield Heights City School District a 10-day strike notice as they deemed necessary per their media press release on Friday, September 23, 2022. The teachers are said to be the lowest-paid teachers in Cuyahoga County and are currently working without a contract. Their last contract ended July 20, 2022. The adverse concerns are safety, stability, success, fair wages, and benefits. Due to the School Board and the inability to develop are workable contract of mutual agreement, the Teachers' Association requested a Federal Mediator.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland police commander faces discipline for hiding his work with private security companies, failing to pay taxes
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police Commander Michael Butler faces a slew of accusations involving his work for private security companies, including that he hid from city officials his work for the businesses during a time he led the city’s efforts at staffing both officers and security firms for major events, according to an internal disciplinary letter released Wednesday.
Another Cop in Cleveland is Under Investigation
While police officers are supposed to hold the citizens of cities they serve to a certain standard, those citizens hold the ones enforcing laws to an even greater one. Another Cleveland cop is under internal investigation and may be punished as a result. Third District (4501 Chester Ave, Cleveland) Commander...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights man hasn’t received mail in months, demands answers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Leland Thomas has missed bill deadlines, his credit cards have been canceled and he has had other financial woes. All of this because he’s not getting his mail. “All my billing came back, all my letters… they get sent back to the sender, so I...
Former Ohio deputy and wife accused of stealing thousands from Alzheimer’s victim
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former sheriff’s deputy and his wife are accused of taking advantage of an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s disease, reportedly stealing more than $450,000 from her after she was placed in a nursing home. Daniel and Elisabeth Bobo, of Gambier, are charged with one...
Jezebel
At Least 2 More Underage Rape Victims, 2 Pregnant Cancer Patients Denied Abortions in Ohio
Providers say the cancer patients had to pause their chemotherapy after being denied abortions because they were pregnant. All eyes were on Ohio in July when news broke that a 10-year-old rape victim had been forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion due to Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Now a new affidavit filed to challenge Ohio’s ban (currently paused until Oct. 12) shows the child wasn’t alone: There are at least two other cases of minors who were impregnated by rape being denied abortion care, according to abortion providers in the state, as well as two documented cases of pregnant cancer patients who couldn’t get abortions and thus couldn’t receive chemotherapy.
Cleveland removes hurdle for code violations as part of efforts to better fight blight
CLEVELAND, Ohio – In one of what’s expected to be many changes aimed at improving how the city of Cleveland fights blight, City Council this week approved a cost-saving measure that’s intended to make it easier to prosecute code violations. The ordinance, backed by Mayor Justin Bibb...
nbc15.com
Columbus City Council votes to dissolve municipal court
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbus City Council is dissolving the local municipal court following a vote Thursday night. Now, the court will be around for a matter of months before tickets and citations will be handled through another court system. It was a unanimous decision from the city council...
Frank LaRose compromised his role as Ohio’s chief elections officer by attending Trump rally
So, Ohio’s Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, attends a political rally held by Donald Trump in Youngstown, even though LaRose oversees our state’s elections. As Trump continues to spread the “Big Lie” about the 2020 election, and continues to undermine voters’ confidence in election results, LaRose, in doing this, appears either oblivious to, or complicit in the damage Trump has caused. Are Ohio’s elections really safe in his hands?
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
82K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 2