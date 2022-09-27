ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elonphoenix.com

Women's Soccer Visits Delaware For CAA Road Opener

ELON, N.C. — Off to its best-ever start to CAA play, the Elon women's soccer team (6-2-2, 2-0-0 CAA) begins a four-match road swing Thursday when it visits Delaware. The contest, set for 7 p.m., will be the Phoenix's first of the season outside of North Carolina. COVERAGE. Live...
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Men’s Golf Places Fourth At JT Poston Invitational

SAPPHIRE, N.C. – The Elon University men's golf team carded a 1-over par 285 to finish alone in fourth place at the JT Poston Invitational on Tuesday. Western Carolina hosted the 17-team field at the par-71, 7,007-yard Country Club of Sapphire Valley. "It was a good week for Elon...
ELON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy