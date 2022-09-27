Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Macon Flea Market offers timeless, interesting items for treasure-lovers
MACON, Ga. — It happens twice a year and this fall, promises to be a big event for treasure lovers. Historic Macon is hosting their flea market this weekend. Brian Luna says this event is the real deal. "Macon, no fakin' -- we got it," he said. Betty Sweet...
WMAZ
Monroe County brings affordable tiny homes to the community
A new tiny home community has arrived in Monroe County. Commissioner George Emami has worked to build these homes to help bring affordable housing to the county.
'Everything moved out': Macon businesses react to another store closing at Eisenhower Crossing
MACON, Ga. — In June, 13WMAZ reported on almost 100 Sears Hometown stores closing. However, the Macon location was staying open for its customers. However, there's been a change of plans. Store owner Kenny Johnson told 13WMAZ he is retiring. This means there will only be two Hometown stores...
41nbc.com
Laurens County welcoming Hurricane Ian evacuees
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As Hurricane Ian continues to move north, Florida residents and those who live on the Georgia coast are continuing to evacuate. One of those travelers is Julie Guerry. “I got up this morning, packed my dogs up, left Sea Island, Georgia, and I’m headed to...
WMAZ
Meet Dixie the Pig and other farm animals at this unique Georgia state park
TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — About an hour outside of Telfair County sits General Coffee State Park. It's a cool place with one feature that none of Georgia's other 52 state parks have on their grounds. General Coffee State Park sits on about 15 hundred acres in Nichols county. It's...
WMAZ
Georgia 'dodged a bullet,' Gov. Kemp says as Ian moves east
ATLANTA — 11Alive StormTrackers are monitoring Ian as begins to move up the east coast toward South Carolina, after leaving heavy damage and knocking out power to 2 million people in Florida. Rain and winds associated with Hurricane Ian are likely in north Georgia Friday and Saturday. >>This timeline...
41nbc.com
Winds increase in Middle Georgia Thursday, ahead of Ian
All eyes have been on Ian today as it battered much of the Florida peninsula. Ian is quickly weakening this evening over land, but is still forecast to be a tropical storm as it pushes into the Atlantic tomorrow. Above is the latest track (as of 8pm) from the National...
Baldwin County mother wants answers after middle-schooler left on bus while driver ran errands
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A Baldwin County mother is asking the school district for answers. Sherica Bell says her seventh-grader Akeela left Oak Hill Middle School last Thursday, September 22 on the wrong bus. After her younger kids told her Akeela wasn't on the bus, she began checking the...
WALB 10
South Ga. farmers relieved as Tropical Storm Ian changes course
LEARY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia farmers are breathing a collective sigh of relief. WALB’s First Alert Weather team was tracking possible hurricane winds along with Ian as recently as Monday. Bob Kemerait, a plant pathologist from the University of Georgia, said farmers started making preparations for Ian as...
The latest on Tropical Storm Ian and its impact on Georgia
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and state emergency officials have provided another update on Tropical Storm Ian. The update comes as the storm was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm overnight. Ian weakened overnight and is now a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It is...
southgatv.com
Kemp updates Georgians on Ian
SAVANNAH, GA- Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined state and local emergency management officials, local leaders, and others in Savannah to provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian preparations and the state’s planned response. The State of Emergency issued by Governor Kemp on Tuesday went into effect this morning...
'A 10-year-old girl helped save somebody's life': Macon Junior Fire Marshal recognized as hero
MACON, Ga. — A Macon fourth-grader, Ja'kayla Hardy, was recognized on the field at halftime during the Rutland High School football game Thursday night. She earned the "Hurricane Hero" award. "It's called 'caring,' you helping people," Hardy said. Hardy, a Junior Fire Marshal at Bruce Elementary, walks the halls...
WMAZ
Macon businesses concerned after another store closing at Eisenhower Crossing
In June, 13WMAZ reported on almost 100 Sears Hometown stores closing. However, the Macon location was staying open for its customers. However, there's been a change.
Georgia Power gears up in preparation for Hurricane Ian
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News got exclusive access with Georgia Power crews ready to respond to the storm. Channel 2 crews captured trucks headed south on I-75. At last check, nearly 700,000 people are without power in South Florida. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
GPB News updates on Hurricane Ian
Visit GPB.org/storms for updates, safety resources, and emergency management information. Visit the National Weather Service, Charleston, S.C. for Coastal Georgia weather forecasts and storm surge. Visit the National Weather Service, Peachtree City, Ga. for weather forecasts for other regions of Georgia. Here, you will find Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland...
fox5atlanta.com
Tracking Ian: When, where could storm make second landfall?
ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents of the southeastern Atlantic Coast anxiously anticipate the looming storm's potential second landfall. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Ian's effects.
Evacuating because of Hurricane Ian? Here’s a guide to places to stay in Georgia
ATLANTA — As Hurricane Ian gets closer to making landfall, many Floridians will be evacuating to Georgia to get away from the storm’s path. If you don’t have family or friends here in the metro area, here are some resources to find a safe place to stay until Ian passes:
I-75 Express lanes are running Northbound only due to Hurricane Ian
As Florida residents and some Georgia residents evacuate due to Hurricane Ian’s approach, the Georgia Department of Transportation has announced that the I-75 express lanes will run Northbound only until the storm passes. The lanes were changed to Northbound only at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Early this morning Hurricane Ian...
Here's the latest in school schedule changes in Central Georgia due to Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local schools have started to make plans on whether to close or go virtual. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Ian is picking up speed once again with winds back to 70 mph....
fox5atlanta.com
Jimmy Carter to celebrate 98th birthday with family, baseball in Georgia hometown
PLAINS, Ga. - It's a special day for the oldest-living former U.S. president and Georgia native Jimmy Carter. Carter is celebrating yet another milestone Saturday - his 98th birthday. The former president will celebrate his birthday with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his...
