Macon, GA

41nbc.com

Laurens County welcoming Hurricane Ian evacuees

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As Hurricane Ian continues to move north, Florida residents and those who live on the Georgia coast are continuing to evacuate. One of those travelers is Julie Guerry. “I got up this morning, packed my dogs up, left Sea Island, Georgia, and I’m headed to...
WMAZ

Georgia 'dodged a bullet,' Gov. Kemp says as Ian moves east

ATLANTA — 11Alive StormTrackers are monitoring Ian as begins to move up the east coast toward South Carolina, after leaving heavy damage and knocking out power to 2 million people in Florida. Rain and winds associated with Hurricane Ian are likely in north Georgia Friday and Saturday. >>This timeline...
41nbc.com

Winds increase in Middle Georgia Thursday, ahead of Ian

All eyes have been on Ian today as it battered much of the Florida peninsula. Ian is quickly weakening this evening over land, but is still forecast to be a tropical storm as it pushes into the Atlantic tomorrow. Above is the latest track (as of 8pm) from the National...
WALB 10

South Ga. farmers relieved as Tropical Storm Ian changes course

LEARY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia farmers are breathing a collective sigh of relief. WALB’s First Alert Weather team was tracking possible hurricane winds along with Ian as recently as Monday. Bob Kemerait, a plant pathologist from the University of Georgia, said farmers started making preparations for Ian as...
southgatv.com

Kemp updates Georgians on Ian

SAVANNAH, GA- Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined state and local emergency management officials, local leaders, and others in Savannah to provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian preparations and the state’s planned response. The State of Emergency issued by Governor Kemp on Tuesday went into effect this morning...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News updates on Hurricane Ian

Visit GPB.org/storms for updates, safety resources, and emergency management information. Visit the National Weather Service, Charleston, S.C. for Coastal Georgia weather forecasts and storm surge. Visit the National Weather Service, Peachtree City, Ga. for weather forecasts for other regions of Georgia. Here, you will find Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland...
fox5atlanta.com

Tracking Ian: When, where could storm make second landfall?

ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents of the southeastern Atlantic Coast anxiously anticipate the looming storm's potential second landfall. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Ian's effects.
