NYC gambler accuses Atlantic City casinos of paying off to not report glitches
A man from New York City is filing a lawsuit against several Atlantic City casinos alleging they paid him off to not report internet glitches while gambling online. Sam Antar says he is a compulsive gambler who gambled $29 million over nine months. The lawsuit alleges Antar was paid $30,000...
'You have to watch your pennies.’ Yonkers bakery hit hard by butter price surge
The price of butter and other ingredients have risen significantly due to inflation, and local bakeries are feeling the impact.
Brick Township woman convicted of killing wife with wine chiller
A Brick Township woman was found guilty of using a wine bottle chiller to kill her wife.
Person matching description of missing Sayreville man seen near Old Bridge
A person matching the description of a missing Sayreville man who has autism was seen walking near Old Bridge Thursday, according to officials.
Police: Man assaults hairstylist inside beauty shop in Brooklyn
A man is wanted for assaulting a Brooklyn hair stylist on Sept. 22.
Rally held at Orchard Beach in protest of migrant relief centers
A rally was held in the Bronx on Saturday to protest the city’s plan to handle the surge of asylum seekers. The Office of Emergency Management says the centers at the Orchard Beach parking lot are set to open next week, with the ability to house around 1,000 migrants.
NYPD works with city to tow trucks parked too long on city streets, drivers up in arms
The NYPD spent Wednesday morning towing away trucks in the Bronx that were parked too long on city streets.
Police: Man wanted for robbing Brooklyn supermarket, stabbing employee
They say the suspect tried to leave the store without paying for any of the items he had with him.
All-inclusive housing complex in Brooklyn opens doors to those aged out of foster care
An affordable and supportive housing complex has opened in Brooklyn, with plans to serve those who have aged out of foster care and those with developmental disabilities.
NYPD: Man fatally stabbed on train at Atlantic Avenue Subway Station
Police say a man was stabbed to death Friday night at the Atlantic Avenue Subway Station in Brooklyn.
Police: Bronx man faces charges for blocking entrance to Hempstead Planned Parenthood
A Bronx man is charged with violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act for allegedly trying to keep people out of a Planned Parenthood center in Hempstead.
Liberty 14-year-old found safe in Queens, escorted home with mother
Police say Luisa Campos may be with a male companion and may still be in the local area.
SPCA asks for public’s assistance after 100 cats found abandoned in Freehold home
The Monmouth County SPCA is asking for the public’s assistance after nearly 100 cats were found at an abandoned home earlier this year.
Officials: FDNY EMS lieutenant from Huntington fatally stabbed in unprovoked Queens attack
According to police, first responder Alison Russo-Elling was violently stabbed multiple times as she was walking to get lunch.
Officials: Child approached by stranger while walking with grandmother from Elmont school
The Elmont School District says a child was approached by a stranger at Covert Avenue School while walking home last Thursday afternoon.
NYPD: Man arrested in Bronx post office robbery
Police have arrested a man in the robbery of Bronx post office earlier this month.
Alert Center: Man wanted for August assaults, shooting in Brooklyn
The NYPD says a 51-year-old man is wanted for two separate assault incidents that took place in August in Brooklyn.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Quiet weather through Friday for NYC; downpours for Saturday
NOW: Cool, breezy and mostly cloudy for Friday. NEXT: Periods of heavy rain into Saturday. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says New York City will see quiet weather for rest of the workweek. Downpours and flash flooding are expected for Saturday. Tonight: Mostly cloudy and chilly, lows from the...
NYC DOE deputy commissioner: Results of state tests 'unacceptable'
The results give an insight into how the pandemic potentially disrupted children’s education, as math scores for grades declined, with 7.6% fewer students passing this year than in 2019.
