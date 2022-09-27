Read full article on original website
Bastrop High School students hold protest over new school policies
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Students at Bastrop High School made their voices heard with a protest in response to new school policies. Students are protesting the no cell phone policy and not being allowed to wear hoodies on campus. The protest started around 10:00 a.m. after a group of students pulled a fire alarm. […]
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Bastrop Police Department is currently on the scene of what is being called a 'student protest' at Bastrop High School. A LIVE video has been posted to Facebook of students demonstrating a 'protest'. Details surrounding the protest are unclear at this time. According to Bastrop PD Chief Reed, officers are on […]
