Country star Jo Dee Messina is coming to El Dorado, Arkansas to perform in the historic Murphy Arts District on November 3, 2022. Messina had a string of hits in the 90s including her breakout hit, “Heads Carolina, Tails California”, which the song has been given new life by Cole Swindell, "She Had Me At Tails California," the melody is the same but the song's lyrics have been rewritten. As a matter of fact, Jo Dee appears toward the end of the music video, for those nostalgic fans who remember the song and for a whole new generation of country music fans who may not know who she is.

EL DORADO, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO