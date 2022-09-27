ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Noisecreep

See Corey Taylor’s Reaction to Being Asked About Maroon 5’s Adam Levine

What does Corey Taylor think about Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine's recent public downfall? Thanks to a recent Instagram Live session, we now know. Levine stepped in it pretty good, when flirtatious text messages between himself and a woman who is not his wife were exposed publicly, leading the singer to issue a statement on the state of his marriage where he denied cheating but claimed to have crossed a line. He's also taken plenty of heat for when he suggested in the exchange that "no hot chicks" listen to metal.
CELEBRITIES
Noisecreep

Tobias Forge Reveals the Key to How Ghost Became an Arena Band

Who will be the next generation of acts to pack arenas? In a broader ranging article, the Wall Street Journal cites Ghost among a group of acts from multiple genres that look to be the successors to elder music acts such as the Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen in keeping the arena music experience alive for years to come. And within the article, Tobias Forge discusses some of the keys that helped them graduate to their current arena rock status.
MUSIC
The Independent

Shania Twain: ‘This is a historically challenging time for women’

When asked to explain how she became the best-selling female artist in the history of country music, Shania Twain keeps landing on the same two f-words: fear and fun. “I’ve had to face my fears so many times in my life,” she says. “Sometimes you can walk right through those fears. Other times you have to back off and wait it out. It’s not always a choice.” She shrugs. “Losing my voice was scary. Losing my husband and collaborator was very scary.” But, through it all, she has remained insistent on a woman’s “prerogative to have a little fun”.Now 58,...
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Disturbed Announce ‘Divisive’ Album + Debut Pounding New Song ‘Unstoppable’

Disturbed have just announced all the details to their new album, Divisive, and have also debuted the pounding second single, "Unstoppable." “Partisan tribal warfare has become a part of our regular existence nowadays. It’s one big battle of the cliques. The whole idea of the record is to be a wakeup call for everyone," begins singer David Draiman, commenting on the impetus behind the band's eighth album.
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Ghost Fans Crash Spotify Live Servers, Band’s Appearance Canceled

As if it wasn't evident enough just how popular Ghost are, yesterday (Sept. 13), the group's fans crashed the Spotify Live servers due to overwhelming demand as they awaited a special appearance and Q&A session. Both Spotify Live and Ghost confirmed in tweets that it was indeed Ghost fans responsible...
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Soilwork Guitarist David Andersson Dead at 47

Soilwork guitarist David Andersson has died, as the Swedish melodic death metal act revealed to fans on Wednesday (Sept. 14). The musician was 47, according to SNBC13.com. Andersson had joined Soilwork in 2012 and remained in the band until his death, as ThePRP reported. The seasoned guitarist was also a member of the offshoot hard rock outfit The Night Flight Orchestra along with Soilwork lead vocalist Björn "Speed" Strid.
ROCK MUSIC
Noisecreep

Dave Mustaine Regrets Punching James Hetfield in Metallica’s Early Days

Megadeth bandleader Dave Mustaine recently expressed regret for punching Metallica's James Hetfield back in the band's early days, when Mustaine was a member of Metallica. That's what he told Revolver in a new video answering Megadeth fan questions on Wednesday (Sept. 21). Guitarist Kirk Hammett replaced Mustaine in Metallica in 1983.
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Carrie Underwood Still Stanning I Prevail

The love is real, y'all. Country superstar Carrie Underwood continues to show her appreciation for I Prevail, this time chiming in on a Twitter thread about the streaming prowess of the band's latest offering, True Power. The band's third studio album was released in August, and to mark the one...
CELEBRITIES
Noisecreep

Serj Tankian Debuts New Song Through AR Experience, Announces 2022 EP

Serj Tankian is ready to take his music experience to the next level. The System of a Down vocalist is prepping a new EP titled Perplex Cities, and each song off the upcoming set will be made available via a free augmented reality experience, including the track "Pop Imperialism" that can be tested out in AR via the Arloopa app now.
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Slipknot Drop Mysterious ‘Adderall’ Song Teaser

Slipknot appear ready to release their next song, with a mysterious teaser arriving online Wednesday night (Sept. 21). Teasing "9 Days: Adderall," the minute-long clip features quick-hitting footage of the band's members throughout the years along with a variety of other elements, presumably from a corresponding video. As for the...
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Goth Metal Icons Tristania Break Up After 26 Years, Share Statement

Goth metal icons Tristania have broken up after 26 years. The news came from a statement they posted on their social media under the title "Tristania Is No More." "After 26 years on the international metal scene, the members of Tristania have this week taken the heavy decision to call it a day," the band wrote, confirming that their upcoming scheduled performances, including a South American tour, have been canceled.
ROCK MUSIC
Noisecreep

Here’s How Mark Morton Ranks Every Lamb of God Album

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton has revealed his personal ranking of every Lamb of God album. The only record not included in this ranking, which Morton did via video with Revolver, is Omens, which will be released on Oct. 7. Since fans haven't had the opportunity to hear it yet, he didn't feel it would be entirely fair to discuss how it fares amid the rest of the Lamb of God catalog.
RELIGION
Noisecreep

Noisecreep

