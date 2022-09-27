ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WFAA

Police respond to 2 separate false active shooter calls at North Texas high schools

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police officers responded to two separate active shooter calls on Friday afternoon. At 12:30 p.m. Friday, The Fort Worth Police Department reported a potential shooting and a swatting call at Arlington Heights High School. However, just after 1 p.m., police reported that officers responded to the scene, checked the entire school and found no credible threats.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Suspect in custody for Dallas overnight shooting that injured one

DALLAS - Dallas police have a suspect in custody for a shooting early Saturday morning that sent one person to a hospital. According to police, the shooting happened just after 1:45 a.m., when two groups of men got into a fight that ended in gunfire. Bullets struck at least three...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man hospitalized after shooting in West Oak Cliff

DALLAS - Dallas police said a man is in serious condition after he was shot overnight Friday outside an apartment complex in West Oak Cliff. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m., in the 4500 block of W. Kiest Boulevard. Investigators believe a fight broke out between two men, and...
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth

(KWTX) – A high-speed chase that started on I-35 in Central Texas ended with a feminine hostage and a gunman dead after photographs have been fired quickly after the automobile was wrecked in Fort Worth, WFAA reported Monday. KWTX has discovered the hostage was Shaelan Jazmanique Hill and the...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Crash in Dallas leaves motorcyclist in critical condition

DALLAS - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a collision with a car in Dallas early Saturday morning. Police said the crash happened just before 1:30 a.m., along Commerce Street, near Malcolm X Boulevard, in Deep Ellum. Investigators said the motorcycle was speeding, and they believe the rider ran...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Spruce High School student shot, Dallas police searching for suspect

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Spruce High School student was shot Tuesday evening.At about 4:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 9700 block of Old Seagoville Road. Dallas police said the student was shot by an unknown suspect in a car. The boy was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. Dallas ISD confirmed that the shooting happened off campus, but did not confirm whether the school was under lockdown, per district policy. Games and practices scheduled Tuesday night at Spruce High School have been rescheduled.Police say the suspect remains at-large.This investigation is ongoing. 
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth man arrested in connection to May deadly shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas - Police arrested a man accused in a deadly shooting at a Fort Worth apartment complex in May. Antonio Dever was arrested Thursday afternoon on a murder charge, according to jail records. Police said on May 19 there was a fight around 10 p.m. in the parking...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

3 arrested in Denton for catalytic converter crime spree

DENTON, Texas - Dameiun Harris, Latricia Murphy and a juvenile were all busted before dawn Thursday morning for charges of stealing catalytic converters. Police say they were caught in the act at a hotel parking lot. "We are working on more proactive enforcement of this," said Denton Police Spokesperson Amy...
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police release body camera footage from fatal shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police released body camera footage on Thursday showing officers warning an armed suspect multiple times early Wednesday before the confrontation ended in a barrage of bullets.  Officer Brandy Walling sustained a minor injury. The suspect, now identified as 64-year-old Darrell Hibbard, later died at a local hospital.  "This is never our intended outcome," Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a press briefing to release body camera footage from all three responding officers. Garcia called the cameras one of the "best things to happen to law enforcement" in a career spanning more than 30 years."I can come...
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

More than $300K in property stolen in Bellmead recovered in Dallas

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - The Bellmead Police Department arrested multiple suspects after a moving truck with personal property valued at more than $300,000 was stolen. Police said the moving truck was reported stolen Sept. 26 from the Days Inn at 1500 North I-35 in Bellmead. According to the police, the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Killed in Gun Battle With Dallas Police Officers

A man who opened fire on Dallas Police Wednesday morning has died in a shootout with police officers, the department says. Dallas Police said officers were called at about 5:35 a.m. to reports of an armed person along the 10300 block of Shiloh Road near Ruth Ann Drive in the Casa View neighborhood.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police looking for suspect in white pickup truck linked to aggravated assault case

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are asking for the public's assistance to identify the suspect in an aggravated assault investigation. Police say the suspect is in a 2008-2012 white Chevrolet Silverado four door pickup truck with a short bed, chrome rear bumper and tinted blue LED lights.On Sept. 24, between 12 a.m. and 1:10 a.m., the suspect was involved with an aggravated assault originating from a road rage incident. The suspect was traveling westbound on CF Hawn Freeway from SM Wright Freeway to St. Augustine Drive. Police ask if anyone has information on the vehicle, suspect, or offense, to contact Detective Hesse #10549 of the Youth Unit, at 214-671-3663/214-671-4268 or kirk.hesse@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Deadly shootout between police and suspect in Far East Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas police released body camera video of officer's deadly shootout with an armed suspect in Far East Dallas on Wednesday morning. Police responded to a call on Shiloh Road, near Gus Thomasson Road, just before 6 a.m. about a man, later identified as 64-year-old Darrell Hibbard, in the middle of the street pointing guns at drivers and vehicles.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

2 pedestrians in Lewisville killed while crossing the street

LEWISVILLE, Texas - Two people were killed while trying to cross the street in Lewisville earlier this week. According to the Lewisville Police Department, it happened around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of FM 3040 and Rockbrook Drive. Police said 44-year-old Daryl Conforto and 42-year-old Jeanette Flores were trying...
LEWISVILLE, TX

