Ozzy Osbourne admits that he used to be "arch-enemies" with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi
Watch Ozzy Osbourne reflect on his stormy past with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the guitarist "used to intimidate the sh*t" out of him. Ozzy Osbourne has reflected on his past relationship with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the pair used to be "arch-enemies". Speaking...
Watching this hilarious baby headbang to Iron Maiden is all we need to feel truly alive today
Babies + Iron Maiden + headbanging = pure, uplifting, un-problematic joy
Mercyful Fate Releases Pro Video of Wacken Open Air 2022 Set Ahead of North American Tour
Spoiler alert: If you don't want to see what the upcoming Mercyful Fate tour might offer, look away now. Otherwise, relish in all the glory of the Danish act's set from Wacken Open Air 2022 featuring explosive performances of "Evil," "Come To The Sabbath," and "Satan's Fall." The metal legends...
John Hartman Dies: Doobie Brothers Drummer & Co-Founder Was 72
John Hartman, drummer for the Doobie Brothers during the band’s hit-making 1970s heyday, has died, the band announced. He was 72. No cause or date of death was given. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery “Today we are thinking of John Hartman, or Little John to us,” the band wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “John was a wild spirit, great drummer, and showman during his time in the Doobies. He was also a close friend for many years and an intricate part of the band personality! We send our condolences to all his loved ones at this difficult time. Rest In...
See Ozzy Osbourne’s Halftime Performance in Full… Finally!
Last week, Ozzy Osbourne fans raged online after tuning into the Rams-Bills game to watch the halftime show: the Prince of Darkness’ first performance on a U.S. stage in nearly three years. But NBC aired only 10 seconds of the gig — a snippet of “Patient Number 9,” the title track of Osbourne’s new album — before cutting to commentary.
Metallica Plan Old-School Show in Tribute to the Couple That Gave Them Their First Break
Metallica will relive the spirit of ’83 — the year they introduced thrash metal to the world on their debut album, Kill ‘Em All, and embarked on their first major tour, supporting the British “athletic metal” group Raven — with a special gig this fall. The concert, which features Raven opening for Metallica, will honor Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the couple that signed the quartet to their Megaforce Records label, who both died in the last two years. The imprint put out both Kill ‘Em All and its 1984 follow-up, Ride the Lightning before Metallica signed to a major...
Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022
Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
Ozzy Osbourne scores first number one album on Billboard chart with Patient Number 9
Ozzy Osbourne has landed his very first number one in the US with Patient Number 9. It's time to whack out the champagne as Ozzy Osbourne has just landed his first number one album in the US with Patient Number 9. The album made its way to the top of...
Soilwork Guitarist David Andersson Dead at 47
Soilwork guitarist David Andersson has died, as the Swedish melodic death metal act revealed to fans on Wednesday (Sept. 14). The musician was 47, according to SNBC13.com. Andersson had joined Soilwork in 2012 and remained in the band until his death, as ThePRP reported. The seasoned guitarist was also a member of the offshoot hard rock outfit The Night Flight Orchestra along with Soilwork lead vocalist Björn "Speed" Strid.
Motley Crue Will Tour Again, Eyeing Third Las Vegas Residency
This past Friday night (Sept. 9), Mötley Crüe finished the 2022 portion of their expansive “Stadium Tour” with a show at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. Beyond drummer Tommy Lee cheekily announcing that he’s joined OnlyFans, vocalist Vince Neil newly declared that in addition to touring internationally with Def Leppard next year, the quartet plan to resume traveling across the U.S. in 2024.
Metallica Ask Audience About ‘St. Anger,’ Get Boos in Return
Metallica like to test their audience's reaction to St. Anger on the road, with singer-guitarist James Hetfield showing a good sense of humor about some fans' opposition to the 2003 Metallica album. In one such instance from earlier this year, a chorus of boos erupted when Hetfield asked a concert...
How Dave Mustaine’s Oncologist Received a Co-Writing Credit on New Megadeth Album
Megadeth's The Sick, The Dying ... and the Dead! album is out now, and fans skimming the credits might notice an unfamiliar co-writer for one of the tracks. So who Tony Cmelak, who co-wrote "Dogs of Chernobyl" with Dave Mustaine? That would be the Megadeth leader's oncologist, who treated him for throat cancer.
Here’s How Mark Morton Ranks Every Lamb of God Album
Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton has revealed his personal ranking of every Lamb of God album. The only record not included in this ranking, which Morton did via video with Revolver, is Omens, which will be released on Oct. 7. Since fans haven't had the opportunity to hear it yet, he didn't feel it would be entirely fair to discuss how it fares amid the rest of the Lamb of God catalog.
Kirk Hammett Soundtracks Mysterious Journal Recordings as Person Seeks Lost Sibling
Super horror fan Kirk Hammett loves a good scare - and now he's providing one for fans with a mysterious new post on his TikTok and Twitter accounts that combines acoustic music with a good old-fashioned horror story. Shared today, September 10, the Metaliica guitarist offers a bluesy soundtrack accompanied...
Tobias Forge Reveals the Key to How Ghost Became an Arena Band
Who will be the next generation of acts to pack arenas? In a broader ranging article, the Wall Street Journal cites Ghost among a group of acts from multiple genres that look to be the successors to elder music acts such as the Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen in keeping the arena music experience alive for years to come. And within the article, Tobias Forge discusses some of the keys that helped them graduate to their current arena rock status.
Maroon 5’s Adam Levine Says ‘No Hot Chicks’ Listen to Metal, Denies Cheating on Wife – Report
Maroon 5's Adam Levine reportedly mused that "no hot chicks" listen to metal in a direct message between him and a woman who is not his wife, according to a screenshot obtained by TMZ. But the pop-rock singer and former The Voice star subsequently denied cheating on his spouse of...
Tobias Forge Says Haters Are ‘A Good Thing’ for Ghost – ‘Keep on Talking’
In a new interview with Elliot in the Morning, Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge lightly addressed the negative online comments the band frequently receives and explained why it's "actually a good thing" overall. Forge was asked whether or not he gets angry over people trying to figure out what type of...
Behemoth Playing Four ‘Opvs Contra Natvram’ Songs for Livestream From Warsaw Rooftop Landmark
Behemoth will whet the appetites of their fans this week when the band plays a rooftop performance from Warsaw's renowned Palace of Culture & Science, but just because you're not in Warsaw doesn't mean you can't see it. The group also just announced their "Opvs Contra Cvltvram" livestream where you can catch the band playing four new tracks from their Opvs Contra Natvram album.
Philip Anselmo Pays Tribute to the Abbott Brothers During Festival Set
Philip Anselmo saluted the late Abbott brothers — his departed bandmates in Pantera, the guitarist Dimebag Darrell and the drummer Vinnie Paul — during a performance by his group Down at Virginia's Blue Ridge Rock Festival over the weekend. A month ago, Pantera's surviving members confirmed they would...
Rush Members Perform With Dave Grohl, Danny Carey + Chad Smith for Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Since the death of drummer Neil Peart, Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have been very selective about how and when they perform together. But one thing of significance had them back playing together Tuesday night (Sept. 27) in Los Angeles when they united for the second time to play the second of two Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts.
