Rock Music

Deadline

John Hartman Dies: Doobie Brothers Drummer & Co-Founder Was 72

John Hartman, drummer for the Doobie Brothers during the band’s hit-making 1970s heyday, has died, the band announced. He was 72. No cause or date of death was given. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery “Today we are thinking of John Hartman, or Little John to us,” the band wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “John was a wild spirit, great drummer, and showman during his time in the Doobies. He was also a close friend for many years and an intricate part of the band personality! We send our condolences to all his loved ones at this difficult time. Rest In...
Rolling Stone

See Ozzy Osbourne’s Halftime Performance in Full… Finally!

Last week, Ozzy Osbourne fans raged online after tuning into the Rams-Bills game to watch the halftime show: the Prince of Darkness’ first performance on a U.S. stage in nearly three years. But NBC aired only 10 seconds of the gig — a snippet of “Patient Number 9,” the title track of Osbourne’s new album — before cutting to commentary.
Rolling Stone

Metallica Plan Old-School Show in Tribute to the Couple That Gave Them Their First Break

Metallica will relive the spirit of ’83 — the year they introduced thrash metal to the world on their debut album, Kill ‘Em All, and embarked on their first major tour, supporting the British “athletic metal” group Raven — with a special gig this fall. The concert, which features Raven opening for Metallica, will honor Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the couple that signed the quartet to their Megaforce Records label, who both died in the last two years. The imprint put out both Kill ‘Em All and its 1984 follow-up, Ride the Lightning before Metallica signed to a major...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022

Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
Noisecreep

Soilwork Guitarist David Andersson Dead at 47

Soilwork guitarist David Andersson has died, as the Swedish melodic death metal act revealed to fans on Wednesday (Sept. 14). The musician was 47, according to SNBC13.com. Andersson had joined Soilwork in 2012 and remained in the band until his death, as ThePRP reported. The seasoned guitarist was also a member of the offshoot hard rock outfit The Night Flight Orchestra along with Soilwork lead vocalist Björn "Speed" Strid.
Noisecreep

Motley Crue Will Tour Again, Eyeing Third Las Vegas Residency

This past Friday night (Sept. 9), Mötley Crüe finished the 2022 portion of their expansive “Stadium Tour” with a show at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. Beyond drummer Tommy Lee cheekily announcing that he’s joined OnlyFans, vocalist Vince Neil newly declared that in addition to touring internationally with Def Leppard next year, the quartet plan to resume traveling across the U.S. in 2024.
Noisecreep

Here’s How Mark Morton Ranks Every Lamb of God Album

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton has revealed his personal ranking of every Lamb of God album. The only record not included in this ranking, which Morton did via video with Revolver, is Omens, which will be released on Oct. 7. Since fans haven't had the opportunity to hear it yet, he didn't feel it would be entirely fair to discuss how it fares amid the rest of the Lamb of God catalog.
Noisecreep

Tobias Forge Reveals the Key to How Ghost Became an Arena Band

Who will be the next generation of acts to pack arenas? In a broader ranging article, the Wall Street Journal cites Ghost among a group of acts from multiple genres that look to be the successors to elder music acts such as the Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen in keeping the arena music experience alive for years to come. And within the article, Tobias Forge discusses some of the keys that helped them graduate to their current arena rock status.
Noisecreep

Behemoth Playing Four ‘Opvs Contra Natvram’ Songs for Livestream From Warsaw Rooftop Landmark

Behemoth will whet the appetites of their fans this week when the band plays a rooftop performance from Warsaw's renowned Palace of Culture & Science, but just because you're not in Warsaw doesn't mean you can't see it. The group also just announced their "Opvs Contra Cvltvram" livestream where you can catch the band playing four new tracks from their Opvs Contra Natvram album.
