Challenge Anneka is back! Anneka Rice, 63, looks incredible as she pulls on her famous jumpsuit for the first day of filming on the Channel 5 reboot

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Anneka Rice looked incredible on Tuesday as she started filming the reboot of her famous show Challenge Anneka, 30 years after the final episode.

The hit BBC1 series, which will now air on Channel 5, saw the presenter taking on elaborate projects - such as converting a rubbish tip into a children's playground - with no prior knowledge of what her task would be.

And Anneka, now 63, once again pulled on her signature jumpsuit as she posed with a shiny new buggy, emblazoned with the show's title, in a pair of first look snaps.

Back in business: Anneka Rice, 63,  looked incredible on Tuesday as she started filming the reboot of her show Challenge Anneka, 30 years after her final episode

The television personality teamed the black figure-hugging suit with a burnet orange leather jacket, adorned with tigers and racing flags.

Anneka, who was busy filming in an undisclosed location, accentuated her youthful complexion with a hint of make-up while her blonde tresses cascaded to her shoulders.

The star completed the look with a utility belt as she posed next to the vehicle before climbing on board.

First look: She once again pulled on her signature jumpsuit as she posed with a shiny new buggy in a slew of first look snaps

Channel 5's reboot, which will hit screens in 2023, aims to tackle the challenges faced by modern Britons and highlight everyday heroes.

It comes after Anneka explained how she wanted to 'fly the flag for women today' with her return to telly.

Hoping that the relaunched show will help to challenge stereotypes about gender roles on television, just as her original show did for female presenters.

She's back! It comes after Anneka who is back with the same successful show format which attracted millions of viewers, explained how she wanted to 'fly the flag for women today' ( Anneka pictured in 1989) 

Discussing the forerunner to Challenge Anekka, Treasure Hunt, she said: 'It put a woman absolutely in control right in the centre of the action driving the narrative. It really changed the face of TV and in a lot of ways, and I want to sort of fly the flag for women today'.

She said: 'Forty years ago, you have to remember where women were placed in television. They were usually either draped over cars as a prize on a quiz game or they were behind a news desk.'

'I feel just the same as they did 30 years ago, but possibly there's more conversation about how we look, or about how we might be coping with it, whereas for men they just get on and do it, and their image and brand stays intact.'

Thirty years on: The hit BBC1 show saw the presenter taking on elaborate projects. Pictured, Anneka in 2019

Citing a project that helped Romanian children during the original show, who are now helping in the Ukrainian crisis, she said: 'That absolutely floored me because it was like one humanitarian crisis 30 years ago, rolling into another one.'

Soundman Dave Chapman - who was a prominent presence in the original broadcast - is also set to return.

Anneka said: 'I can't believe this is actually happening. The last few years have shown us all the power of community and how it's good to be part of something bigger than ourselves.

'The whole team is as motivated as ever to make a difference and shine a spotlight on people and organisations who need help.

'Three decades on, the issues may look different but at their core they are the same; they're about people and communities.

'And we may look a bit different too but our hearts and willingness to get stuck in are the same.'

Anneka took to Twitter In May to share a quick promo clip, which she started off completely covered by some blankets except for her face.

She began by telling the camera: 'Hello everyone, welcome to the challenge series.

'Listen you've done so well, some of are actually out of bed now, some of you have made it as far as the bus stop.

'Some of the pupils in year nine at Skipton Primary have built an entire windfarm - so congratulations to all of you.

'I've got a new challenge today. It's a bit different today 'cause what I want you to do is take a long deep dive into the bottom of your wardrobe and dig out your 1990s Lycra.

Nineties chic: Anneka flung the covers off to reveal herself wearing a signature blue and pink 80s fitness ensemble which she wore on the show in the 90s
Coming soon: A press release added that Channel 5's Challenge Anneka is executive produced by Anneka herself and Dan Adamson at Twofour

'If you weren't even born in the 90s don't worry, think clubbing gear, because this is what it looks like.'

Anneka then flung the covers off to reveal herself wearing a signature blue and pink 80s fitness ensemble which she wore on the show in the 90s.

She grinned and continued: 'And why I'm in this is, ladies and gentlemen, is because I wanted to tell you and I wanted you to be the first to know - we're about to do a new series of Challenge! I know, thirty years on.

'When I say we - Dave, are you awake?'

The presenter then panned the camera over to her soundman - also under the covers - who replied: 'Up, up. Yep, I'm awake!'

Anneka asked: 'You ready?'

'Hold on,' Dave said, as he went to reach for his mic and then held it up. 'Ready, I'm ready.'

Anneka finished the clip by saying: 'Dave's ready. I'm ready.

'You're going to be ready even if your get up and go's got up and gone.

Iconic: The original programme, which first aired in 1989, saw Anneka making a pool for orphan seals in two days, organising a party for children in need and converting two bungalows for two disabled residents

'We're gonna get ready over the next few weeks, so don't worry. All you have to do now is get that Lycra out. There'll be more instructions soon. Good luck!'

The original programme, which first aired in 1989, saw Anneka work to make a pool for orphan seals in two days, help organise a party for children in need and plan the converting two bungalows for two disabled residents.

The format portrayed the show host - in her trusty huge truck - running around and using her mobile phone as she schemed the projects.

It returned for two ITV specials in 2006 and 2007.

A press release added that Channel 5's Challenge Anneka is executive produced by Anneka herself and Dan Adamson at Twofour.

It also said: 'The Executive Producers at Krempelwood are Mark Wood and Blair Krempel.'The series is commissioned for Channel 5 by Guy Davies - Commissioning Editor VP Non scripted Channel 5/ Paramount+. Twofour is part of ITV Studios.'

Back on the road: The format portrayed the show host - in her trusty huge truck - running around and using her mobile phone as she schemed the projects

