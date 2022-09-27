ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: NFLPA Fires Doctor Who Evaluated Tua Tagovailoa Vs. Bills

Report: NFLPA fires doctor who evaluated Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL Players Association terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in the decision to clear Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to Sunday’s game against the Bills, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported on Saturday.
Patriots' Mac Jones Ruled Out Vs. Packers in Week 4

Patriots-Packers injury report: Mac Jones officially ruled out originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It's official: Mac Jones will not suit up for Sunday's game in Green Bay. The New England Patriots' injury report officially ruled out the second-year quarterback for the Week 4 matchup. Jones was listed as a...
Buccaneers RB Giovani Bernard Honors Mother With School in Haiti

The football field isn’t the only place Giovani Bernard makes an impact. Bernard is playing out his second season in his home state of Florida for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But as the son of two Haitian immigrants, the running back's family roots are very important to him. So...
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Scary Head Injury, Leaves in Ambulance

Tua Tagovailoa suffers scary head injury, leaves in ambulance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a head injury and was taken off the field on a stretcher during Thursday Night Football against the Bengals. The injury occurred in the second quarter after Tagovailoa was sacked...
Eagles-Jaguars Player Matchups to Watch in Week 4

Eagles-Jaguars player matchups to watch in Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles (3-0) are hosting Doug Pederson and the Jaguars (2-1) at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 4. Here are some key matchups to watch:. Doug Pederson vs. Jonathan Gannon. This game is not a layup....
How History Is Repeating Itself for Former Eagles Coach Doug Pederson

How history is repeating itself for Doug Pederson originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. If you need a guy to turn around your franchise and win a championship, who better than a guy who’s turned around a franchise and won a championship?. Doug Pederson finds himself in Jacksonville in...
Eagles Expected to Be Without Boston Scott for Jaguars Game

Eagles expected to be down a running back for Jaguars game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. A.J. Brown is expected to play, but Boston Scott is expected to miss the Eagles’ game against the Jaguars Sunday. Brown missed practice Wednesday and Thursday for personal reasons, but Nick Sirianni...
