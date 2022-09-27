Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Consultant involved in Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check fired by NFLPA
MIAMI — The consultant involved in evaluating Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during a concussion check last Sunday has been fired by the NFL Players Association after the union found “multiple mistakes” in the process, the Miami Herald reported. A source said the NFL Players Association exercised...
NBC Philadelphia
‘I'm Gonna Come Find You': Tyreek Hill Says a Bengals Coach ‘Disrespected' Him
Tyreek Hill says he was 'disrespected' by a Bengals coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tyreek Hill wasn't thrilled with someone on the Cincinnati Bengals after Thursday Night Football. And no, it wasn't Eli Apple. The Miami Dolphins star wide receiver claimed he was "disrespected" by a Bengals coach...
NBC Philadelphia
Report: NFLPA Fires Doctor Who Evaluated Tua Tagovailoa Vs. Bills
Report: NFLPA fires doctor who evaluated Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL Players Association terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in the decision to clear Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to Sunday’s game against the Bills, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported on Saturday.
NFL・
NBC Philadelphia
Patriots' Mac Jones Ruled Out Vs. Packers in Week 4
Patriots-Packers injury report: Mac Jones officially ruled out originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It's official: Mac Jones will not suit up for Sunday's game in Green Bay. The New England Patriots' injury report officially ruled out the second-year quarterback for the Week 4 matchup. Jones was listed as a...
NBC Philadelphia
Buccaneers RB Giovani Bernard Honors Mother With School in Haiti
The football field isn’t the only place Giovani Bernard makes an impact. Bernard is playing out his second season in his home state of Florida for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But as the son of two Haitian immigrants, the running back's family roots are very important to him. So...
NBC Philadelphia
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Scary Head Injury, Leaves in Ambulance
Tua Tagovailoa suffers scary head injury, leaves in ambulance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a head injury and was taken off the field on a stretcher during Thursday Night Football against the Bengals. The injury occurred in the second quarter after Tagovailoa was sacked...
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles-Jaguars Player Matchups to Watch in Week 4
Eagles-Jaguars player matchups to watch in Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles (3-0) are hosting Doug Pederson and the Jaguars (2-1) at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 4. Here are some key matchups to watch:. Doug Pederson vs. Jonathan Gannon. This game is not a layup....
NBC Philadelphia
How History Is Repeating Itself for Former Eagles Coach Doug Pederson
How history is repeating itself for Doug Pederson originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. If you need a guy to turn around your franchise and win a championship, who better than a guy who’s turned around a franchise and won a championship?. Doug Pederson finds himself in Jacksonville in...
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles Expected to Be Without Boston Scott for Jaguars Game
Eagles expected to be down a running back for Jaguars game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. A.J. Brown is expected to play, but Boston Scott is expected to miss the Eagles’ game against the Jaguars Sunday. Brown missed practice Wednesday and Thursday for personal reasons, but Nick Sirianni...
