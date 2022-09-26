ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

Execs Eyeing Supply Base Changes & Capability Investments to Meet New Challenges

Sourcing executives are taking on higher profiles and expanded responsibilities as many companies grapple with inflation, persistent supply chain snarls and geopolitical turmoil. In this environment of heightened scrutiny, major aspects of sourcing—speed to market, risk assessment and end-to-end visibility into product development—are becoming increasingly commonplace on corporate board agendas. PwC recently conducted an in-depth survey of 40 sourcing executives. We asked about their plans and investments to better gauge how they are working to boost supply-chain resilience and cut costs—often via supplier diversification and more favorable tax and economic policies in different regions. Given the ongoing war in Ukraine and rising...
ECONOMY
foodlogistics.com

Supply Chain Visibility Platform Provides Automation, Collaboration, Transparency in One

Project44 launched Movement by project44, a game-changing platform that gives all supply chain partners — including shippers, carriers, logistics professionals and more — the transparency and collaboration they need to make supply chains work by combining the entire project44 product suite into one cohesive platform. "People, organizations and...
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

New Research Reveals Consumers’ Understanding of Sustainability in Apparel

To find out what consumers know about and look for in sustainability, who better to ask than shoppers themselves? This spring, The LYCRA Company commissioned an online study on consumer attitudes related to a variety of sustainability topics. The research took place in the U.S., Germany, Italy, China and Brazil, with a sample of 3,000 adults1. This article provides a brief overview of the results. Related Stories Denim Climate, Consumption and Community Guide LS&Co.'s Sustainability Goals Brands Sustainable and Trend-Driven Denim Share the Spotlight at Coterie Ranking Important Global Issues  The survey asked participants to select what they believe are the top three issues in the world today. Climate change/global warming...
ENVIRONMENT
Benzinga

Atara Biotherapeutics to Receive Additional Near-Term Milestone Under Updated Tab-cel Commercialization Pact

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc ATRA announced an update to its existing collaboration agreement with Pierre Fabre for the commercialization of tabelecleucel (tab-cel) for Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-positive cancers. Under the amended terms, Atara will receive an additional $30 million milestone payment upon tab-cel European approval and subsequent filing of the Marketing Authorization...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
#Esg#Automobile#Renewable Energy#Business Industry#Linus Business#Esg Report#Gri Sasb Data Appendix#Westlake Corporation Wlk
Benzinga

Psychedelics Developer & Mass-Scale Manufacturer Will Deliver Novel Magic Mushroom Products

Life sciences biotech company Core One Labs Inc. CLABF signed a Letter of Intent with GMP-certified manufacturer Medelys Laboratories International Inc. for the manufacturing of its proprietary psychedelic active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) products. Core One’s subsidiary Vocan Biotechnologies Inc. developed and filed a patent for a novel psilocybin production system...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Why Magic Mushrooms Are Emerging As Major Part Of Public Discourse: How Are They Commercialized?

(Part four of a four-part series) In addition to psilocybin’s therapeutic value, ongoing discussion involves other issues such as how its potential commercialization process is unfolding. In terms of ethics, Numinus NUMIF co-founder and CEO Payton Nyquvest said his concern over the fact that “if we’re too quick to just open up access, knowing human beings and the way that we operate, we could miss the therapeutic opportunity.”
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Waste firm Biffa agrees £1.3 billion US takeover deal

Waste management firm Biffa has agreed to a £1.3 billion takeover deal by a US investor.The London-listed waste firm said Bears Bidco, a new company run by Energy Capital Partners (ECP), will pay 410p per share for the company.It comes three months after Biffa told shareholders it was likely to accept a £1.4 billion bid from ECP.On Tuesday, Biffa chairman Ken Lever said: “Whilst being lower than the proposal previously announced on June 7, it is the Biffa board’s view that this offer represents a compelling opportunity, particularly in a weakening economic environment, for shareholders to realise, in cash and...
BUSINESS
scaffoldmag.com

United releases sustainability white paper

United Rentals has released a white paper ‘Sustainability at United Rentals’ which outlines its steps to reduce the environmental impact of its own and its customers’ operations. The paper focuses on three areas - United’s own operations, its customers’ work sites and its customers’ future strategies; it...
ADVOCACY
salestechstar.com

Everstream Analytics and CAMELOT Join Forces to Streamline Supply Chain Regulatory Compliance and Risk Management

Partnership Pairs Predictive Supply Chain Risk Analytics with Regulatory and Operational Expertise to Strengthen ESG in Global Value Chains. Everstream Analytics, the global supply chain insights and risk analytics company, today announced a strategic partnership with leading value chain consulting firm, CAMELOT Management Consultants. This collaboration combines Everstream’s unrivaled risk scores and AI-powered analytics with CAMELOT’s unmatched strategic process design and organizational expertise to build high-performing, compliant, and resilient value chains.
BUSINESS
PV Tech

SCU participates at 18th ASEAN sustainability energy week

SCU has taken part in the 18th edition of the ASEAN sustainability energy week in the Thai capital Bangkok. The company showcased its GRES BESS system, a comprehensive smart product which is fully compatible with microgrids and integration with an energy management system to enable remote control and monitoring from anywhere in the world.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Commercial Observer

Proptech Founders and Investors Sour on the Sector: Survey

Even as many proptech startup founders, venture capitalists and traditional real estate companies agree that the industry needs technological innovation more than ever, macroeconomic headwinds have caused them to temper their enthusiasm for the sector, at least in the near future. This is according to MetaProp’s Mid-Year 2022 Confidence Index,...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Canopy Growth Exits Cannabis Retail Business In Canada, Here's Why

Canopy Growth Corporation WEED CGC is divesting its retail business across Canada, including the stores operating under the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail banners. Under the agreement with the Canadian cannabis giant, OEG Retail Cannabis, an existing Canopy Growth licensee partner that currently owns and operates Tokyo Smoke stores in Ontario, opted to acquire Canopy's 23 Tokyo Smoke and Tweed store locations across Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and Labrador.
