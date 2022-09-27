ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
pbs.org

FEMA administrator on federal response to Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday bringing fierce winds, heavy rain and storm surges. For the millions of people in the storm’s path, the impact could be catastrophic and life-changing. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell joined Amna Nawaz to outline the federal government's response.
FLORIDA STATE
pbs.org

Hurricane Ian causes catastrophic damage in Florida

Hurricane Ian left behind massive damage and widespread power outages after tearing through Florida. President Biden declared the storm a major disaster, paving the way for federal funds to support rescue and rebuilding efforts. After crossing the Florida Peninsula, the storm is now back over the water and expected to make a second landfall in the Carolinas. John Yang reports.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy