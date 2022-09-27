Read full article on original website
Related
pbs.org
Hurricane Ian leaves behind catastrophic damage after tearing through Florida
John Yang is a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
pbs.org
Crews work to help those hit by Hurricane Ian in Florida as storm moves into Carolinas
John Yang is a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
pbs.org
FEMA administrator on federal response to Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday bringing fierce winds, heavy rain and storm surges. For the millions of people in the storm’s path, the impact could be catastrophic and life-changing. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell joined Amna Nawaz to outline the federal government's response.
pbs.org
Hurricane Ian causes catastrophic damage in Florida
Hurricane Ian left behind massive damage and widespread power outages after tearing through Florida. President Biden declared the storm a major disaster, paving the way for federal funds to support rescue and rebuilding efforts. After crossing the Florida Peninsula, the storm is now back over the water and expected to make a second landfall in the Carolinas. John Yang reports.
Comments / 0