Bach Mai RTW Spring 2023
“This is it, these are my girls,” Bach Mai said during his spring collection presentation, motioning to a vignette of models clad in bright blue dressings. Spring marks the designer’s first shown on models — diversity in casting to display glamour for all was noted of high importance.
Colville RTW Spring 2023
Original abstract prints, including intense “tornado” swirls and paintbrush swirls, spilled all over this cool collection that was filled with easy dresses, and the brand’s signature plays on volume. Lucinda Chambers and Molly Molloy always take a 360-degree approach, so the clothes are only part of the...
Undercover Women’s RTW Spring 2023
In spite of the solemn venue — the American Cathedral on Avenue George V — the melancholy soundtrack, and more slashed fabric than in the entire “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, Jun Takahashi’s latest collection charmed and delighted. It was also chockablock with cool and...
Party Dresses, Designer Leftovers Get a Do-over at Couper
Two industry veterans are betting on occasionwear that mostly uses deadstock. Their solution is an e-tailer called Couper that drops limited-edition, biweekly capsules made from designers’ leftovers. Though looks for dressing up is said to be its forte, the company also sells vintage jewelry, casualwear, swim and outerwear and is putting a sustainable take on a Moda Operandi-esque trunk show model.
Luisa Spagnoli RTW Spring 2023
Nicoletta Spagnoli had young divas off-duty in mind and envisioned them aboard yachts off the French Riviera or strolling down the streets of Capri, nonchalantly polished. There was a lot to choose from for summer gateways such as linen strapless gowns with meandering embroideries, ruffled voluminous skirts and A-line frocks with maxi colorful stripes evoking beach parasols and leotards layered under linen blazers in case of a sudden summer breeze. Lurex threads added a shiny spin to sandy-toned shirtdresses and spaghetti frocks were nighttime appropriate.
