Nicoletta Spagnoli had young divas off-duty in mind and envisioned them aboard yachts off the French Riviera or strolling down the streets of Capri, nonchalantly polished. There was a lot to choose from for summer gateways such as linen strapless gowns with meandering embroideries, ruffled voluminous skirts and A-line frocks with maxi colorful stripes evoking beach parasols and leotards layered under linen blazers in case of a sudden summer breeze. Lurex threads added a shiny spin to sandy-toned shirtdresses and spaghetti frocks were nighttime appropriate.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO