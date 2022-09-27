ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH.com

Out & About: Fall Happenings

New Haven, CT (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenco takes a look at some of the exciting events in her “Out & About” segment. Fall is officially in the air here in Connecticut, and there’s lots of fun to be had for the whole family:
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Pet of the Week: Jason!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is an adult short haired cat named Jason. Jason, a black cat with a brushy tail and green eyes, is described as very gentle and sweet-natured. He is a participant in the shelter’s Cat Pawsitive training program...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Stretch Your Dollar: Freebie Friday

(WTNH) — October is nearly here, and for the first weekend of the month, there are some free activities for you or your family. Whether it’s just you this weekend, or you have the family to entertain, here’s a look at a few free activities or deals you may be able to find in your travels.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Crumbl Cookies opens fifth Connecticut location in Milford

Crumbl Cookies, the fast-growing, Tik Tok-viral cookie brand, has opened its fifth Connecticut location in Milford. The store opened Thursday, Sept. 22 on 1642b Boston Post Road after announcing the store's opening back in Nov. 2021. The new location follows recent openings around the state: a Fairfield location, which opened Aug. 12; a North Haven store, which opened July 15; and another in Danbury, which debuted May 20.
MILFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
West Springfield, MA
Lifestyle
City
West Springfield, MA
State
Vermont State
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
West Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
Maine State
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Lifestyle
WTNH

Where to score National Coffee Day deals in Connecticut

(WTNH) – National Coffee Day is Thursday, September 29 and there are several ways you can score deals on your morning (or afternoon) coffee runs. Here’s a list of places that will have deals for National Coffee Day: Dunkin’: Dunkin’ is offering DD Perks members a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Waterbury ShopRite closure disrupts community

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Empty shelves have become a common sight at Waterbury’s ShopRite. “We have four, five Stop and Shops. They could’ve took Stop and Shop and left ShopRite,” said Sharon Porter, Waterbury. Sharon Porter, like many of her neighbors, was devastated when she found the...
WATERBURY, CT
fox61.com

Things to do in Connecticut for the first weekend of October

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of October, and it's bringing with it pumpkins, scarecrows, and haunted trails!. Look below for more family-friendly oriented activities to do this weekend. Want to get more scared and hyped for Halloween? Head here for a list of haunted trails and attractions in the state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big E#Tips#Lifehacks#Murdermaro98#State
i95 ROCK

Danbury Man Has Astonishing Close Encounter With Famous Moose

My head is swimming. I don't know where to begin, I need to settle down. This moose phenomenon has taken over Danbury, and the surrounding areas. The new images I'm about to show you are the prequel I guess. You see, the pics below were actually taken before the moose first went viral on social. Most of the community saw this moose for the first time in my article on Monday, or I-95's Instagram video below.
DANBURY, CT
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Many upset over removal of landmark sign in Orange

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A sign that had been a landmark in the town of Orange for decades is now trash in a dumpster. Taking down the “Firelite Shopping Center” sign was part of a construction project that was approved months ago, but the removal still came as a shock to many. A building that […]
ORANGE, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
News Break
Politics
WTNH.com

The Diaper Bank of CT – Healthy Babies Diaper Drive

New Haven, CT (WTNH) – Nearly 1 in 3 families struggle to afford diapers to keep their babies clean, dry and healthy. This is why The Diaper Bank of CT was created, and its First Annual Healthy Babies Diaper Drive is going on now. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko...
NEW HAVEN, CT
mainepublic.org

Bridgeport 'Sound on Sound' festival brings big-name acts and problems to Connecticut

Lead singer of The Revivalists, David Shaw, jumps onto the loudspeaker barefoot mid-performance on Day 1 of the Sound on Sound festival at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Conn. A new concert in Bridgeport brought in tens of thousands of fans to Connecticut over the weekend. But the two-day “Sound on Sound” festival was marred by parking problems, long lines and bad sound.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut sees second-largest decrease in GDP in the country

Connecticut’s gross domestic product (GDP) saw the second-largest decrease in the country in the second quarter, part of an overall shrinkage in GDP across 40 states, according to new numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The decrease in gross economic output in Connecticut was largely due to decreases in the finance and […] The post Connecticut sees second-largest decrease in GDP in the country appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
WTNH.com

Health Headlines: Connecticut schools seeing a spike in COVID cases

(WTNH) – In today’s Health Headlines, Connecticut schools are seeing a spike in COVID cases. Plus, the most resistant variant to date. Dr. Albert Shaw, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine, is discussing these topics. Watch the video above for...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Would an Age Restrictive Bar Work in Danbury? They’re Doing it Out West

It's the most innovative nightlife concept I've heard in a long time, age restricted bars. I heard about this after reading a Newsweek article about an age restrictive bar in California. The place in question is called Melody Bar and Grill and they got a lot of attention recently when two patrons under the age of 30 were turned away and complained about it on social media. The two women were of legal age to drink or enter such an establishment under the eyes of the law, but not what the bar was looking for, apparently.
DANBURY, CT
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns in Connecticut

While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy