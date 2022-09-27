Read full article on original website
Related
cityofflaglerbeach.com
Countywide curfew effective 8 p.m. today
September 28, 2022 – Flagler County has ordered a countywide curfew that will go into effect at 8 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, September 28. The curfew is for the entire county though the evacuation order only includes:. Zone A, the barrier island from Flagler Beach to Marineland. Low-lying areas in...
cityofflaglerbeach.com
Hurricane Ian Information
City of Flagler Beach Administrative Offices (City Hall, Library, Building Department, Police Department, etc.) are closed as of Wednesday (9/28) at 1:00 p.m. City Administrative Offices will be closed this Thursday (9/29) and Friday (9/30), and are tentatively set to re-open on Monday, October 3rd at 8:00 a.m. PLEASE rely...
Comments / 0