The Bowling Green City Council Committee of the Whole will meet on Monday, Oct. 3, at the conclusion of its 7 p.m. regularly scheduled meeting in the Council Chamber located in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St. The purpose of the meeting is for council to consider the Planning Commission’s recommendations on the Zoning Code updates. This is a work session with no legislative action taken and no public comment available.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO