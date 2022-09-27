ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

bgindependentmedia.org

Woodlands Park sculptures get to the heart of the value of public art

Even before the newest sculpture walk in Perrysburg’s Woodlands Park was fully installed, a youngster walking through the exhibit declared “these are all new.”. All 16 pieces in the Perrysburg Sculpture Walk are new, though people who visited the sculpture walk last year will experience echoes to sculptures displayed in the inaugural exhibit.
PERRYSBURG, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Bikers flock to opening of new pump track park in Rudolph

The hills of Rudolph were loaded with bikers Wednesday evening, sailing through the air, banking curves, and speaking BMX. “Dude, is that a Polygon? Do you like it?” one biker asked another. “Yeah, it shreds,” the man replied. The two were among a group gathered on one of...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Owens CC hosting STEM Job Fair

Owens Community College is presenting a STEM Job Fair Tuesday, Oct. 4, 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. in Industrial & Engineering Technologies, Room 109, 7250 College Drive East, in Perrysburg. Employers in the following fields will be on hand to discuss their available job opportunities:. Applied Engineering. Automotive. CAD. Computer...
PERRYSBURG, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG City Council to hold meeting to consider Zoning Code updates

The Bowling Green City Council Committee of the Whole will meet on Monday, Oct. 3, at the conclusion of its 7 p.m. regularly scheduled meeting in the Council Chamber located in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St. The purpose of the meeting is for council to consider the Planning Commission’s recommendations on the Zoning Code updates. This is a work session with no legislative action taken and no public comment available.
BOWLING GREEN, OH

