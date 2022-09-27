Read full article on original website
wflx.com
How will Ian impact home insurance costs in Florida?
The estimated cost of the damage to Hurricane Ian is expected to reach into the tens of billions of dollars, and Florida's already stressed insurance industry will bear the costs. Insurance rates have already been going up in past years in Florida, even as six companies went insolvent and another...
MSNBC
Florida hospitals struggle after Hurricane Ian
Mysterious Fort Drane
When Sabrina Jarema bought her rural northwest Marion County farm more than 25 years ago, she had no inkling it had played a vital role in Florida’s hellish Second Seminole Indian War. That soon changed. Shortly after the professional fantasy illustrator and author moved to her 40-acre spread, she...
Navigating alligators and debris, out-of-state linemen restore Central Florida’s power
ORLANDO, Fla. — One by one, the trucks filed into the parking lot. Around the bend, through channels of orange cones and yellow-vested security guards. Coming to a stop in a line, like an army of Stormtroopers marching home from battle. They may as well have been Stormtroopers. This...
Florida Officials Implement Curfew After Looters Target Local Businesses Affected by Hurricane Ian
As of Wednesday night, Florida officials in Fort Myers have implemented a 6 p.m. curfew following reports of looters ransacking local businesses as Hurricane Ian raged on. Officials are still weighing the aftermath of what’s been one of the strongest storms in American history, and looting has become an added concern in the area.
Opinion: The hurricane problem Florida could have avoided
Stephen Strader writes that as the population of Florida has expanded, the wetlands and mangroves that once acted as natural "buffers" to the rising waters and waves that come with hurricanes have been destroyed to make way for subdivisions.
Click10.com
DeSantis warns 10 days after Hurricane Ian landfall can be deadly
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Friday afternoon during a news conference in St. Augustine that emergency response experts expect the first 10 days after Hurricane Ian’s landfall to be deadly. There have been at least 21 hurricane-related deaths. Medical examiners are tasked with determining the...
fox35orlando.com
Florida animals rescued from Hurricane Ian floodwaters: 'Pets are family. Period'
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Government shared several photos of the many pets and animals that were rescued after Hurricane Ian drenched Central Florida with flooding rains. "Pets are family. Period," the government wrote on Facebook. They noted that the pets were rescued along with their owners. ◀︎ ▶︎...
WCJB
More than 60 residents and staff members from a senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 60 residents and staff from the Brookdale Bayshore senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala for a safe place to stay. “Whenever they were notified on Monday by their county emergency management department, they would have to evacuate by two o’clock that afternoon they planned to evacuate here,” said executive director Tim Smith.
click orlando
4 Central Florida counties now eligible for FEMA individual assistance after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties are now eligible for individual assistance as of Saturday. Learn more by clicking here. As federal, state and local assets respond to areas hit hard by Hurricane Ian in Florida, the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Friday announced four Central Florida counties were added to a list of those eligible for FEMA Individual Assistance.
Here’s when Central Florida counties will collect trash and debris after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando will begin picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30,...
fox35orlando.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Dates, locations and what's accepted in your county
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida residents will be spending the weekend cleaning up debris left behind by Hurricane Ian. The storm left catastrophic flooding in several communities and downed trees and limbs in others. FOX 35 is breaking down when Central Florida counties will begin picking up your debris...
BBC
Hurricane Ian: Who is Ron DeSantis' wife Casey?
Florida's 'First Lady' will play a major role in the state's relief efforts after Hurricane Ian. Is she Governor Ron DeSantis's secret weapon?. When Florida's governor gave a major press conference on the relief efforts under way as Hurricane Ian ravaged his state, he did something he was not accustomed to doing - he stepped aside.
WCJB
Duke Energy trucks leave The Villages to restore power across the state
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - Duke Energy’s fleet left a staging ground in The Villages on Friday morning to help restore power in Central Florida. Officials say hundreds of trucks were stationed at The Villages since Tuesday. Linemen were bussed from hotels across North Central Florida back to the site at 5 a.m. They were stationed in The Villages because of its proximity to Interstate 75, the Florida Turnpike, and U.S. Highway 301.
freightwaves.com
Big 3 carriers suspend service amid Hurricane Ian’s aftermath
The country’s largest carriers have suspended service in some Florida ZIP codes impacted by Hurricane Ian. The trio of UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service have identified on their respective websites a list of area codes where service will be suspended temporarily. As of noon Thursday, UPS’ service...
WCJB
Horse owners help a family of four and 30 horses evacuate to the World Equestrian Center
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Taylor and Jerry Childers along with their two children and 30 horses were evacuated from their horse farm that’s near New Smyrna Beach. They arrived at the World Equestrian Center Thursday night where other horse owners decided to help out. “We went to the stores...
click orlando
Sanford restaurant damaged by Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. – A seafood restaurant in Sanford was damaged as Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida Wednesday night into Thursday. News 6 reporter Troy Campbell arrived at St. Johns River Steak & Seafood early Thursday morning where a metal awning at the restaurant was mangled by the wind.
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing Continues
A Myth That a Blessing Was Placed on Tampa Bay, Keeps Hillsborough and Pinellas Safe From Direct Hurricane Impact. Screen Capture: Tocabaga Indian Mounds that Kept Their Homes Safe from Heavy Rains and Storm Surge(Discover Florida Tours/YouTube.com)
villages-news.com
Duke Energy gathers 10,000 linemen in preparation for Ian’s arrival
Duke Energy has moved 10,000 linemen and support personnel into its 35-county service area which includes part of The Villages, Lake, Sumter and Marion counties. More than 2,000 trucks with more than 6,000 workers rolled into the 80-acre staging site in The Villages. The site, located on State Road 471 was filled to capacity by 11 a.m. Wednesday. Once the crews had situated their trucks and checked their equipment they were transported by buses to area hotels.
