Wildwood, FL

wflx.com

How will Ian impact home insurance costs in Florida?

The estimated cost of the damage to Hurricane Ian is expected to reach into the tens of billions of dollars, and Florida's already stressed insurance industry will bear the costs. Insurance rates have already been going up in past years in Florida, even as six companies went insolvent and another...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Florida hospitals struggle after Hurricane Ian

SPONSORED. Congress...
FLORIDA STATE
Ocala Gazette

Mysterious Fort Drane

When Sabrina Jarema bought her rural northwest Marion County farm more than 25 years ago, she had no inkling it had played a vital role in Florida’s hellish Second Seminole Indian War. That soon changed. Shortly after the professional fantasy illustrator and author moved to her 40-acre spread, she...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

DeSantis warns 10 days after Hurricane Ian landfall can be deadly

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Friday afternoon during a news conference in St. Augustine that emergency response experts expect the first 10 days after Hurricane Ian’s landfall to be deadly. There have been at least 21 hurricane-related deaths. Medical examiners are tasked with determining the...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

More than 60 residents and staff members from a senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 60 residents and staff from the Brookdale Bayshore senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala for a safe place to stay. “Whenever they were notified on Monday by their county emergency management department, they would have to evacuate by two o’clock that afternoon they planned to evacuate here,” said executive director Tim Smith.
OCALA, FL
click orlando

4 Central Florida counties now eligible for FEMA individual assistance after Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties are now eligible for individual assistance as of Saturday. Learn more by clicking here. As federal, state and local assets respond to areas hit hard by Hurricane Ian in Florida, the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Friday announced four Central Florida counties were added to a list of those eligible for FEMA Individual Assistance.
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

Hurricane Ian: Who is Ron DeSantis' wife Casey?

Florida's 'First Lady' will play a major role in the state's relief efforts after Hurricane Ian. Is she Governor Ron DeSantis's secret weapon?. When Florida's governor gave a major press conference on the relief efforts under way as Hurricane Ian ravaged his state, he did something he was not accustomed to doing - he stepped aside.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Duke Energy trucks leave The Villages to restore power across the state

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - Duke Energy’s fleet left a staging ground in The Villages on Friday morning to help restore power in Central Florida. Officials say hundreds of trucks were stationed at The Villages since Tuesday. Linemen were bussed from hotels across North Central Florida back to the site at 5 a.m. They were stationed in The Villages because of its proximity to Interstate 75, the Florida Turnpike, and U.S. Highway 301.
THE VILLAGES, FL
freightwaves.com

Big 3 carriers suspend service amid Hurricane Ian’s aftermath

The country’s largest carriers have suspended service in some Florida ZIP codes impacted by Hurricane Ian. The trio of UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service have identified on their respective websites a list of area codes where service will be suspended temporarily. As of noon Thursday, UPS’ service...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Sanford restaurant damaged by Hurricane Ian

SANFORD, Fla. – A seafood restaurant in Sanford was damaged as Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida Wednesday night into Thursday. News 6 reporter Troy Campbell arrived at St. Johns River Steak & Seafood early Thursday morning where a metal awning at the restaurant was mangled by the wind.
SANFORD, FL
villages-news.com

Duke Energy gathers 10,000 linemen in preparation for Ian’s arrival

Duke Energy has moved 10,000 linemen and support personnel into its 35-county service area which includes part of The Villages, Lake, Sumter and Marion counties. More than 2,000 trucks with more than 6,000 workers rolled into the 80-acre staging site in The Villages. The site, located on State Road 471 was filled to capacity by 11 a.m. Wednesday. Once the crews had situated their trucks and checked their equipment they were transported by buses to area hotels.
THE VILLAGES, FL

