Aspen, CO

Aspen Daily News

Snow forecast takes shape for Aspen-Snowmass

Roaring Fork Valley residents might have plenty of incentives to give their ski passes a good workout this winter, according to meteorologists. Aspen Weather, a hyper-local forecasting service focused on the middle and upper Roaring Fork Valley, foresees snowfall coming in at 10% above average this winter, Oct. 1 to May 1, according to its winter outlook.
ASPEN, CO
aspenpublicradio.org

Aspen Film to buy the Isis Theatre

It was opening night for the 2022 Aspen Film Fest, and Susan Wrubel had the jitters. Not necessarily for the start of the festival, though. Before Aspen Film’s executive and artistic director could head to the kickoff party, she had to find out whether Aspen City Council would vote for Aspen Film to buy the Isis Theater from the city.
ASPEN, CO
99.9 The Point

Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel

Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Head-on collision just north of Silverthorne ends in five individuals transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital

Five individuals were transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 30 after a head-on collision on Colorado Highway 9 just north of Silverthorne. According to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler, a red Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was traveling southbound when it crossed over the centerline and collided with a northbound white GMC Sierra pickup at mile marker 111.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
9NEWS

2 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Eagle County

EDWARDS, Colo. — A man and a woman died in a suspected murder-suicide in Edwards Friday, the Eagle County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. to a report of gunshots fired in the Lake Creek Village area. They found a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound and...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Two dead after shooting in Edwards

Editor’s note: This article discusses death by suicide, and some people might find it triggering. If you or someone you know is in crisis, Your Hope Center has professionally trained clinicians available 24/7 to support people in Eagle County who are navigating difficult times. Your Hope Center can be reached at 970-306-4673. Additional help can be found with Speak Up, Reach Out and Colorado Crisis Services, which can be reached via phone at 844-493-8255 or by texting TALK to 38255.
EDWARDS, CO

