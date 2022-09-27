Read full article on original website
Aspen Daily News
Snow forecast takes shape for Aspen-Snowmass
Roaring Fork Valley residents might have plenty of incentives to give their ski passes a good workout this winter, according to meteorologists. Aspen Weather, a hyper-local forecasting service focused on the middle and upper Roaring Fork Valley, foresees snowfall coming in at 10% above average this winter, Oct. 1 to May 1, according to its winter outlook.
HEARD LOUD AND CLEAR: Iconic Colorado destination to require permit for camping
According to the US Forest Service, an overnight fee for some heavily-trafficked parts of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass wilderness has been approved. This fee program is designed to help officials better manage and protect this extremely popular Aspen-area destination, which spans 181,535 acres and is home to 26 trailheads leading to 173 miles of trails.
aspenpublicradio.org
Aspen Film to buy the Isis Theatre
It was opening night for the 2022 Aspen Film Fest, and Susan Wrubel had the jitters. Not necessarily for the start of the festival, though. Before Aspen Film’s executive and artistic director could head to the kickoff party, she had to find out whether Aspen City Council would vote for Aspen Film to buy the Isis Theater from the city.
Colorado search and rescue team saves hiker without entering field
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a 24-year-old hiker was 'rescued' in the Aspen area following a mission that didn't require actually sending any crew members into the field. On September 26, a 24-year-old female hiker got lost on the backside of Castle Peak as she was attempting to...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs’ trash pick-up switching to ‘pay as you throw’ with free recycling pickup
The city of Glenwood Springs will be switching to a single-trash hauling company and will begin charging more for larger bin sizes — but will start collecting recycling for free. The program aims to reduce the amount of recyclable waste going to the South Canyon Landfill and delay any...
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel
Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
boulderreportinglab.org
Louisville seeks to become second Colorado city to ban gas in new commercial buildings
This summer, Crested Butte became the first municipality in Colorado to ban natural gas in new buildings. Other than cooking in commercial kitchens, everything in the mountain town’s new structures must be achieved electrically. If it had been up to Ashley Stolzmann, however, Boulder’s neighbor would have taken gold.
Summit Daily News
Head-on collision just north of Silverthorne ends in five individuals transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital
Five individuals were transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 30 after a head-on collision on Colorado Highway 9 just north of Silverthorne. According to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler, a red Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was traveling southbound when it crossed over the centerline and collided with a northbound white GMC Sierra pickup at mile marker 111.
2 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Eagle County
EDWARDS, Colo. — A man and a woman died in a suspected murder-suicide in Edwards Friday, the Eagle County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. to a report of gunshots fired in the Lake Creek Village area. They found a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound and...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: Rifle police respond to juvenile assault incident at downtown park, suspect detained
Rifle police responded at about 5 p.m. Thursday to a serious assault involving juveniles at Centennial Park in downtown Rifle, near the middle school, according to a Rifle Police Department news release. “Two female juveniles engaged in a verbal argument that quickly escalated into a physical altercation,” an updated release...
Editor’s note: This article discusses death by suicide, and some people might find it triggering. If you or someone you know is in crisis, Your Hope Center has professionally trained clinicians available 24/7 to support people in Eagle County who are navigating difficult times. Your Hope Center can be reached at 970-306-4673. Additional help can be found with Speak Up, Reach Out and Colorado Crisis Services, which can be reached via phone at 844-493-8255 or by texting TALK to 38255.
