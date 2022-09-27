ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Zacks.com

Global Partners LP (GLP) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know

GLP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $24.75, moving -0.72% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Zacks.com

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

CNQ - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $46.57, moving -0.34% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com

Key Reasons to Retain Danaher (DHR) Stock in Your Portfolio

DHR - Free Report) is backed by multiple tailwinds despite some margin pressure due to raw material cost inflation and supply chain disruptions. DHR is benefiting from strong performance of the Life Sciences segment due to healthy demand for bioprocessing products. The bioprocessing business is poised to benefit from high activity levels from early-stage research to later-stage development and production. The company expects healthy demand for products related to molecular testing and higher non-COVID testing volumes to aid the Diagnostics segment.
Zacks.com

SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

SBOW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.88, moving +1.82% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy...
Zacks.com

Is Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com

Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

NOC - Free Report) closed at $470.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.03% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading,...
Zacks.com

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Stock Moves -1.5%: What You Should Know

CLF - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $13.77, moving -1.5% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%. Heading into today, shares of...
Zacks.com

Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know

ACGL - Free Report) closed at $45.54, marking a -0.63% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the property and...
Zacks.com

Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stock Moves -1.64%: What You Should Know

GPOR - Free Report) closed at $87.97, marking a -1.64% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.11% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%. Heading into today, shares of the natural gas producer...
Zacks.com

Do Options Traders Know Something About Hecla Mining (HL) Stock We Don't?

HL - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $1.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com

Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Zacks.com

Carlisle (CSL) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

CSL - Free Report) closed at $280.41, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares of the diversified manufacturer had lost...
Zacks.com

3 IT Services Stocks to Buy From a Challenging Industry

CDW - Free Report) , EPAM Systems (. NTNX - Free Report) . Robust spending on cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), cyber security, data and analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation is driving industry-wide growth. Solid demand for advanced IT-service infrastructure solutions for remote working and digital healthcare has been benefiting the prospects of the industry participants.
Zacks.com

Newmont Corporation (NEM) Stock Moves -1.02%: What You Should Know

NEM - Free Report) closed at $41.76, marking a -1.02% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%. Heading into today, shares of the gold and copper miner had gained...
Zacks.com

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Stock Moves -1.32%: What You Should Know

FTCH - Free Report) closed at $7.45, marking a -1.32% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost...
Zacks.com

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

NEX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $7.37, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Zacks.com

Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AMPS - Free Report) closed at $11.01, marking a +1.38% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.12% in the...
Zacks.com

Should Value Investors Buy bpost (BPOSY) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
