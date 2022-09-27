The View’s Whoopi Goldberg blasts producer who tries to cut her off in tense moment on live TV

THE View’s Whoopi Goldberg has blasted one of the show’s producers for trying to cut her off on live TV.

Fans have called out the tense moment between the moderator, 66, and her behind-the-scenes colleague on Tuesday.

Toward the end of the first segment, Whoopi appeared to be wrapping things up to head to commercial when someone off-camera tried to help her move things along.

The go-to-commercial music started playing as the moderator was still talking, and she blasted the person in charge of the sound for turning it on and turning it up.

She stopped what she was saying to her View co-hosts once the music started and slammed: “You don’t have to turn it that loud!”

Holding her hands up, an angry Whoopi started looking up at the ceiling and then out at the rest of the room.

The other hosts just all laughed, and then Sunny Hostin agreed with Whoopi, saying, “It is so loud!”

The moderator then continued: “I mean, come on!

“You know I was getting ready to take a breath to go and then you put on the music?”

She finally turned her attention to those at home and to taking the show to commercial as wanted, looking into the camera and saying: “We’ll be right back.”

Fans had a field day with Whoopi’s reaction to the loud music, taking to social media to comment on the whole scene.

One viewer simply tweeted: “OMG lol ‘You didn't hafta turn the music up THAT loud’”

A second wrote: “‘You didn't have to turn it up THAT loud’ - Whoopi Goldberg on the going to commercial music they started playing to make her hurry up on #TheView lol”

“Lmao, Whoopi with the music,” a third fan commented.

One said, “Lmao they blasted Whoopi with the music,” while another replied: “I Love how she Checked'em.... Her point was Head on!!!!”

Earlier this month, producers were prompted to quickly cut to commercial after the show's hosts made inappropriate comments.

The ladies were discussing a new survey that revealed the number of times the average person sends dirty texts to the wrong recipient.

The hosts seemed amused by the topic, which eventually led to the panel talking about the "wiener pics" they've received from strangers online.

The conversation amplified when Sunny, 53, revealed that she was sent a graphic photo on WhatsApp from someone she didn't know.

"I did receive a weeny pic on WhatsApp," Sunny shared.

"Anybody we know?" co-host Joy Behar joked, seeming interested.

"I don't know who it was. I went [shrieked], and then I just blocked the person," Sunny explained.

Joy wasn't ready to move on from the subject just yet as she continued to pry about the mystery snap.

"Why was it a distorted wiener? What was wrong with it?" the 79-year-old asked.

Producers eventually stepped in by cueing Joy to cut to commercial.

"Brian is saying cut it now, so should we go to break, Brian? Brian, it's time," Joy asked, looking over to the show's executive producer, Bryan Teta, standing off-stage.

The camera flashed to Brian, who nodded his head in agreement that it was time to wrap up the conversation.

