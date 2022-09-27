ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

I’m a controversial mom – I cuss in front of my kids, let my six-year-old wear makeup & give my son, five, chores

By Nadgeena Jerome
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yih7v_0iCldFd800

A WOMAN has shared her take on a few of her controversial parenting methods in a funny video.

The young mother shared her list of unpopular habits on TikTok that many parents can relate to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wkWql_0iCldFd800
TikTok user MaKenze Stephenson shares five controversial parenting things she does with viewers Credit: TikTok

Boy mom Makenze Stephenson gives viewers on TikTok a little bit of humor as she shares five controversial parenting things she does.

Some of the hot takes were so relatable that even those without kids could understand where she was coming from.

The comedic TikTok video shed a light on the everyday difficulties of being a parent and the liberties sometimes they take to make it easier.

"Okay, I saw this trend going around and I'm going to do it. It's like, five things that I do at my house and with my kids, that other people think probably make me a bad parent," Stephenson says at the start of the video.

The first thing she tells viewers has to do with the type of music she plays in the car and how she doesn't filter her tastes when she's with her kids.

"The first one is we listen to bad music together," she states.

When she's in the car with her son, Weston, they're known to enjoy a few non-pg-13 songs.

Some of their favorites are Dance Monkey by Tones and I, Lonely by Speaker Knockerz, Yes Indeed by Drake and Lil Baby, and Old Town Road by Lil Nas X.

The second piece of "bad parenting" she shares is that she disciplines her children.

"If they need a spanking, they're gonna get it," she bluntly states.

The third thing she admits is that she gives her children melatonin to fall asleep, which is actually a controversial idea that puts many parents on opposing viewpoints.

"If Weston is off the wall and flipping out and he's not gonna go to sleep, he's getting dosed," Stephenson declares.

The fourth parenting unpopular opinion she shares is that she has a strict rule with her children that if they don't eat their dinner, then they're not eating at all for the evening.

As she moves onto her last controversial parenting topic, she does waver a bit with the idea of how bad it is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BYQjE_0iCldFd800
Stephenson plays controversial music in the car, disciplines her kids, and doses them with melatonin to fall asleep Credit: TikTok

"Hit and be hit. That means that if little Sally hits my kid, he is taught to whop the sh*t out of her," she boldly explains.

Though she enforces this rule, she does note after that her son is a sweetheart and actually wouldn't hurt a fly, especially a girl because "he says it's mean."

Her other son Walker, on the other hand, is a dynamo and firecracker that she says wouldn't have a problem following that rule.

Her parenting viewpoints were highly favored by those in the comment section with many voicing their support for her anecdotes.

"#1 as you should, #2 as you should, #3 get you some sleep," one viewer commented.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VT2tT_0iCldFd800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IPj13_0iCldFd800

"SAME SAME SAME," another added.

"I'm glad I'm not the only mom like this," another voiced.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas X
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Drake
The US Sun

I refused to swap seats when a woman demanded I move so she could sit next to her husband on the plane – who’s right?

A WOMAN has told she refused to give up her seat to a stranger who demanded to be sat next to her husband on a long-haul flight. Taking to TikTok to share her story, the passenger explained how he was expected to give up her seat at the front of the plane, in exchange for one at the back on the aircraft on a flight from Los Angeles to Sydney.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chores#Same Same#Cosmetics#Tiktok
Tracey Folly

Woman tricks husband into coming home early by letting teen daughter drive his new car past baseball game he's watching

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother loved my grandfather very much, but she was jealous and possessive. When my grandfather was home, my grandmother was happy. If went somewhere without her, like a local neighborhood baseball game, for example, she was inconsolable.
Mary Duncan

Enraged woman kicks brother out of house because her dog would rather sleep with him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I think it’s an unpopular opinion to have, but I don’t like dogs. I think they are too much work for their worth as a pet companion, they smell, they shed, they drool, you have to facilitate their bathroom usage… it’s not for me.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Elle Silver

Wife Claims Sleeping on a Fold-Out Couch in a Separate Bedroom From Her Husband Has Helped Her Marriage

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio. A woman took to Mumsnet, an internet forum for parents, to declare that she hasn't slept better since she left the bed she once shared with her husband. She now sleeps in her son's room on a fold-out couch. Instead of waking up all night to various disturbances from her husband, she sleeps soundly. No more listening to her husband's snoring, enduring his fidgeting in bed, or freezing from the cold draft from the window he likes to keep open.
RadarOnline

Police Report Reveals 'Basketball Wives' Star Brooke Bailey's Daughter Was Wearing Her Seat Belt When Benz Collided With Tractor Trailer

Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey's daughter was wearing her seat belt when the Mercedes-Benz S550 she was riding passenger in collided with a tractor-trailer, RadarOnline.com has learned. The accident took place on September 25 at around 3:17 AM. RadarOnline.com has discovered the male driver also perished, and he was wearing his seat belt as well.According to Memphis Police, the Mercedes was traveling 65 miles per hour when it hit the tractor-trailer from behind. The driver was the owner of the vehicle, and his front airbag deployed upon impact, RadarOnline.com has learned. Bailey's front airbag was also deployed during the tragic...
ACCIDENTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
775K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy