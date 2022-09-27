Read full article on original website
Electric Crews From Missouri Heading To Help Residents Affected By Ian
Electric crews from Missouri are on their way south to help restore power to millions of people who lost it thanks to Hurricane Ian. Utility officials say they will initially stage outside where the storm is still active then once the storm moves on they’ll get specific assignments.
FBI Data Shows Missouri Is 6th Highest In The Nation For Violent Crime
The FBI has released data on violent crime across the nation in 2020 and it indicates that Missouri had the 6th highest rate in the nation. An analysis shows the state recorded more than 33,385 violent crimes and that equals around 543 crimes per 100,000 residents. A University of Missouri...
Lake Residents Fear The Worst From Ian Landfall In Ft. Myers
While we might be enjoying chamber of commerce weather here at Lake of the Ozarks, those who have family and friends in Florida are keeping a close eye on the aftermath of Hurricane Ian…. Chris Harrell-Riggs, who lives in the Clearwater-St. Pete area, has seen his share of tropical events...
