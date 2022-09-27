Read full article on original website
Chipotle’s robot chef “Chippy” officially debuts in Orange County
Nowadays, robots can achieve amazing things — whether it’s assembling an entire vehicle, shuttling room service dinner around a hotel or shaking up a strong cocktail, robot workers are taking over the service industry. So on your next Chipotle run, don’t be surprised if you catch a robot in the kitchen, swiftly whipping up your […]
surfcityusa.com
Best BBQ Restaurants in Huntington Beach
What makes a great plate of barbecue is hotly debated. Some say it's all about the meat — that tender and tasty bite that's a cut above. For others, it comes down to the region, rubs or sauces lending a distinct flavor to your plate. So, where can you...
Eater
14 Restaurants for Crispy, Cheesy Pizza in Long Beach
Long Beach is nothing if not a tight-knit community, so it should come as no surprise that this city close to the ocean is home to so many quality independent pizza joints, both new and old. Local diners love to support their own, and with hundreds of thousands of area residents, it’s easy to find styles that range from thin and New York-adjacent to Detroit squares to Chicago creations. There are carnitas pizzas, sourdough pizzas, and even pizzas topped with Thai curry, proving that there really is a slice for everybody in the diverse Long Beach pizza scene. For a look at the best pizza in Los Angeles proper, head here.
iebusinessdaily.com
Vacant MoVal restaurant to get new tenant
A Mexican food restaurant chain has purchased a fully-equipped restaurant in Moreno Valley. Kalaveras Mexican Cuisine & Bar bought a former Woody’s Restaurant for $2.7 million, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. The restaurant, at 23060 Alessandro Blvd., covers 8,900 square feet and has been vacant...
Pacific Airshow to bring thrilling family-friendly fun to Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach is gearing up for the Pacific Airshow this weekend and it's guaranteed to be jam-packed with excitement.
Fast Casual
Apola Greek Grill opening 5th location
Irvine, California-based Apola Greek Grill is welcoming Caroline Daniel, a former owner of three independent restaurants in Glendale and Pasadena, as its latest franchise partner. "[Apola CEO Yianni] Stefano described his family roots with such passion that it left a strong impression on me since we live by the same...
oc-breeze.com
California Wine Festival returns to Huntington Beach November 11-12, 2022
California Wine Festival, Southern California’s premier wine festival event producer, announces its return to Huntington Beach for two days of oceanfront tasting events on Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12. Guests will be able to sample offerings from winemaking regions across California, paired with gourmet food selections from many of Orange County’s fine dining restaurants while experiencing lifestyle exhibitors, live entertainment and expansive coastal views amid Surf City USA’s award-winning beaches.
andnowuknow.com
Stater Bros. Markets Opens Newest Location in Riverside, California; Pete Van Helden Comments
SAN BERNARDINO, CA - Hold onto your hats Southern California, a new retail location has sprouted up! Recently, Stater Bros. Markets announced the grand opening of its newest store in Riverside, California, which will take place September 28. “With this new store in Riverside, we’re reinvesting into the community to...
longbeachlocalnews.com
Grocery Outlet Bargain Market Opens Newest Store In Long Beach
Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, an extreme-value grocery. retailer, has officially opened its newest location today on Willow Street in Long Beach. The store has helped create up to 33 new jobs in the community and provides big savings on name. brands, and high-quality merchandise for local consumers. Grocery Outlet offers...
NBC Los Angeles
‘Vampirates,' a Dastardly Dinner Show, Drops Anchor in Buena Park
Pirates have starred at the center of so many of our stories, our movies, our TV shows, and the occasional amazing attraction, too. Perhaps the ye olde idea of adventuring upon the high seas intrigues us or our imaginations are seriously stoked by the outlandish look, parlance, and social niceties (or not-so-niceties) of these ocean-roaming figures.
progressivegrocer.com
Stater Bros. Opens New SoCal Supermarket
Stater Bros. Markets will hold the grand opening of its new store in Riverside, Calif., on Sept. 28. Located at 7200 Arlington Ave., #102, the store occupies 49,480 square feet of a former 94,500-square-foot Kmart building. The new location replaces a Stater Bros. store in the Riverside community that originally...
foxla.com
These 2 California cities made Fortune's list of 'Best Places to Live for Families'
LOS ANGELES - Families looking to settle down in California must consider a variety of factors when looking for the right city - from the best schools to low crime rates, there are multiple things that are taken into consideration. Fortune recently released its list of 25 Best Places to...
Neighbors helping neighbors: Backstreet Restaurant in Riverside starts pay-it-forward project
A family-owned restaurant in Riverside has built up a lot of traditions over its half-century of service. But the new owner of Backstreet Restaurant has added another tradition to help customers and neighbors -- paying it forward.
foxla.com
Anaheim approves $4B 'OC Vibe' entertainment district near Honda Center
ANAHEIM, Calif. - The controversial plan to develop Angel Stadium may have fallen through, but their neighbors have big plans. The Anaheim City Council approved a $4 billion development project surrounding the Honda Center. Dubbed ocV!BE, the 100-acre site will feature a concert hall, 35 restaurants, 2 hotels, 1,500 housing...
Avenue 26 night market settling in at Pico Rivera Sports Arena
There were plenty of food options for people visiting the Avenue 26 Night Market Saturday at its new location. The night market has been held at the Pico Rivera Sports Arena for months now after it was shut down by the City of Angeles and kicked out of its original location in Lincoln Heights. "We really did want to prove a point and show that we can come together and do it well and thankfully after a year it's looking like we got there and the next step is to keep it going," Saul Peralta told CBSLA Reporter Rick Montanez.The new home for the market is providing a safe haven for some vendors like Ignacio Torres. He was stabbed over a year ago for no reason during an attack in Boyle Heights. Torres told Montanez that he's happy to be working again at the market again and said he feels safe at the new location. Moreover, with the help of Peralta and his family more than 70 vendors have been able to set up shop at the market's new home. With more vendors, there is no shortage of food options for folks looking to get their taste buds on some tasty food.
Knott's Berry Farm Allowing Five Chaperoned Guests for Halloween Event
Knott's Berry Farm updated its chaperone policy Wednesday for the park's popular Knott's Scary Farm Halloween event, allowing those 21 and over to chaperone up to five guests age 17 and younger instead of four.
thelog.com
Top Corner: Tuna up the Party in Newport Beach
NEWPORT BEACH— “The Thunderbird 2-Day Overnight Charter with @danawharfrodandreelclub was epic!” said an Aug. 30 Newport Landing Facebook post. “Seventy-six Bluefin Tuna between 35-90lbs, and 10+ over 200lbs. 17 yellowtail, 38 Dorado, 54 Calico Bass & 39 Bonito.”. Newport Landing Sportfishing Photo.
ocmomblog.com
Experience the Pacific Airshow with Exclusive Viewing at The Waterfront Beach Resort
Reserve exclusive, premiere seating at The Waterfront Beach Resort, a Hilton Hotel in Huntington Beach to watch the renowned Pacific Airshow on Friday, September 30 through Sunday, October 2. Three of the hotel’s venues, The Wave, Offshore 9 and Pacific Terrace, are offering viewing packages to experience the incredible feats of aviation taking place over the Pacific all weekend.
Irwindale Speedway Sold to LA Developer, Could Turn Into Industrial Park
Larry Chen/Formula DriftThere are no plans to change anything about the iconic track—for now.
architecturaldigest.com
Tour a “Luxury Fun House” in Laguna Beach, California
AD100 interior designer Michelle Nussbaumer’s more-is-more approach to decoration feels either inspired by the Pacific Ocean’s magnitude or like a brazen attempt to be the equal of the irrepressible view at this cliff-hugging vacation home in Laguna Beach. “This house is really something very different for the family,” says Nussbaumer, who has worked on the multigenerational family’s other properties for almost two decades. “[They] raised [their] kids in more traditional homes, and now that there are grandchildren around, it’s the era of the luxury fun house.”
