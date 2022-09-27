Bad news for Donald Trump this week as a Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that the majority of voters do not think he should run in 2024, given the myriad of legal problems he is facing. His support within the Republican Party has also waned from the bump it received following the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago.In another court filing by Mr Trump’s legal team, it was revealed that he hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents at his Palm Beach home. The filing was to argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO