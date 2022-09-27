Ex-deputy, ex-Lawrence police officer could lose certification for alleged biased policing of young women

Lois Marie Windett Hamilton, 83, of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas passed away September 26, 2022. Born in Eudora, Kansas to the late Fred and Marie Neis, Lois never stopped thinking of her beloved birthplace as home. Lois grew up working alongside her father on the family farm, graduated from Eudora High School in 1957 and shortly after bought her first farm at 19 years old. With an aptitude for understanding property and genius business savvy, Lois would be part of many ventures including owning the Eudora lumberyard, taking over distressed hardware stores, buying struggling hotels, investing in small companies before they got large (Lowes, Home Depot), and land- lots of land.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO