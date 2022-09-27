Ex-deputy, ex-Lawrence police officer could lose certification for alleged biased policing of young women

Read full article on original website
Prosecutors persist in Topeka double-murder case despite vexed jurors, flawed testimony, no science
TOPEKA — As juror Ben Alford listened to Terri Anderson’s sensational story at last month’s high-profile double-murder trial in Topeka, he scribbled a big “WTF” in his notes. The decision by prosecutors to place Anderson on the stand, even though they knew her story lacked...
Boarding schools for Native American children left ‘a lot of wounds’ that are still fresh today, panelists say
The harms of federal Native American boarding schools did not stop when those who survived eventually left them, panelists said during a virtual forum Friday afternoon. Sept. 30, Orange Shirt Day, is a day of remembrance designated to honor children who never returned home, as well as those who live with lasting trauma from federal boarding schools. University of Kansas and Haskell Indian Nations University educators discussed the lasting effects during a Zoom panel on Friday.
KU Indigenous Studies students call for action after ancestral remains discovered in campus museum collections
Several University of Kansas students in the Indigenous Studies Program (ISP) this week hand-delivered an open letter to KU administrators, stating their frustrations with the university’s handling of Native American human remains in its possession. In addition to more than 200 unidentified Native American individuals’ remains and associated funerary...
Cordley Elementary’s Hawk Families share diversity through book groups, inclusive stories
A new set of picture books this school year at Cordley Elementary will be used to bridge age gaps and experiences. Cross-age groups known as Hawk Families have launched for monthly get-togethers aimed at highlighting the unique lived experiences and diversity of Cordley’s students and families. Just before dismissal...
Kansas public university, community and technical college headcount declines by 1%
TOPEKA — Enrollment at state universities, community colleges and technical colleges in Kansas this fall semester dwindled 1% to accentuate a five-year decline in student headcount of more than 9%, officials said Thursday. The Kansas Board of Regents, which has oversight roles among seven universities, 19 community colleges and...
Obituary: Lois Hamilton
Lois Marie Windett Hamilton, 83, of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas passed away September 26, 2022. Born in Eudora, Kansas to the late Fred and Marie Neis, Lois never stopped thinking of her beloved birthplace as home. Lois grew up working alongside her father on the family farm, graduated from Eudora High School in 1957 and shortly after bought her first farm at 19 years old. With an aptitude for understanding property and genius business savvy, Lois would be part of many ventures including owning the Eudora lumberyard, taking over distressed hardware stores, buying struggling hotels, investing in small companies before they got large (Lowes, Home Depot), and land- lots of land.
Lawrence Sustainability Action Network’s Electric Vehicle Showcase to return Sunday
Lawrence community members can get a closer look and learn about a variety of electric vehicles at a showcase on Sunday at South Park. According to the Sustainability Action Network, electric vehicles are one of the most effective ways to reduce petroleum use and climate heating emissions. This event will close out National Drive Electric Week, which is Sept. 23 through Oct. 2.
Photos: Rock Chalk Block Party
Jayhawk fans of all ages gathered on Mass Street Friday night for the inaugural Rock Chalk Block Party. The celebration was planned ahead of KU’s homecoming game against Iowa State. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. The Marching Jayhawks will perform in a pregame show starting at 2:10 p.m., and a flyover is planned for 2:20 p.m.
‘We’ve been coming forever’: KU fans share tailgating necessities ahead of homecoming game
It’s homecoming weekend in Lawrence, and fans showed up in full force to cheer on the Kansas Jayhawks as they take on the Iowa State Cyclones. Energized by a 4-0 win streak, the crowd was celebrating with games, barbecue, music, and more, all around the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and surrounding neighborhoods.
