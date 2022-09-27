Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Richland Community College receives $3.2 million to expand nursing program
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Richland Community College will receive a $3.2 million grant from the Decatur Memorial Foundation. The fund will be used to expand their nursing programs by creating EnRich Healthcare. Officials say the goal of the program is to grow enrollment in nursing and clinical programs by...
newschannel20.com
Learning loss: How is it affecting students?
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Learning loss is not a new concept to those in the education industry. Due to students being away from a normal classroom experience for so long during the pandemic, it is now being seen on a greater scale. "Research kind of defines learning loss as a...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Crosspoint Human Services Cuts Ribbon for New North Logan Facility
It’s a busy time for Crosspoint Human Services. Not only are they busy with their Supply Drive all through October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month, but they also cut the ribbon this past Friday for their new Professional Therapy Services building at 309 North Logan. Crosspoint CEO Lisa Rhodes said a big donation from the Julius W. Hegeler II Foundation made this possible.
WCIA
Champaign County Active Aging Week
Officially Age-Friendly Champaign-Urbana is a group of community stakeholders dedicated to attaining “Age-Friendly” status from the World Health Organization and AARP” – – -which we achieved! Our leadership is from the U of I’s Center on Health, Aging, And Disability. Our committee is made...
Women support women at boutique fair
CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA)– An event raised money for a domestic violence organization. It’s all about women supporting women. The first Tres Chic Boutique was at the I Hotel in Champaign. A portion of tonight’s money goes to Courage Connection to help families who have faced domestic violence. Businesses from across Central Illinois set up booths […]
newschannel20.com
Unit 4 looking to replace School Choice Program
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Unit 4 School District is looking into getting rid of the School Choice Program in their elementary schools to tackle the lack of socio-economic diversity in their schools. This means, if this passes, over half of Unit 4 students will be going to a different school next year.
Champaign Co. announces official trick-or-treat hours
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The end of September means Champaign County is only one month away from Halloween. The County Board is already planning for the holiday by announcing this year’s official trick-or-treat hours on Friday. The tradition will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. These hours follow a […]
newschannel20.com
Coat Drive Saturday morning in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Scott Bechtel Group and Champaign County Salvation Army are hosting their 19th annual "Coat the Community" coat drive. They've seen how families have struggled to pay for much-needed goods through the pandemic, and they believe a coat shouldn't be one of them. "Let's recycle...
newschannel20.com
Pop-up library comes to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Library left its brick and mortar location and hit the streets. Springfield hosted a pop-up Library Wednesday morning at 1100 South Grand Avenue East. Residents could check out and return materials, sign up for a library card or renew an old one. “The...
nowdecatur.com
September 30 is Last Day to Apply for Small Home Improvement Program
September 29, 2022 – Friday, September 30, is the last day to pick up and fill out an application for the Small Home Improvement Program. The City of Decatur launched its owner-occupied Small Home Improvement Program (SHIP) and residents can now apply for assistance to make necessary repairs to their homes.
Hunting for painted rocks coming to a close
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — For a second year, the Champaign Park District put on a scavenger hunt involving painted rocks called #ParksRock, ending on Oct. 3. The community painted rocks and hid them throughout parks in Champaign for children to find. This year they expanded their program to include four scavenger hunts, with 30 rocks […]
WAND TV
Decatur firefighters need help filling the boot for MDA
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Firefighters Local 505 is collecting funds for Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). On Friday, Sept. 30 firefighters will be at Mound and U.S. 51 in Decatur collecting funds and raising awareness for effective treatments and therapies. "This is a great opportunity to not only raise money...
Woman finds biological son after 26 years through Illinois Facebook group
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Bloomington, Illinois woman has been reunited with her biological son after 26 years thanks to a post on a Rockford Facebook page. Jen Middlebrooks was 19 in 1996 when she gave birth to a boy she named JayCe. Now 46, Middlebrooks says she immediately fell in love with her son but […]
Hurricane Ian: Champaign floral shops pivoting their supplies
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — People in Illinois are feeling the impact of Hurricane Ian, and one florist in Champaign is prepared to pivot. Andrea Hunt-Shelton, C-U Flower House’s owner, said in warmer months, many of their flowers come from the area, but when cooler months roll around, a lot come from Ecuador and Miami. They […]
newschannel20.com
Taste of History returns to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Friday is the last day to get tickets for the Decatur Taste of History. Taste of History is an event where you explore five of Decatur's historic sites while enjoying food and drinks at each location. Tickets are $45 and you can purchase them in...
Danville veteran takes honor flight to Washington D.C.
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville veteran got to take the trip of a lifetime earlier this week. Vietnam veteran Kenneth Hunter II was selected to go on an honor flight from Springfield to Washington D.C. on Tuesday courtesy of Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. His son got to make the trip with him. Hunter […]
Herald & Review
Decatur school board violated state law, attorney general says
DECATUR — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released a decision late Friday afternoon that the Decatur Public Schools Board of Education violated state law by holding discussions and making decisions about a proposed new Dennis School in Lincoln Park. Continue to the bottom of this story to read the...
WAND TV
Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area
CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
A project approved 6 years ago is close to the finish line
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- A project six years in the making is close to being finished. It’s the Central North Fields project in Champaign. It was part of the district’s referendum. Crews have been building a field for soccer and the marching band and one for softball. It’s where the old YMCA sat, not far from […]
Exotic dancers sue Tuscola gentleman’s club for wages, tips
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — A gentleman’s club in Tuscola refuses to pay its exotic dancers for their work and instead requires them to pay management a “kickback” fee for each shift, according to a federal class action lawsuit filed Monday. The dancers claim Dirt Cheap, Inc., the ironically named company that runs The Hideout Club, […]
