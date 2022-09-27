Read full article on original website
KKTV
Pueblo County worst in Colorado at buckling up according to recent study
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A recent study by the Colorado Department of Transportation has found that Pueblo County is the worst in the state when it comes to buckling up. The study found that roughly 68 percent of Pueblo drivers buckle up, compared to the national average of around 90 percent. Additionally, the Colorado Department of Transportation says that 17 unbuckled Pueblo drivers have died in traffic fatalities year-to-date.
KKTV
Colorado families affected by Hurricane Ian
9/28/22 along Corinth Drive in Colorado Springs. FBI operation that was approved by the court, no other info available as of 5:25 p.m. Flooding, damage and more storm effects were visible in a number of videos out of Florida after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday. Updated: 10 hours ago.
KKTV
Boy reported missing for a 2nd time in 2 days southeast of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating 11-year-old Romeo. Romeo was reported missing southeast of Colorado Springs on Wednesday, but returned home. On Thursday at about 3:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office said he was once again missing.
KKTV
Grave for Medal of Honor recipient in Pueblo restored and enhanced
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A group of veterans and community members came together to restore the grave for a Medal of Honor recipient in Pueblo. The Roselawn Foundation, TREA Pueblo, veterans and others worked to restore the gravesite of Warren Dockum at Roselawn cemetery. Dockum fought in the Civil War and received his citation for valor at Sayler’s Creek. According to a representative with the Roselawn Foundation, Dockum is the only known Medal of Honor recipient buried in Pueblo.
KKTV
Friday Night Endzone: week six
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Week six of the high school football season is in the books! Two #1 ranked teams in our area win in dominant fashion, once again. Plus, two powerhouses who haven’t met since 2017 clash in a defensive battle.
KKTV
Jazz 93.5 FM celebrates 5 years with birthday bash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (News Release) - Jazz 93.5 celebrates its 5th year on the local airwaves in Colorado Springs by holding a FREE celebration as music of all kinds and art come together for a day full of fun from 2-5:30 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2022 (in honor of October is Arts Month) at the Ent Center for the Arts at UCCS. Plus, they will be welcoming the Janis Siegel Trio in concert at 6:30 p.m. for a one-night-only ticketed event in the Shockley Zalabak Theater. Nine-time Grammy award winner, Janis Siegel is an American jazz vocalist, best known as a member of The Manhattan Transfer. She’ll be joined with TMT co-founder Addison Frei (piano) and Dylan Shamat (bass). The trio plays a pleasing, sultry mix of American jazz. From the 1970s to the early 1980s, the Manhattan Transfer were the hottest thing swingin’. Inspired by earlier jazz vocal groups such as Lambert, Hendricks, and Ross and the Andrews Sisters, the quartet took the revived style into the mainstream and won several Grammys along the way.”We are ecstatic to be able to combine our 5th Birthday Bash with the first day of arts month,” says Stephanie Horton, Jazz 93.5 General Manager. “Our mission is not only to serve our listeners by providing great jazz music, but to uplift all artists and arts organization in our community. Jazz 93.5 has much to celebrate this year and we can’t wait to do it with our listeners.”The lineup of artists for the daytime activities include JJ Sechan of Alpenglow Music Program; The Stick Horses; Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, musicians from the Colorado Springs Conservatory, local painters Karen Mosbacher and Sarah Wright, among others. The daytime program is free and open to the public. Cookies and lemonade will be served. At 6:30 p.m. opening the evenings concert is the Jazz 93.5 Host Band followed by a champagne toast and cake at intermission. The Janis Siegel Trio will perform for approximately 75 minutes. Tickets for the concert range from $35-$75, and can be purchased from the Ent Center Box Office at 5225 N. Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO or online at https://tickets.entcenterforthearts.org/3831.
KKTV
WATCH - Colorado Springs man, former NSA employee arrested by FBI on espionage related charges
WATCH - Colorado Springs man, former NSA employee arrested by FBI on espionage related charges
KKTV
Air Force Academy Visitor Center renamed to Hosmer Visitor Center to honor a ‘man of many firsts’ at the Academy
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (USAFA Release) - The U.S. Air Force Academy’s new visitor center near the North Gate was named for Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Bradley C. Hosmer ‘59, a man of many firsts at the Academy, thanks to a generous gift to the Air Force Academy Foundation from Jerry ‘70 and Pam Bruni of Colorado Springs.
KKTV
FBI activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI wasn’t able to share a lot of information about an incident taking place in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. At about 4:30 p.m. KKTV 11 News viewers started reaching out about law enforcement activity along Corinth Drive. The neighborhood is on the northeast side of the city off Templeton Gap Road to the east of Austin Bluffs Parkway.
KKTV
COMOM offers up free dental work in Pueblo on Saturday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Mission of Mercy (COMOM) is offering up free dental work to the public on Friday and Saturday. The free offer is taking place at the Event Center for the Colorado State Fairgrounds, 1001 Beulah Avenue, on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The doors open both days at 6 a.m. and patients are being treated on a first-come-first-served basis. Patients will be required to take a rapid COVID test at the door and anyone attending can expect some wait times. The event features 100 chairs and covers everything from cleanings to minor oral surgery.
KKTV
Big R employee run over south of Colorado Springs, search for suspects underway
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for suspects is underway after authorities in El Paso County say a Big R employee was run over by a Chevy Impala on Thursday. The sheriff’s office is reporting the incident happened at about 3:50 p.m. at the store south of Colorado Springs, 165 Fontaine Boulevard. According to people who called the sheriff’s office, a white man with face tattoos, a black man and two white women stole from the store. When citizens tried blocking the vehicle the suspects were in, it is believed the man with face tattoos started ramming other vehicles around him to get out.
KKTV
MISSING: 13-year-old girl last seen east of Colorado Springs in El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 13-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday morning and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help. A photo of Nayana Noble is at the top of this article. Authorities say she left her home from the 1000 block of Western Drive east of Colorado Springs at about 12:05 in the morning. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, green pajama pants and white shoes.
KKTV
Alcohol, speed suspected in rollover crash south of Colorado Springs Thursday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Alcohol and speed are suspected factors in a rollover crash south of Colorado Springs Thursday morning. Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted about a rollover crash near Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. and Highway 115. Two people were taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after being extracted from the car by firefighters. A third person was able to exit the car on their own.
KKTV
Pueblo Police investigate a shooting Thursday on the south side of the city
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was seriously injured following a shooting in Pueblo on Thursday. Police didn’t share what time the shooting occurred, but stated it happened in the 1700 block of E. Routt Avenue. The neighborhood is between E. Orman Avenue and I-25. “Investigations and Crime...
KKTV
Deadly shooting involving Colorado Springs police in December of 2021 justified by District Attorney’s Office
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer’s use of deadly force was justified, according to a report released on Friday by the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. A man was shot an killed by police while he was reportedly armed with a knife on Dec....
