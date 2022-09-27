COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (News Release) - Jazz 93.5 celebrates its 5th year on the local airwaves in Colorado Springs by holding a FREE celebration as music of all kinds and art come together for a day full of fun from 2-5:30 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2022 (in honor of October is Arts Month) at the Ent Center for the Arts at UCCS. Plus, they will be welcoming the Janis Siegel Trio in concert at 6:30 p.m. for a one-night-only ticketed event in the Shockley Zalabak Theater. Nine-time Grammy award winner, Janis Siegel is an American jazz vocalist, best known as a member of The Manhattan Transfer. She’ll be joined with TMT co-founder Addison Frei (piano) and Dylan Shamat (bass). The trio plays a pleasing, sultry mix of American jazz. From the 1970s to the early 1980s, the Manhattan Transfer were the hottest thing swingin’. Inspired by earlier jazz vocal groups such as Lambert, Hendricks, and Ross and the Andrews Sisters, the quartet took the revived style into the mainstream and won several Grammys along the way.”We are ecstatic to be able to combine our 5th Birthday Bash with the first day of arts month,” says Stephanie Horton, Jazz 93.5 General Manager. “Our mission is not only to serve our listeners by providing great jazz music, but to uplift all artists and arts organization in our community. Jazz 93.5 has much to celebrate this year and we can’t wait to do it with our listeners.”The lineup of artists for the daytime activities include JJ Sechan of Alpenglow Music Program; The Stick Horses; Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, musicians from the Colorado Springs Conservatory, local painters Karen Mosbacher and Sarah Wright, among others. The daytime program is free and open to the public. Cookies and lemonade will be served. At 6:30 p.m. opening the evenings concert is the Jazz 93.5 Host Band followed by a champagne toast and cake at intermission. The Janis Siegel Trio will perform for approximately 75 minutes. Tickets for the concert range from $35-$75, and can be purchased from the Ent Center Box Office at 5225 N. Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO or online at https://tickets.entcenterforthearts.org/3831.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO