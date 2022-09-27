Read full article on original website
Related
KRMS Radio
Man Arrested For Drug Trafficking In Eldon
The Eldon Police Chief has announced the Wednesday arrest of a fugitive wanted for alleged drug trafficking. Chief Brian Kidwell says his force along with the Miller County Sheriff’s Department and the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force worked together to locate 41 year old Nicholas Lee Scott at a home on North Walnut Street and he was arrested without incident.
KRMS Radio
Camden Sheriff’s Office Offers Tips During String Of Vehicle Break-ins
As police investigate several recent vehicle break-ins as well as thefts from mailboxes in a Lake Ozark neighborhood, a law enforcement official is urging all vehicle owners to easily prevent such crimes. Camden County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Scott Hines says they were involved in addressing a similar series of vehicle...
KRMS Radio
Man Who Rammed Lake Ozark City Hall Sentenced To 4 Years
It’s 4 years in prison for an Eldon man who prosecutors say admitted that he purposely drove a truck into the Lake Ozark City Hall and an Urgent Care Clinic in Osage Beach last February. Miller County Prosecuting Attorney R. Benjamin Winfrey tells KRMS news that Jarod A Long...
KRMS Radio
Gun Taken From Student At Laquey Schools
A gun was taken from a student at the Laquey school on Monday. The incident briefly put the school on lockdown at around noon and the Missouri Highway Patrol and Pulaski County deputies responded. County Sheriff Jimmy Bench says a teacher noticed a boy who was acting strangely and it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRMS Radio
Camden Sheriff Issues Silver Warning For Missing Roach Woman
A woman from Roach who went missing earlier this week has been found safe. That according to the Camden County Sheriff’s office, who say 74-year-old Elaine Nelson was located in Dallas County late Thursday evening. Officials say the story spreading over media and online where the main reason deputies...
KRMS Radio
Autopsy Results Confirm Death Of Lebanon Woman
Preliminary results from an autopsy confirm the death of a Lebanon woman was from blunt trauma. The body of 33 year old Hope L. Arnold, was found on Monday beside Route 66 near Hazelgreen and investigators believe it had been there for several days. However they also believe she died...
KRMS Radio
Boy Struck While Riding Bicycle In Camdenton
Camdenton Police say a 12 year old boy was seriously injured on Tuesday afternoon when he was struck by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle. The department says in a news release it happened at the intersection of South Business Route 5 and U.S. 54 shortly after 4 PM as the child was riding with two friends who were not injured.
KRMS Radio
String Of Break-ins Have Residents Of Beacon Pointe Concerned
Several recent vehicle break-ins as well as thefts from mailboxes are being investigated in a Lake Ozark neighborhood. Reports to police from residents in the Beacon Pointe area led to officers conducting interviews in that neighborhood Wednesday. Also a KRMS listener reported knowing of at least one incident on Lighthouse...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRMS Radio
Iberia Putting Together New Fire Cadet Program
The Iberia Rural Fire District is launching a new Cadet program in the hopes of being able to recruit and retain the next generation of volunteer firefighters. Captain Will Humphrey says the program is being made possible as a result of the department receiving a “SAFER” grant…“It’s a FEMA acronym….it stands for Staffing for adequate fire and emergency response.”
KRMS Radio
President Of Camdenton School Board Concerned Over New Apartment Development
The president of the Camdenton R-3 School Board is expressing concerns about the approval process for a major housing project in Osage Beach and how the project may impact schools. The Preserve at Sycamore Creek is to bring 268 units within walking distance of the district’s Osage Beach Elementary School,...
Comments / 0