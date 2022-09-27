ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

thereminder.com

School Committee receives updates on feasibility study

BELCHERTOWN – The Belchertown School Committee met on Sept. 20 and talked about an upcoming event and an update on the owner’s project manager for the Jabish Brook Middle School feasibility study. International Walk to School Day. On Oct. 12, Belchertown schools are teaming up with Safe Routes...
BELCHERTOWN, MA
thereminder.com

Monson School Committee updates phone policy

MONSON – After several discussions and presentations regarding the implementation of a new cell phone policy at Monson High School, a survey determined that parents and families are not in favor of the proposed plan. During the Sept. 21 School Committee meeting, Monson High School Principal Matthew Sullivan shared...
MONSON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee officials looking to curb littering in city’s downtown

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - City leaders in Chicopee are taking a creative approach to try to clean up the downtown area and they’re asking the brightest young minds for their help. “We really have an opportunity here to get behind the mayor’s initiative and clean up the downtown to...
CHICOPEE, MA
thereminder.com

Springfield Police Commission expresses frustration with current status

SPRINGFIELD – Six months into its establishment, the Police Commission is expressing frustration with their current progress. The commission aired their sentiments and other updates during a Public Safety Subcommittee meeting on Sept. 19. The Supreme Judicial Court ordered for the commission to be reestablished in January after years...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Quaboag Schools to distribute surplus of COVID-19 test kits

WARREN – Interim Superintendent Maureen Binienda provided an update on the start of the 2022-2023 school year during the Sept. 19 Quaboag Regional School Committee meeting. Over the past two weeks, Binienda said she has “spent a lot of time really getting to know the district” and diving into several matters. For instance, she noted that they are focusing on instruction with the District Improvement Plan, which consists of four core principles: intentional instruction, specific student support practices, leadership practices and positive climate and culture.
WARREN, MA
thereminder.com

EMT course to begin at Palmer High School this spring

PALMER – In the second semester of the 2022-2023 school year, Palmer High School will be offering a new EMT course. The course was presented by Palmer High School Principal Susan North this past spring and was unanimously approved by the School Committee in May. During the Sept. 21...
PALMER, MA
MassLive.com

Chicopee School Committee member Timothy Wagner moving out of Ward 1

CHICOPEE – School Committee member Timothy Wagner announced he is moving out of the ward he represents and will not run for reelection to his seat in November 2023. Wagner, 19, was a recent Comprehensive High School graduate when he was first elected to serve as the Ward 1 School Committee member in November 2020. He is now a second-year student at Springfield Technical Community College.
CHICOPEE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Threats against 20 Mass. school districts prompt evacuations, lockdowns

GARDNER, Mass. — Threats that were directed at 20 schools districts in Massachusetts on Tuesday morning led to evacuations and lockdowns, officials said. Gardner High School was one of the districts mentioned in the threat, prompting the evacuation of students, Gardner Superintendent Mark J. Pellegrino said in a letter to the school community.
thereminder.com

Lederman highlights ordinance to address Springfield's dormant committees

SPRINGFIELD – City Council President Jesse Lederman proposed an ordinance intended to promote increased civic engagement for the city’s dormant committees, boards and commissions during the council’s Sept. 19 meeting. The council applauded the ordinance and approved its first reading in a unanimous vote. In his introduction...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Ware Selectboard appoints new Planning Board member

WARE – The Ware Selectboard appointed Chris DiMarzio to the Planning Board at their Sept. 20 meeting. The two candidates for the position were SK Robinson and Chris DiMarzio. Some residents in the audience voiced their concern that having Robinson on the Planning Board would be a conflict of interest as he already sits on the Zoning Board of Appeals.
WARE, MA
thereminder.com

Tantasqua Regional School Committee hosts first meeting of school year

FISKDALE – The Tantasqua Regional School Committee met to host their first meeting of the 2022 school year on Sept. 20. The meeting kicked off with many principals from the district expressing their happiness to be back to school and to be having a somewhat normal start after the coronavirus pandemic.
STURBRIDGE, MA
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Emergency Services Respond to Package, Coolant Leak

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Emergency responders had a busy morning on Wednesday, first responding to a "suspicious" package at Walmart and then a coolant leak at Cumberland Farms across the street. Fire and emergency services responded to the Curran Highway convenience store around 8:30 a.m. to deal with the...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
NBC Connecticut

Police Search Pond in Connection to Town Green Homicide in Enfield

Several police agencies are searching a pond in Enfield in connection to the recent death of a man whose body was found in the gazebo of the town green. A pedestrian who was walking near the town green saw a man's body in the gazebo and officers determined the man died in an apparent homicide, police said. The man has been identified as 55-year-old Christopher Kennedy.
ENFIELD, CT

