WARREN – Interim Superintendent Maureen Binienda provided an update on the start of the 2022-2023 school year during the Sept. 19 Quaboag Regional School Committee meeting. Over the past two weeks, Binienda said she has “spent a lot of time really getting to know the district” and diving into several matters. For instance, she noted that they are focusing on instruction with the District Improvement Plan, which consists of four core principles: intentional instruction, specific student support practices, leadership practices and positive climate and culture.

