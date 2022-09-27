Read full article on original website
Friday News Wrap UpThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USAThe Maine WriterMaine State
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18The Maine WriterBangor, ME
Money Saving New Small Business Opens in MaineThe Maine WriterNewport, ME
wabi.tv
Pretty Things: fall decorating with mums
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Morgan Sturdivant caught up with Mark Pellon from Lougee & Frederick’s Florist. He explains to us how we can decorate in the fall with mums.
wabi.tv
First Responders Barbeque held in Skowhegan
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The Skowhegan community came together on Thursday to put on the fourth annual Responder Barbeque. The event is a thank you to local first responders.
wabi.tv
Bangor’s Ipanema rebrands as Lazy Hound
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Lazy Hound is the new name for the restaurant formerly known as Ipanema. With the name change comes new décor and food. The name change is part of a much larger shift in their day-to-day operations. “After the pandemic, our business model has to change...
wabi.tv
The search continues for Graham Lacher
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The reward for 38-year-old Graham Lacher who has been missing for nearly four months has increased to $2,500. Lacher walked away from Bangor’s Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in June. Tammy Lacher Scully is his mother and says her son has a life-threatening medical condition and...
wabi.tv
Eastern Maine Walk to End Alzherimer’s this Saturday in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hundreds of people will gather on the Bangor Waterfront on Saturday for the Eastern Maine Walk to End Alzherimer’s. It’s a way for those affected by the disease to come together and educate the public. The goal is to raise $100,000. Opening Ceremonies stat...
wabi.tv
Empty Arms Remembrance Walk this weekend in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. It’s a time to raise awareness for those who have lost a child to stillbirth, miscarriage, SIDS, or any other cause at any point during pregnancy or infancy. On Saturday, families from the greater Bangor area will...
colbyecho.news
Are students safe in Waterville?
Only a few weeks into fall semester, several students have experienced incidents of harassment and assault while in Waterville. These incidents seem to be occurring with more frequency than in previous years, and many students do not feel safe in Waterville or on campus. Many of these incidents took place...
WPFO
Reward for information on Maine man who walked away from psychiatric center increased
(BDN) -- The reward for information on a Norridgewock man who has been missing for nearly four months has increased to $2,500. Graham Lacher, 37, was a voluntary patient at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center before he walked away from the facility on June 6. Lacher, who is diagnosed as schizophrenic and autistic, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. on June 6 walking away from the State Street facility, according to state officials.
wabi.tv
‘Paws on Parade’ returns Saturday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Paws on Parade is back in Bangor on Saturday. The 29th annual event will take place at Husson University from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The theme is, “thank you for being a friend,” in honor of Betty White!. You can join the community dog walk.
wabi.tv
Newburgh house destroyed in fire
NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - A Newburgh house is a total loss after a fire broke out Thursday afternoon. The call for the three-alarm fire came in just before 4:00, and arriving crews found the home fully involved. Crews say it was a single family home. No one was home at...
wabi.tv
Bangor, Camden restaurants voted best in the nation
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Searching the nation for the best date night restaurant? Or how about some every day eats?. You don’t have to look far. Tripadvisor has deemed Timber Kitchen and Bar in Bangor the number one “everyday eats restaurant” in the nation!. Natalie’s at Camden...
Man Strips During Police Pursuit in Woods in Greenbush, Maine
A man who stripped down to his underwear as police tracked him in the woods near the Penobscot River in Greenbush remains at large, according to a report by the Maine State Police. On Sunday, September 18th, Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in the pursuit of a motorcycle on...
Horror convention to be held in Bangor this weekend
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor is going to be extra spooky this weekend, with a horror convention set to take place. Weekend of the Wicked is scheduled for Friday through Sunday and will feature celebrities, photo ops, panels, vendors, and more, according to the event's website. The event will take...
wabi.tv
Bangor plans to clear out “Tent City”
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is making plans to clean up some of the homeless encampments located on city property. Many Bangor residents and business owners have spoken out in recent weeks expressing their frustration with the city regarding the growing homeless problem. As winter approaches, the...
WGME
Bangor teachers will wear emergency alert badges to instantly contact police
BANGOR (BDN) -- Staff members at Bangor schools will soon wear badges they can use to alert emergency responders and police instantly in the case of a school shooting or lower-level emergency. The Bangor School Department has partnered with Centegix, an Atlanta company that provides a crisis alert system designed...
Hike This Massive Maine Cliff For Breathtaking Fall Foliage Views
Not far from Bangor is a little hike with BIG views. It makes for a perfect fall foliage hike. In Maine, you don't have to travel far to adventure in nature. This is certainly the case for this hike, less than 30 minutes from Bangor. Eagle Bluff in Clifton is a steep, short, roughly .6 mile, hike with an incredible view. Owned by the Clifton Climbers Alliance, the bluff rises nearly 700 feet above sea level. Over the years as a popular destination for rock climbers, over 130 routes up the granite face have been established.
wabi.tv
Orono man indicted after altercation with Brewer Police Officer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - An Orono man has been indicted on several charges after an altercation with a Brewer Police officer in August. 25-year-old Richard May has been formally charged with assaulting an officer and refusing to submit to arrest. The incident began when officers were called for the report...
LOOK: Most Expensive Home for Sale in Maine as of September 2022 is Stunning Inside
Have you ever dreamed of living in a multi-million dollar home in Maine? For most of us, unless you are one of the many celebrities who have bought homes here in Maine or have found another way to make a salary in the millions of dollars, that hope will always be a dream.
wabi.tv
Three charged after multiple Penobscot County vehicle thefts
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three people were arrested after officers recovered a truck, golf cart, trailer and razor side-by-side that had been stolen over the past two months. 63-year-old James Grant of Hudson, 23-year-old Zachary Boggs of Levant and 21-year-old Ashley Dunroe of Kenduskeag were charged with theft by unauthorized taking.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Boothbay Harbor police arrest 6
Boothbay Harbor Police Department made six arrests between Aug. 25 and Sept. 25. On Aug. 25, Sgt. Pat Higgins arrested Alexander Kaufmann, 39, of Union for violating conditions of release. On Sept. 1, Higgins arrested Joan Hendrick, 60, of Boothbay Harbor for operating under the influence. On Sept. 22, officer...
